Actualidad

Federal Judge Ercolini prosecuted Diego Lagomarsino as a "necessary participant" of the murder of prosecutor Nisman

26-12-2017 The computer technician will not be imprisoned, but was also seized for $15 million and will continue to be monitored by an electronic anklet
Recibí nuestro newsletter diario SUSCRIBIRME
IMPRIMIR
ENVIAR
A-
A+
Federal Judge Julián Ercolini ordered the prosecution of Diego Lagomarsino on Tuesday for considering him "a necessary participant" in the murder of prosecutor Alberto Nisman.

"I resolve to order the prosecution of Diego Ángel Lagomarsino, as he is criminally responsible for the crime of simple homicide aggravated by the use of firearms, as a necessary participant," the magistrate said in his ruling.

Te puede interesar
Video: así detuvieron a Zannini, el "monje negro" del kirchnerismo que "cayó" por la denuncia de Nisman
In addition, Ercolini froze the accounts and locked a $ 15 million seizure on the computer technician, who will not be imprisoned but will remain under surveillance by an electronic anklet.

In a resolution of 656 pages, the judge also prosecuted the four custodians who were in charge of Nisman's security, for "aggravated concealment" and "failure to comply with the duties of a public official."

CONTINUAR EN IPROFESIONAL
RECIBIR NOTICIAS POR MAIL
SECCIÓN Actualidad
Lázaro Báez habló de todo y de todos desde el penal de Ezeiza
Lázaro Báez habló de todo y de todos desde el penal de Ezeiza
Las importaciones "vuelan", las exportaciones caen y se registra el mayor déficit comercial de la historia
Las importaciones "vuelan", las exportaciones caen y se registra el mayor déficit comercial de la historia
Punta del Este: se adelantó el inicio de la temporada y anticipan ocupación récord
Punta del Este: se adelantó el inicio de la temporada y anticipan ocupación récord
Actualidad
20:10hs Desde la plaza balnearia sostienen que los turistas argentinos que optan por alquilar buscan popiedades cuyo precio es un 20% mayor a los del año pasado. Optimismo entre empresarios y autoridades                                 
Segundo "faltazo": Cristina Kirchner volvió a estar ausente en un debate del Senado pero armó una reunión paralela con su bloque
Segundo "faltazo": Cristina Kirchner volvió a estar ausente en un debate del Senado pero armó una reunión paralela con su bloque
Para Dujovne, la reducción del déficit fiscal es un "objetivo irrenunciable"
Para Dujovne, la reducción del déficit fiscal es un "objetivo irrenunciable"
Cambios en la fibra óptica: Comercial del Plata vende Metrotel en casi u$s200 millones a dos fondos y concreta su salida del negocio de las "telcos"
Cambios en la fibra óptica: Comercial del Plata vende Metrotel en casi u$s200 millones a dos fondos y concreta su salida del negocio de las "telcos"
Sampaoli pidió disculpas por la pelea con el oficial de tránsito en Casilda
Sampaoli pidió disculpas por la pelea con el oficial de tránsito en Casilda
Guía de compras: 15 vinos blancos súper frescos e ideales para recibir el 2018
Guía de compras: 15 vinos blancos súper frescos e ideales para recibir el 2018
McDonald's abrirá su primer local en el Aeroparque de Buenos Aires
McDonald's abrirá su primer local en el Aeroparque de Buenos Aires
Procesaron a Lagomarsino como "partícipe necesario" del asesinato del fiscal Nisman
Procesaron a Lagomarsino como "partícipe necesario" del asesinato del fiscal Nisman
Video: Fujimori, en "terapia intensiva", pidió perdón a los peruanos y apoya ahora a Kuczynski
Video: Fujimori, en "terapia intensiva", pidió perdón a los peruanos y apoya ahora a Kuczynski
LO MÁS LEÍDO
1
Sturzenegger, en la mira: las altas tasas complican la economía y nadie toma "su inflación" para subir salarios
2
Decisión de Trump: una avalancha de repatriaciones de capitales a EE.UU. fortalecerá al dólar. ¿alterará el plan de financiamiento de Macri?
3
El caso Cristóbal López, punta del iceberg: la Justicia pone la mira en empresarios muy poderosos del país
4
Se recalienta el negocio petrolero: un ex YPF avanza sobre la producción de crudo, mientras llegan nuevos competidores
5
Cuáles son las predicciones de los empresarios sobre el dólar y la inflación para el año próximo
El Gobierno reclama a Cristina Kirchner y otros procesados u$s1.200 millones
El Gobierno reclama a Cristina Kirchner y otros procesados u$s1.200 millones
Actualidad
15:45hs Lo hace a través de Vialidad Nacional en la causa que investiga el supuesto direccionamiento de licitaciones a favor de Lázaro Báez 
Casi 15.000 personas cruzaron hacia Chile el fin de semana navideño
Casi 15.000 personas cruzaron hacia Chile el fin de semana navideño
Se recalienta el negocio petrolero: un ex YPF avanza sobre la producción de crudo, mientras llegan nuevos competidores
Se recalienta el negocio petrolero: un ex YPF avanza sobre la producción de crudo, mientras llegan nuevos competidores
Quiso ver a Macri en Olivos con una escopeta "tumbera" y quedó detenido
Quiso ver a Macri en Olivos con una escopeta "tumbera" y quedó detenido
Por primera vez, los inquilinos tendrán una agrupación que los represente en todo el país
Por primera vez, los inquilinos tendrán una agrupación que los represente en todo el país
Los estacioneros le declaran guerra a las tarjetas y dejarán de aceptar pagos a partir de enero
Los estacioneros le declaran guerra a las tarjetas y dejarán de aceptar pagos a partir de enero
15:48hs Comenzará a regir a partir del primer fin de semana de 2018. La suspensión se llevará cabo de forma escalonada y en horarios preestablecidos. El sector exige un cambio en los tiempos de reintegro por cada venta de nafta abonada con crédito y la anulación de las comisiones para el uso de débito
Murió Thomas Griesa, el juez que llevó la causa de los fondos buitre
Murió Thomas Griesa, el juez que llevó la causa de los fondos buitre
07:20hs El magistrado neoyorkino falló a favor de los acreederos que no entraron a los canjes de 2005 y 2010 y condenó al país a pagarles la deuda aplicando la cláusula de "pari passu". Se jubiló en junio pasado por problemas de salud y falleció este fin de semana
ZOOM Recomendadas
Ya es oficial: la AFIP comandada por Abad publicó las nuevas escalas del Monotributo que entrarán en vigencia en pocos días
El mercado ya no le cree al Banco Central: busca un índice confiable para los precios de la economía 2018 y el nivel de sueldo en paritarias
La AFIP de Abad estableció el piso salarial a partir del cual se paga Ganancias desde 2018
Reforma tributaria: Diputados alivió a cooperativas, bajó impuesto a cervezas artesanales y limitó Ganancias sobre indemnizaciones
Cristóbal López detenido, C5N y Radio 10 a concurso preventivo: así es el panorama de los medios de comunicación en Argentina
El dólar de nuevo es noticia: sube por atraso cambiario, mal clima político, vacaciones y "sobredosis" de Lebac
Amazon ya tiene su CUIT para operar en la Argentina: Mercado Libre suma inversiones y ensaya un modelo de exportación para competir
Decisión de Trump: una avalancha de repatriaciones de capitales a EE.UU. fortalecerá al dólar. ¿alterará el plan de financiamiento de Macri?
El caso Cristóbal López, punta del iceberg: la Justicia pone la mira en empresarios muy poderosos del país
Sturzenegger, en la mira: las altas tasas complican la economía y nadie toma "su inflación" para subir salarios
ÍNDICE DE NOTAS
iProfesional - Copyright © 2016 Emprendimientos Corporativos S.A. Buenos Aires, Argentina. Todos los derechos reservados.