Best Payout Online Casinos: Canada’s 5 Highest Paying Casinos

This article discusses and ranks the top online casinos in Canada that offer the highest payout rates to their players

Looking to turn your luck around from the comfort of your couch? Many Canadians are searching for reliable online casino sites to score big without stepping foot outside. But with so many options, where do you even start?

In this article, we present to you the top five online casinos in Canada with the highest payouts. All these online gambling sites are licensed by AGCO (Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario) and offer the highest RTP online casino games for you to enjoy.

Highest Payout Online Casinos in Canada

Why These Are the Best Paying Online Casino Sites

The term "best payout casinos" can be subjective, making it tricky to pinpoint exactly what it means. We’ve picked Canadian online casinos that offer the highest overall return to player (RTP) rate, as well as looked at the RTP rates for the individual games they offer.

Online casinos with the highest payouts typically have payout percentages over 97%. In contrast, the average online casino in Canada tends to offer a win rate of about 95%. Below, we've listed the payout statistics for each of the casinos we feature.

Currently, Jackpot City has the best payout rate in Canada, with rates over 98%! This high rate suggests that players have a fair chance of winning.

Apart from offering the highest RTP rates, the best paying online casinos in Canada we featured have some of the fastest payouts, processing withdrawals within 24 hours. However, keep in mind that withdrawal time may differ based on the payout method.

A Closer Look at the Top Payout Casinos

Here are comprehensive reviews of the top five online casinos with the best payouts. Take a look to find out which one might be the best match for you.

1. Jackpot City: Best Payout Online Casino Canada

Pros:

More than 350 online slot games

Over C$30 million in progressive jackpots

Generous welcome bonus of $1,600

Renowned brand with more than 25 years of experience

Casino app available

Cons:

Limited table game options

Sign up required to browse game library

Payout Rate (4.9/5)

Jackpot City tops the list as one of the highest payout online casinos in Canada, especially notable for its progressive jackpot slots. The casino has an impressive average RTP of over 97% offering a jackpot pool that reaches up to C$30 million.

Popular games like Mega Moolah frequently offer jackpots exceeding $10 million, making it a hotspot for those aiming for the big wins. Apart from high RTP games, Jackpot City offers fast, same day payouts and a generous welcome bonus of C$1,600.

Game Variety (4.7/5)

Jackpot City is a licensed Canadian online casino that impressed us with its extensive selection of games, which totals over 500 titles. Slot games make up the majority with more than 370 options, including progressive and high RTP classic slots.

They're constantly adding new slots, keeping the lineup fresh and exciting. For variety, there are also over 50 live dealer games, video poker, and blackjack options available. Jackpot City is also available via the app, so the mobile casino version adds even more with exclusive high RTP games for mobile users.

Overall, Jackpot City has some of the highest payout casino games among competitors, with the slot game Mega Joker by NetEnt offering the highest RTP of 99% .

Bonuses (4.8/5)

The bonus structure at Jackpot City is quite generous. New players can enjoy a 100% match up to $400 on their first four deposits, providing ample opportunity to boost your bankroll early on. The minimum deposit to claim the deposit bonus is just $10, which is reasonable and accessible. These bonuses are a great way to extend playtime without overly restrictive terms.

User Experience (4.9/5)

When you first visit Jackpot City, the design really stands out with its vibrant neon-themed backdrop and a sleek mix of purples and whites. The website is not only visually appealing but also more user-friendly than other popular online casino sites. It's also well-optimized for both desktop and mobile play.

However, some of the text and menus can be a bit small, which might be a challenge for some users to read. Nonetheless, the overall navigation is intuitive, making it easy to find and enjoy your favorite games.

Conclusion

Jackpot City is the highest payout online casino and a top choice for online gambling in Canada. It stands out with its high payout rates and big jackpots, sometimes reaching over C$10 million. With over 500 highest paying casino games, including lots of slot options and exciting new games added regularly, there’s always something new to try.

2. Spin Casino: Best Payout Casino in Canada for Online Slots

Pros:

Over 600 titles ranging from slots to live dealer games

Strong mobile compatibility

Welcome bonus up to C$1,000

Licensed by AGCO

Cons:

Sign up required to browse games

Welcome bonus tied to a high wagering requirement

Payout Rate (4.8/5)

Spin Casino is one of the best payout casinos that really performs well when it comes to the variety and size of its jackpots. We were impressed to find that some of their progressive jackpots had reached over C$25 million.

This is the only casino in Canada that offers a mix of fixed, progressive, and must-win jackpots, which adds a lot of excitement. Thanks to its 97% average RTP and same-day payouts, we think that Spin Casino is the best paying online casino for slots enthusiasts and live dealer game lovers.

Game Variety (4.8/5)

The game selection at Spin Casino is extensive, offering over 800 games from more than 30 top game providers, including NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Evolution Gaming, and others. You can find a wide range of slot games, including popular titles like Mega Moolah and Major Millions, which we personally enjoyed playing.

The table games section offers numerous variants of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, although the absence of craps and certain poker games was a bit disappointing. Their live casino section is also well-stocked but could benefit from more variety in game shows and poker games.

Even though Spin Casino offers a wide variety of high payout casino games, we think it is mostly geared towards slots players.

Bonuses (4.8/5)

Spin Casino offers a welcome bonus package that can go up to C$2,000 spread over the first three deposits, which is quite generous. However, the high wagering requirement of 70x might be a deterrent for some Canadian players.

Regular promotions include reload bonuses, free spins, and cashback, which are always exciting to see and take part in.

User Experience (4.9/5)

Navigating Spin Casino is a breeze. Their website is well-organized, making it easy to find different games and information. However, we did find the mobile app a bit cluttered, which made navigating on a smaller screen challenging at times.

However, the mobile site is optimized well for browsers, which we found more user-friendly. Customer support is available 24/7 through live chat and email, providing reliable help whenever needed, although we missed having phone support as an option.

Conclusion

Overall, thanks to its fast payouts, high RTP games and industry's best slot machines, Spin Casino is definitely one of the best online casinos in Canada. This gambling site offers a secure and enjoyable gaming experience with a vast selection of games and substantial jackpots.

It's definitely worth checking out, especially if you're after big wins and don't mind the high wagering requirements on bonuses.

3. PlayOJO: Highest Paying Online Casino Offering Free Spins

Pros:

More than 3,000 of games from over 30 providers

You get 80 free spins, no wagering requirements

Great loyalty program for regular players

More than 150 live casino games

Casino app available

Cons:

Lacks cash-based sign-up promo

Search function can break

When we played at PlayOJO, we were impressed by the sheer number of different games and their competitive payout rates. PlayOJO is the high payout online casino with the fastest withdrawal times and some of the highest payouts we've seen, which makes gaming there very rewarding and plausible.

Payout Rate (4.9/5)

PlayOJO offers a payout rate of over 97%. This is impressive, especially considering they host a vast array of games. The casino balances quantity with quality in payouts, so players can enjoy a wide range of gaming options without compromising on the likelihood of winning.

Generally, the Return to Player (RTP) for slots at PlayOJO varies between 94% and 97% depending on the specific game. For table games like blackjack and roulette, the payout percentages can be significantly higher.

Blackjack games, for instance, have RTPs ranging from about 99.28% to 99.59%, which is among the highest across casino games. Roulette games also offer favorable RTPs, generally falling between 97.3% and 97.8%.

Game Variety (4.9/5)

With more than 3,000 games available from over 35 different software providers, you're unlikely to run out of new games to try. We enjoyed exploring their diverse options, including the thrilling Buffalo King Megaways and the classic Book of Dead.

Their live dealer section is also robust, offering more than 150 games, including several blackjack variants, which adds to a satisfying game experience.

Bonuses (4.7/5)

The welcome bonus is straightforward and generous. After depositing $10, We received 80 free spins on Thor The Trials Of Asgard, with no wagering requirements on winnings, which is a fantastic deal. Additionally, the OJO Rewards program provides continuous benefits like 24/7 cashback, enhancing the overall value of playing here.

User Experience (4.7/5)

Both the PlayOJO app and the mobile website are user-friendly. We found the design clean and the navigation intuitive, which made it easy to find games and information. Their customer support is accessible around the clock via live chat or email, ensuring help is always at hand whenever needed.

Overall, our experience at PlayOJO was positive, marked by excellent service and a high-quality gaming environment.

4. Ruby Fortune: Best Loyalty Program of All High Payout Casinos

Pros:

Selection of over 450 high RTP games

Well-optimized mobile platform

24/7, effective customer support

C$750 welcome bonus

Cons:

Promotions lack variety

Limited software providers

Payout Rate (4.7/5)

At Ruby Fortune Casino, the payout process is efficient. Deposits are processed instantly, which is great, but withdrawals take anywhere from 1 to 5 days depending on your payment method. I've used both credit cards and e-wallets here, and I've found the withdrawal times to be within the expected range.

There's a decent selection of payment methods, although We wish there were more options for both deposits and withdrawals. Security is top-notch with all transactions encrypted, which adds an extra layer of reassurance.

Game Variety (4.7/5)

The variety of games at Ruby Fortune Casino is impressive. With over 550 games, including a multitude of slots, table games, and live dealer options, there's no shortage of entertainment. Slots dominate the selection, but there's also a strong representation of blackjack, roulette, and video poker games.

The live dealer section is robust, featuring games from top providers like Evolution Gaming. Each game runs smoothly with high-quality graphics, enhancing the overall experience. We particularly enjoyed the progressive jackpots and the option to try games for free before wagering real money.

Bonuses (4.5/5)

Ruby Fortune offers a compelling range of bonuses. The welcome package is generous, spreading bonuses across the first three deposits along with free spins. While the 35x wagering requirement is standard compared to other Canadian casinos, it's something to keep in mind.

There are also ongoing promotions and a multi-tier loyalty program that rewards regular players with points that can be converted into bonuses or other perks. This VIP treatment really enhances the gaming experience.

User Experience (4.7/5)

Navigating Ruby Fortune Casino is a breeze. The user interface is clean and well organized, making it easy to find your favorite games. We appreciated the mobile site's functionality, which mirrored the desktop experience without needing a dedicated app.

The site runs well on various devices, and games load quickly without any lag. Customer service is accessible and helpful, with the live chat feature providing quick responses. We did find the email support a bit slower, which is a minor drawback.

Conclusion

Our overall experience with Ruby Fortune Casino was very satisfying. The game selection, ease of use, secure environment, and attentive customer service all contribute to a top-notch gaming experience.

While there are areas for improvement, such as more withdrawal methods and quicker email response times, these are minor compared to the positives.

Ruby Fortune is one of the highest paying online casinos that provides a safe and entertaining platform for Canadian players, and we would definitely recommend giving it a try.

5. Royal Vegas: Best for Live Dealer Casino Games

Pros:

Wide array of deposit and withdrawal methods

Vast game library

Fast and easy payouts

AGCO license

Cons:

Limited game information for non-logged-in users

Lacks certain games like craps and bingo

Royal Vegas really stands out with its payout rates. The average casino payout percentage for all games is an impressive 96%, and the table games even higher at 98.86%. This high payout rate is a big plus, especially for those who are serious about their gaming.

Game Variety (4.8/5)

The variety of games at Royal Vegas is exceptional. With over 700 games, powered by Microgaming, it's a paradise for gamers. You'll find everything from slots to blackjack, with over 500 slot games alone. The diversity is so broad, there's always something new to play.

Bonuses (4.7/5)

Royal Vegas offers a welcome bonus for new players, but the specifics are best checked directly on their website. They also have a VIP program that automatically enrolls you when you sign up.

You earn loyalty points as you play, which can be converted into bonus credits. This is a straightforward system that rewards regular players without any complications.

User Experience (4.8/5)

Signing up is quick and only takes a few minutes. The security measures in place are robust, ensuring that all personal and banking information is safe, which gives great peace of mind. The casino is accessible on both desktop and mobile platforms, and the experience is seamless across both.

The mobile site is particularly well-optimized, making it easy to play on the go. The live chat support is responsive and helpful, providing answers quickly whenever we have queries.

Conclusion

Our overall experience with Royal Vegas has been very positive. The high online casino payouts, extensive game variety, and the straightforward bonuses make it a great choice for both new and seasoned players.

The user experience is smooth, whether you're playing on a computer or mobile device, and customer service is always at hand. It's clear that Royal Vegas values quality and player satisfaction.

How We Chose the Best Payout Canadian Online Casinos

RTP (Return to Player)

When we set out to find the best payout Canadian online casinos, we started by looking at their payout rates, or the RTP (Return to Player). This percentage indicates how often a casino pays out winnings compared to the total games played. Each online casino game has a different RTP, but a good benchmark for a solid RTP is anything above 96%, which suggests a better likelihood of winning more frequently.

Game Variety

Beyond just the payout rates, the variety of games available was crucial in our evaluation. It's important to have access to your favorite games, or else a high payout rate doesn't do much good if the casino doesn't offer the games you are good at and enjoy playing.

Casino Bonuses & Promotions

We also paid close attention to the welcome bonuses and promotions offered by these highest payout casinos. We looked for casinos that not only have high payout rates but also enrich the playing experience with great bonuses and regular promotions, enhancing the overall value of playing there.

Licensing & Fairness

Lastly, licensing and fairness are non-negotiable. No matter how attractive a casino's payout rates and bonuses might be, it has to be licensed and regulated. This ensures that the casino online operates on fair and legal grounds, providing a safe environment for players. Only casinos that met all these criteria made it to our list.

Comparison of the Best Payout Casinos in Canada

Here's a quick summary and side-by-side comparison of the top casinos in Canada for high payouts, based on our reviews. Each online casino excels in different areas and offers a solid overall experience.

Jackpot City – Top Overall, Highest RTP

A favorite for over 20 years, Jackpot City offers more than 950 games, including the newest slots and live casino titles. It matches Spin with a 98.65% payout rate and processes withdrawals within two days. It’s our overall top pick for payouts in Canada.

Spin Casino – Best Welcome Bonus

Spin Casino stands out in Canada with a payout rate of 98.65%, making it one of the top casinos for payouts. It hosts over 800 games from renowned developers like Microgaming and Evolution. Payouts are typically processed within two days, and the casino is regulated by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission and certified by eCOGRA for fair play.

PlayOJO – Fastest Payout Online Casino in Canada

With a massive selection of over 4,800 games from more than 60 providers, PlayOJO caters to all tastes. It’s known for its rapid payout process, ranging from instant to a few hours, making it the fastest among our recommendations.

Ruby Fortune – Best for Free Spins

Ruby Fortune impresses with its quality of games, not quantity. It has more than 450 highest paying casino games. Players can enjoy a broad mix of slots, live games, and more. This casino also has a lucrative bonus system and loyalty program for regular players.

Royal Vegas – Wide Variety of Live Casino Games

With over 700 games, including a variety of blackjack and roulette options, Royal Vegas is great for regular players. The casino offers weekly reload bonuses and a loyalty program that rewards frequent players with extra perks.

Each of these casinos offers something unique, so consider what’s most important to you when choosing where to play.

Why is Jackpot City the Best Payout Online Casino in Canada?

Are you still curious about why Jackpot City might be the top choice for Canadian players looking for high-payout casinos online? Let me walk you through some key points that make it stand out.

First off, Jackpot City offers an impressive payout rate, which is among the highest globally for online casinos. This high payout rate means that players can potentially enjoy better returns on their casino slot and table game play.

The variety of games at Jackpot City is another highlight. They host an extensive collection of over 500 games from more than thirty different software developers. This wide range ensures that everyone, regardless of their taste or budget, can find something enjoyable to play.

Additionally, the welcome bonus at Jackpot City is quite attractive. When you sign up, you can get a welcome package that could be worth up to C$1600 across your first three deposits. This bonus gives you a nice boost and more opportunities to try out the numerous slots available on their platform.

What are Some of The Best Payout Casino Games?

When exploring the best odds at online casinos, it's essential to know which games offer the highest payout rates. I've spent a fair amount of time researching and here's a straightforward rundown.

Blackjack (99.80%)

Blackjack tops the list with a potential payout rate of 99.80%. The game has minimal house advantage, sometimes as low as 0.2% in variants like Blackjack Switch. Multi-Hand Blackjack and Perfect Pairs Blackjack are also excellent choices with similar advantages.

Video Poker (99.54%)

Video Poker follows closely with a 99.54% payout rate. It's a favorite among players who appreciate the quick pace and strategic element. Jacks or Better and Joker Poker are both popular versions with high returns.

Slots (98.00%)

Slots are a bit more varied, with payout rates going up to 98.00%. A game like Blood Suckers, for example, offers a 98% return, making it a standout option.

Baccarat (98.94%)

Baccarat is another strong contender, especially among players who enjoy simpler rules, offering a payout rate of 98.94%. Variants like No Commission Baccarat and Speed Baccarat are particularly appealing because they minimize the house edge just over 1%.

Roulette (98.37%)

Roulette, particularly versions based on European Roulette, typically provides a payout rate of around 98.37%. Games like Lightning Roulette and Mega Roulette not only offer excitement but also decent odds.

These games are worth considering if you're after the best possible returns from online casino play.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for information only. Remember, gambling has risks and can be addictive, so you should always play responsibly. You need to be at least 19 years old to legally gamble in Ontario. All the casino sites mentioned here meet iGaming Ontario’s standards. If you need advice about gambling problems, you can reach out to the Responsible Gambling Council or find your local helpline through the Canada Safety Council.