Publicaron las últimas fotografías tomadas a Freddie Mercury en su jardín antes de morir

Su expareja Jim Hutton fue quien tomó las dos fotografías inéditas que acaban de aparecer del líder de Queen, que son del 28 de agosto de 1991

Tres meses antes de la muerte de Freddie Mercury, más exactamente el 28 de agosto de 1991, su expareja Jim Hutton tomó las dos fotografías inéditas del líder de Queen, en el jardín de su casa.



El 24 de noviembre de ese año, a los 45 años el músico falleció por una bronconeumonía que se complicó por el Sida.



"Ese verano Freddie posó para una cámara por última vez, la mía. Sucedió así. Estaba en el jardín fotografiando algunas de las flores y Freddie caminó hacia mí", dijo Hutton en un texto publicado en el Instagram del fans club de Freddie Mercury.

"Le pedí que retrocediera para que no fuera un primer plano. Luego posó mientras yo tomaba cuatro fotos, y sacó una sonrisa para cada una", contó al respecto.



Y añadió: "Estaba tan pálido que sabía que no se veía bien. De todas las fotos que tengo de Freddie, esas son las que más amo".

En junio de este año también se dio a conocer una versión inédita de la canción "Time", grabada en 1986 por Freddie Mercury para el álbum conceptual que debía nutrir el musical del mismo nombre.



Enterrada durante cuatro décadas en los archivos del artista y después de dos años de trabajo, la canción fue publicada por el sello Universal Music bajo el título de "Time waits for no one" gracias a la labor del músico, compositor y productor, Dave Clark, creador de la pieza.