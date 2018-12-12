Más artículos
Compró un vestido usado, descubrió que era de Lady Di, y se hizo rica

Pagó u$s250 en una tienda de "artículos de segunda" para un evento y lo guardó. En un documental vio quién era su exdueña y lo revenderlo  por 200.000
12.12.2018

Parece imposible, pero sucedió en una tienda de ropa usada de Gran Bretaña que llamada Hereford. Una mujer compró un vestido de segunda mano en 1996.a 250 dólares con la intención de usarlo en el evento anual de un club de caza de zorros, pero decidió que era demasiado, por lo que lo guardó cuidadosamente.

Viendo un documental en televisión, descubrió que la princesa Diana usaba ese mismo vestido y se dio cuenta del valor que tenía la prenda que había quedado olvidado en su placard.

Lo sometió a una subasta obteniendo casi 200.000 dólares.

“Era un vestido icónico. Los vestidos que Diana usó generaron gran interés, y es uno de los más hermosos”, dijo un representante de Kerry Taylor, subastadora de antigüedades.

Princess Diana's fine and rare Emanuel ivory silk moss crêpe evening gown, worn for an Official visit to Bahrain, November, 16th, 1986⠀ .⠀ On the 10th July 1996, the housekeeper of the Mynde Park estate dropped off several items from the personal wardrobe of the Princess to the Chameleon second-hand shop in Hereford (Diana was close friends with the chatelaine of Mynde Park, Caroline Twiston-Davies, and regularly stayed on the estate in her own private cottage). ⠀ .⠀ On the 3rd December 1996, the glittering evening gown was purchased for £200 by the vendor, who was intending to wear it to a hunt ball. But she decided it was too grand for the event, storing it carefully away. It was only after seeing press footage of Diana wearing the gown in recent years that she realised the significance of the dress stored in her bedroom! It is now estimated at £60,000-100,000⠀ .⠀ Princess Diana wore this dress for an evening banquet hosted by the Emir of Bahrain during her six-day tour of the Arabian Gulf States in November 1986, alongside the Prince of Wales. She accessorized it with the glittering Spencer tiara and diamond and pearl droplet earrings. The Emir later re-counted with delight, a conversation with the Princess, who had asked him what he would think if his son were to marry a tall, blonde English woman? He replied that he would be very jealous! ⠀ .⠀ During the tour, Princess Diana was also invited to King Fahd of Saudi Arabia's palace, a rare honour for a woman. In Oman, the Sultan presented Diana with jewels and Prince Charles with an Aston Martin sports car⠀ .⠀ Swipe to see details of the gown, and news footage of Princess Diana wearing the gown⠀ .⠀ (Lot 252, estimate £60,000-100,000)⠀ .⠀ #princessdiana #fashionhistory #theroyalfamily #vintagecouture #princessdianaforever #princessdianastyle #1980sfashion ⠀ ⠀ ⠀

El vestido se encontraba en el olvido, y seguramente hasta la familia real creía que formaba parte de la exhibición del vestuario de Lady Di en el Palacio Kesington.

No obstante, esta singular pieza del diseñador Emanuel, misma firma que diseñó el vestido de novia de la princesa, llegó por alguna razón a esa tienda de ropa usada y una mujer pudo "sacarle el jugo".

