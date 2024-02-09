Tether: Cryptocurrency Prices in the US Today, Friday, February 9

The cryptocurrency market showed a variation of 0.03% in the last 24 hours. How digital currencies behaved on this occasion, being a key day

This February 9, the price of Tether was 1.000044 dollars at 01:30 hours (UTC), which represents a change of 0.03% and a variation of 0.03% compared to the last seven days.

Currently this cryptocurrency It is ranked #3 in the digital market. The all-time high it has reached was $1.21549 per unit.

The operation is, broadly speaking, similar:

A user indicates how much he wants to purchase

to purchase Pay the market value (supply-demand)

Indicate how you will pay: bank transfer or fintech (such as Mercado Pago), PayPal balance, other virtual currencies collection networks (such as PagoFácil), etc.

virtual currencies If you operate with an exchange, you will directly receive your pesos and can exchange them for virtual currencies

In the case of P2P, another user (broker) accepts that order, to whom funds must be transferred to receive the cryptos.

On the other hand, four mechanisms can be used to store coins :

Software wallets: these are apps that are downloaded to your cell phone or PC, such as Trust and Metamask

these are apps that are downloaded to your cell phone PC, such as Trust and Metamask Hardware wallets: devices that look like a USB storage device and can connect to a cell phone or PC via Bluetooth to use funds, such as Trezor and Ledger (must be purchased from the official site to avoid theft of funds)

devices that USB storage device to use funds, such as Trezor and Ledger (must be purchased from the official site to avoid theft of funds) Paper wallet : the public key or a seed phrase (list of 12, 18 or 24 words in English) is written down on a piece of paper and used to recover it in one of the two previous wallets

: the (list of 12, 18 or 24 words in English) is written down on a piece of paper and used to recover it in one of the two previous wallets Exchanges: the virtual exchange house manages the private key on behalf of the user so that they can perform functions from its interface

Both paper and hardware wallets are called cold wallets, since they are not connected to the Internet. and therefore cannot be hacked. The software ones, on the other hand, are called hot wallets.

In the first two cases, the user is the one who manages their data : they connect to the blockchain using the private key or seed phrase that they wrote down in their paper wallet.

In the case of storing the coins in an exchange, this company will be in charge of access management : the client will be able to use their cryptocurrencies with a username and password and recover the latter in case of forgetting.

On the other hand, if you lose the seed phrase or private key you will not be able to access your funds. Therefore, storage on exchanges is only recommended for novice users or those who are dedicated to trading.