Uber pagará una indemnización a sus conductores y repartidores infectados por coronavirus

La plataforma de transporte anunció este sábado que pagará una indemnización a sus conductores y repartidores infectados por el coronavirus
08.03.2020 10.54hs Economía

La plataforma de transporte anunció este sábado que pagará una indemnización a sus conductores y repartidores infectados por el coronavirus o que fueron trasladados en cuarentena hasta 14 días, informa Reuters.

La compañía ya comenzó a compensar a los conductores y planea implementar estas medidas para sus contratistas en todo el mundo.

A continuación, la información provista por Reuters:

Uber Technologies Inc said on Saturday it will offer compensation to drivers and delivery people diagnosed with the coronavirus or placed in quarantine for up to 14 days.

The company has already started compensating drivers in some markets and is planning to implement the same benefits for drivers and delivery people worldwide, it said in a statement.

Bloomberg earlier reported Uber’s move to pay drivers exposed to the coronavirus in the United States, and said it had already compensated five quarantined but ultimately non-infected drivers in Britain and Mexico.

Uber has repeatedly said that its drivers are properly classified as contractors. By classifying contractors as employees, technology companies like Uber, DoorDash and Postmates Inc would be subject to labor laws that require higher pay and other benefits, such as medical insurance.

