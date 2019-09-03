Recibí Newsletter
Más artículos
Iprofesional | Recreo | Nuevas imágenes

Publicaron las últimas fotografías tomadas a Freddie Mercury en su jardín antes de morir

Publicaron las últimas fotografías tomadas a Freddie Mercury en su jardín antes de morir
Su expareja Jim Hutton fue quien tomó las dos fotografías inéditas que acaban de aparecer del líder de Queen, que son del 28 de agosto de 1991
03.09.2019 21.23hs Recreo

Tres meses antes de la muerte de Freddie Mercury, más exactamente el 28 de agosto de 1991, su expareja Jim Hutton tomó las dos fotografías inéditas del líder de Queen, en el jardín de su casa.

El 24 de noviembre de ese año, a los 45 años el músico falleció por una bronconeumonía que se complicó por el Sida

"Ese verano Freddie posó para una cámara por última vez, la mía. Sucedió así. Estaba en el jardín fotografiando algunas de las flores y Freddie caminó hacia mí", dijo Hutton en un texto publicado en el Instagram del fans club de Freddie Mercury.

Te puede interesar

Justin Bieber confesó que usó drogas duras y tuvo relaciones abusivas en su adolescencia

 
Te puede interesar

"Te cagaste la vida viejo", Juan Garfunkel le contestó a su papá


"Le pedí que retrocediera para que no fuera un primer plano. Luego posó mientras yo tomaba cuatro fotos, y sacó una sonrisa para cada una", contó al respecto.

Y añadió: "Estaba tan pálido que sabía que no se veía bien. De todas las fotos que tengo de Freddie, esas son las que más amo".

Te puede interesar

El Papa Francisco se quedó encerrado en un ascensor y tuvo que ser rescatado por los bomberos

 
 
 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On August 28th 1991, exactly 28 years ago today, Jim Hutton took these photos of Freddie at Garden Lodge ??"?...his last ever known photographs ???? . "That summer Freddie posed for a camera for the very last time - mine. It happened like this. I was out in the garden photographing some of the flowers in full bloom and Freddie walked towards me. I trained the lens on - he wanted to move back a bit so it wasn't a close-up. Then he posed while I took four pictures, and he managed a smile for each. He was so pale and drawn that he knew he didn't look his best, but it didn't matter a bit; of all the pictures I have of Freddie, those are the ones I love most." -Jim Hutton . ??'?P.S. Seeing these photos and reading those words by Jim always pains me beyond words... but I share them not to focus on his illness (please don't do that) but to show how he always saw the beauty in every moment and his smile and bravery never waverd.... I love the fact that a cat (who looks like Oscar) is standing next to Freddie and I'd like to think he was having a good time amidst the bloom of the flowers of his beautiful garden...???? But most importantly, despite the sadness, I'm still in awe and admiration for Freddie and his superhuman courage to face life head on and muster a smile even through his hardest moments. His smile always stayed on and in that way he even mocked his illness. My hero...??'? This man is a source of inspiration on so many levels and I love him for that... ❤ . #FreddieMercury #lastphoto

Una publicación compartida de Freddie Mercury (@freddiemercuryclub) el

En junio de este año también se dio a conocer una versión inédita de la canción "Time", grabada en 1986 por Freddie Mercury para el álbum conceptual que debía nutrir el musical del mismo nombre.

Enterrada durante cuatro décadas en los archivos del artista y después de dos años de trabajo, la canción fue publicada por el sello Universal Music bajo el título de "Time waits for no one" gracias a la labor del músico, compositor y productor, Dave Clark, creador de la pieza.

Enterate lo último sobre economía digital, startups, fintech, innovación corporativa y blockchain. CLICK AQUÍ
Recreo en tu mail
Suscribite a nuestro newsletter y recibí diariamente las últimas noticias en finanzas personales. Economía, impuestos, tecnología y buenos negocios:
Más opciones de suscripción
Lo más leído
1. FINANZAS
Encuesta del Banco Central: qué precio del dólar y nivel de inflación prevén consultoras para fin de año

Encuesta del Banco Central: qué precio del dólar y nivel de inflación prevén consultoras para fin de año

2. FINANZAS
Cepo al crédito: los bancos privados endurecen su postura y ahora casi no prestan plata

Cepo al crédito: los bancos privados endurecen su postura y ahora casi no prestan plata

3. FINANZAS
Cepo al dólar: sociedades de Bolsa ya no venden divisas y hacen negocios con el control cambiario

Cepo al dólar: sociedades de Bolsa ya no venden divisas y hacen negocios con el control cambiario

4. POLÍTICA
De qué vive Grabois: el dirigente social reveló cuáles son sus fuentes de ingreso

De qué vive Grabois: el dirigente social reveló cuáles son sus fuentes de ingreso

5. LEGALES
Fue contratado para realizar "tareas eventuales" sin justificación: ahora deberán indemnizarlo

Fue contratado para realizar "tareas eventuales" sin justificación: ahora deberán indemnizarlo

6. IMPUESTOS
Cómo quedan los salarios con los cambios en Ganancias y en los aportes

Cómo quedan los salarios con los cambios en Ganancias y en los aportes

Más sobre Recreo

Ariana Grande inicia demanda millonaria a Forever 21

hace 18 horas

El rascacielos chileno y el más alto de Sudamérica, en la mira por suicidios

hace 18 horas

Cruce

Luciana Salazar cargó contra Alfredo Casero: "Dentro de muy poco te vas a empachar de flan"

Luciana Salazar cargó contra Alfredo Casero: "Dentro de muy poco te vas a empachar de flan"

Te puede interesar

Polémica

Video: Diego Brancatelli respondió al escrache que le hicieron en Miami

Video: Diego Brancatelli respondió al escrache que le hicieron en Miami

iProfesional Entrevista

Esteban Domecq: "Hay que entender las medidas del Banco Central como el mal menor"

Esteban Domecq: "Hay que entender las medidas del Banco Central como el mal menor"

Gremiales

Arcor paraliza su fábrica de chocolates y adelanta vacaciones a 400 operarios

Management

Nuevas medidas

El Gobierno amenaza con sancionar a los agroexportadores que no liquiden divisas en 15 días

Política

Actualización

Más autos de alta gama pagan impuestos internos desde septiembre

Impuestos

mercado busca equilibrio

El dólar se mantiene estable en el tercer día de "cepo" en la City y cotiza a $58,60

Finanzas

Mea culpa

Frigerio: "Subestimamos los problemas y sobrestimamos nuestra capacidad para resolverlo"

Frigerio: "Subestimamos los problemas y sobrestimamos nuestra capacidad para resolverlo"

Zoom Recomendadas
Se impone el uso de e-check entre los profesionales y empresas para reducir la cantidad de cheques rechazados
iProUP

Se impone el uso de e-check entre los profesionales y empresas para reducir la cantidad de cheques rechazados

Festejan el dólar alto: cuánto ganan los argentinos que facturan servicios al exterior por plataformas freelance
Oportunidad

Festejan el dólar alto: cuánto ganan los argentinos que facturan servicios al exterior por plataformas freelance

Despegar te cuenta cómo ya "sabe" de antemano qué viaje te va a gustar y qué es lo que viene para el sector del turismo
iProUP

Despegar te cuenta cómo ya "sabe" de antemano qué viaje te va a gustar y qué es lo que viene para el sector del turismo

Dólar "rulo": cómo ganar 7% desde el celular en menos de cinco minutos y quedarte con billetes verdes en mano
iProUP

Dólar "rulo": cómo ganar 7% desde el celular en menos de cinco minutos y quedarte con billetes verdes en mano

Ahorristas 4.0 se adelantaron al cepo: explotaron giros en dólares a cuentas del exterior en apps para invertir
iProUP

Ahorristas 4.0 se adelantaron al cepo: explotaron giros en dólares a cuentas del exterior en apps para invertir

Prohibido inmovilizar capital: qué es el renting y por qué este negocio crece fuerte en Argentina
Innovación

Prohibido inmovilizar capital: qué es el renting y por qué este negocio crece fuerte en Argentina

Marcos Galperin: cómo se le ocurrió crear Mercado Libre y qué "trampita" usó para convencer al primer inversor
iProUP

Marcos Galperin: cómo se le ocurrió crear Mercado Libre y qué "trampita" usó para convencer al primer inversor

En tiempos de crisis, Amazon y Alibaba dan una mano: más empresas venden a EE.UU. y China desde la Argentina
iProUP

En tiempos de crisis, Amazon y Alibaba dan una mano: más empresas venden a EE.UU. y China desde la Argentina

Para alejarse del riesgo país de la Argentina, ahorristas se vuelcan a las apps que dan retornos en dólares
iProUP

Para alejarse del riesgo país de la Argentina, ahorristas se vuelcan a las apps que dan retornos en dólares

¿Vuelve el "se corta"?: el impacto de un dólar a $60 sobre los servicios de Telecom, Movistar y Claro
iProUP

¿Vuelve el "se corta"?: el impacto de un dólar a $60 sobre los servicios de Telecom, Movistar y Claro

Mercado Libre, Despegar, Globant: ¿el mercado castiga tanto a los unicornios como a las empresas argentinas?
Análisis

Mercado Libre, Despegar, Globant: ¿el mercado castiga tanto a los unicornios como a las empresas argentinas?

¿Dólar a $60 en Argentina, "mata" los tours de compras a Chile?: la brecha de precios en TV, celulares y notebooks
Relevamiento

¿Dólar a $60 en Argentina, "mata" los tours de compras a Chile?: la brecha de precios en TV, celulares y notebooks

Los sueldos no alcanzan

Casi la mitad de los inquilinos tienen problemas para pagar el alquiler en la Ciudad

Economía

Informe

Moody's bajó calificaciones a empresas, provincias, y municipios argentinos

Finanzas

Deuda "atractiva"

Fondos buitre, al acecho: esperan el momento adecuado para comprar bonos de la Argentina

Fondos buitre, al acecho: esperan el momento adecuado para comprar bonos de la Argentina

Oportunidad

Festejan el dólar alto: cuánto ganan los argentinos que facturan servicios al exterior por plataformas freelance

Tecnología | Por Marysol Antón

Causas

Guillermo Moreno irá a juicio oral por falsificar un acta de Papel Prensa

Legales
Explorá iProfesional
Índice de notas
iProfesional - Copyright © 2018.
Emprendimientos Corporativos S.A.
Buenos Aires, Argentina. Todos los derechos reservados.