Federal Judge Ercolini prosecuted Diego Lagomarsino as a "necessary participant" of the murder of prosecutor Nisman

Federal Judge
Julián Ercolini
ordered the prosecution
of Diego Lagomarsino
on Tuesday for considering him "a necessary participant
" in the murder of prosecutor Alberto Nisman
.
"I resolve to order the prosecution of Diego Ángel Lagomarsino
, as he is criminally responsible
for the crime of simple homicide aggravated by the use of firearms
, as a necessary participant
," the magistrate said in his ruling.
In addition, Ercolini
froze the accounts and locked
a $ 15 million
seizure on the computer technician, who will not
be imprisoned
but will remain under surveillance by an electronic anklet.
In a resolution
of 656 pages, the judge also prosecuted
the four custodians
who were in charge of Nisman
's security, for "aggravated concealment" and "failure to comply with the duties of a public official."