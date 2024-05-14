Fastest Payout Online Casinos for Instant Withdrawals (USA)

This article discusses online casinos that offer quick or instant withdrawal options, allowing players to access their winnings faster.

It's really annoying when you win big and then have to wait days to see that money in your bank account. But things are getting better! Now, some of the fastest payout online casinos in the US offer several payment options that let you withdraw your winnings quickly.

A typical fast payout casino will pay out your winnings within 24 to 48 hours, while an instant withdrawal casino will pay you within one hour.

In this guide, I want to talk about which payment methods you can use for fast withdrawals, which online casinos support them, and how they can make your experience better.

List of the Fast Payout & Instant Withdrawal Casinos

Ignition : Best Overall Online Casino (9.89/10) Metaspins : Best for Instant Withdrawals, Crypto-Only (9.89/10) Slots LV : Best for Online Slots (9.86/10) Red Dog Casino : Best for Table Games (9.82/10) Bovada : Best for Live Dealer Games (9.78/10)

Comparison of the Fast Payout Online Casinos in the US

From what I've seen, offshore online casinos like the ones we’ve listed usually stand out for their quick payout times.

These sites also tend to have a wider selection of games and more substantial bonuses compared to those based in the US. Here’s a quick comparison of our top picks among the fast withdrawal casinos.

Metaspins

Metaspins is the fastest payout online casino that usually processes all payout requests from 10 to 60 minutes. They focus exclusively on cryptocurrencies, with more than ten options for both deposits and withdrawals. Their welcome bonus matches your deposit up to 1 BTC.

Slots.LV

Slots.LV is a reliable instant payout casino if you’re looking to withdraw your winnings via Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, or Tether (USDT). Payout requests via these cryptos are usually processed within 60 minutes.

If you want to withdraw BTC, it can take up to 24 hours. But if you want to receive a wire transfer, credit card payment or check, it can take up to 5 business days. This online casino also offers a nice welcome bonus of 200% match up to $3,000.

Ignition Casino

Ignition is pretty similar to Bovada in terms of payout speed and withdrawal options, both offering eight methods and completing transactions within 24 hours (BTC), and 60 minutes (BCH, LTC, ETH). Their welcome bonus, however, is up to $3,000, which is still decent but not as high as at Red Dog Casino.

Bovada

Bovada is a fast withdrawal casino that has an average payout speed of 24-48 hours, with eight different withdrawal methods.

Withdrawal times depend on the chosen payment method, and if you're looking for the quickest option, you can withdraw your winnings in 1 hour via BCH, LTC, ETH or Tether USDT. They also have a welcome bonus that can go up to $3,750, which is pretty generous.

Red Dog Casino

Red Dog Casino’s payout speed matches Bovada’s at 24-48 hours (if you opt to receive your money via Bitcoin). They also have a few more withdrawal methods, offering 11 payment options. Credit card payments and wire transfers can take up to 72 hours or more. Their welcome bonus is huge — up to $7,500.

A Closer Look at the Fast Payout Casinos

Here are in-depth reviews of our shortlisted sites. We’ve personally tested each site, played a dozen games and assessed the easiness of deposits, withdrawals, as well as their speed.

1. Ignition — Fast Payout Online Casino, Best Overall

Ignition is really popular among online gamblers, and it's arguably one of the most popular fast withdrawal online casinos in the US. It's been around since 2011, and in the US Ignition is well-known for its wide variety of sports betting options and high-quality casino games. But what stands out to me is their live dealer section — it's one of the biggest you can find online.

I’ve been playing at Ignition for over six months now, and it’s been the most smooth experience among all fast payout casino sites I've tested. Even though it might not be the largest online casino out there, it’s definitely a good choice to gamble with fiat or crypto.

Pros

You can get your withdrawals quickly, especially with crypto (usually done in less than 24 hours).

The site is secure and has built a reputation you can trust.

It attracts a lot of players, so the poker rooms are always active.

The live dealer games are top-notch and offer a variety of options.

Cons

You can’t try out the casino games in a practice mode before wagering real money.

Live chat response times are slow.

The website has a clean and professional design that makes navigation simple. Everything from poker to live dealer games is easy to find thanks to clear tabs and search functions. The site works great on mobile too, making it easy to play on the go.

Ignition offers more than 300 casino games from respected developers like Real Time Gaming and Rival Gaming. If you value high-RTP games, then the slots, table games, and live dealer options have good playability and odds. There’s also The Hot Drop Jackpot games that offer the thrill of knowing when a jackpot might hit.

The poker room at Ignition is especially user-friendly, which is great for both new and experienced players. The poker tournaments are plentiful and varied, so you can always find a game that suits your style and budget.

Ignition offers some attractive bonuses, especially for crypto users. The bonuses have reasonable rollover requirements, making them accessible even if you’re just dipping your toes into online gambling.

The FAQ section is quite informative, but the live chat might require a bit of patience because of slow response time. Once connected, though, the support staff are helpful and knowledgeable.

Overall, I'd definitely recommend Ignition as a fast withdrawal casino with a generous welcome bonus and wide variety of entertainment options. Whether you’re just looking for a bit of fun or you’re a serious gambler, this site has a lot to offer. The poker room and live dealer games are standout features that make Ignition a go-to choice for online gambling enthusiasts.

2. Slots.LV — Best for Online Slots & Quick Withdrawals

If you're in the USA and looking for a fastest payout casino to play for real money, Slots.LV could be a good fit. Slots.LV has an impressive range of games, including a live dealer section and the largest collection of jackpot games I've ever seen while reviewing online casino sites.

They also offer 10 different banking methods, which include both credit and debit cards, as well as cryptocurrency options. When you withdraw funds using cryptocurrency, you can expect to see the funds in your account in about 60 minutes.

Pros

The game selection is impressive, especially if you're into slots. They offer a range of games from Rival Gaming, Betsoft, and RealTime Gaming.

They're known for quick and reliable payouts, which is a huge plus.

If you're after big wins, their array of progressive jackpots will catch your eye.

Cons

The deposit options are somewhat limited, which might be an inconvenience.

Navigating the site is a breeze thanks to a well-organized interface with easy access to all important features. The promotional sliders and game categories are neatly arranged, making it easy to find what you're looking for.

Slots.LV lives up to its name with a strong focus on slot games, but there’s no shortage of table games either. You can enjoy blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and more. I was pleased to see they offer games not always available at other instant withdrawal casino sites, like Craps and Teen Patti.

Their live dealer section is impressive as well, available 24/7, and includes games like blackjack and roulette. What's great is the ability to chat with the dealer and other players, adding a social element that's often missing in online gaming.

Slots.LV greets new players with a generous 100% deposit match welcome bonus up to $2,000, and 20 free spins on selected games like Golden Buffalo. There are specific welcome bonuses for both traditional banking methods and cryptocurrency, which is nice. They also have a loyalty program where you can earn points redeemable for cash bonuses.

The online casino supports a range of banking methods, including major credit cards and several cryptocurrencies Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Tether (USDT), and Bitcoin Cash (BCH).

In conclusion, Slots.LV is a great fast payout online casino with an emphasis on slots and jackpots. While it lacks in sports betting, it makes up for these with its exquisite game variety and speedy payouts. I’d recommend it to anyone looking for a reliable place to play casino games online and expecting to withdraw their winnings without delays.

3. Metaspins — Top New Instant Withdrawal Casino

Metaspins is a crypto-only instant withdrawal casino licensed under the Curacao Gaming Authority. It's dedicated to process withdrawal requests almost instantly, so you can expect to receive your winnings somewhere between 10 to 60 minutes upon leaving a request.

Instant casino withdrawals are available in nine major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and USDT.

This casino offers anonymity, allowing players to register using just an email and maintain their privacy even while actively playing online casino games.

Pros

Generous 100% match welcome bonus up to 1 BTC

They accept all the major gambling cryptocurrencies (ETH, BTC, LTC, BCH, DOGE, USDT) and more.

Over 2,500 casino games available. There’s a lot to choose from, and new games are being added on a regular basis.

Cons

The wagering requirements apply to both your deposit and the bonus money, which can be a bit much.

Players from the US might require a VPN to access the online gambling site.

The design of Metaspins is clean and minimalist, making it easy to navigate. The site caters to an international audience with multilingual support, including English, Spanish, and German, among others. Although there's no mobile app, the website is fully optimized for mobile use, ensuring a good experience across devices.

Metaspins has a wide collection of over 2,500 games. The selection spans various categories, including slots, table games, and live dealer options. The focus is on providing a diverse range of games to cater to different player preferences, so you’ll never run out of options.

The slots category at Metaspins is the most extensive one, featuring over 2,000 titles from top providers like NetEnt and Play’n GO. The site also offers a variety of table games, with about a dozen blackjack options available for table game lovers. These games come from several different providers, giving players the chance to try different versions of this classic casino game.

While Metaspins doesn’t have a dedicated section for video poker, there are a few game variants available. You can enjoy traditional favorites like Texas Hold’em and more unique offerings such as Caribbean Stud.

The live dealer section is also big and fun, with about 120 games available. It includes multiple variants of blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, as well as popular game shows from providers like Evolution and Pragmatic Play.

New players at Metaspins can start with a welcome bonus of 100% up to 1 BTC. The casino also offers a robust Level Up program and daily draws through the MetaLotto system, which offers chances to win significant crypto prizes.

Metaspins is considered to be the fastest withdrawal online casino thanks to its 30-minute average payout time. However, keep in mind that it’s crypto-only, so it exclusively operates with cryptocurrencies. Deposits and withdrawals at Metaspins are available in various coins including BTC, ETH, USDT and USDC. The transactions are usually processed within an hour max, and the platform doesn’t charge any fees.

Overall, Metaspins is the only under 1 hour withdrawal casino that offers near-instant payouts for cryptocurrency gamblers. With a wide variety of games, attractive bonuses, and a user-friendly platform, it's a great choice for both new and experienced players looking for crypto gambling sites.

4. Red Dog — Fast Withdrawal Casino, Top Choice for Table Games

Red Dog is one of the fastest paying online casinos for both fiat money and cryptocurrencies. The casino is available in the USA under the license from the Curacao Gaming Authority. It has been in the business since 2017 and accepts a minimum deposit of $10. The payout speed is typically under 48 hours.

Pros

There are 14 video poker games to choose from.

Great live dealer game section.

Red Dog offers one of the biggest online casino welcome bonuses I've seen.

There are no transaction fees when you play here.

Cons

The wager requirements can be as high as 35x.

There's a maximum withdrawal limit of $2,500.

Red Dog is a fantastic place if you're looking for a significant welcome bonus for slot games, which includes a 255% bonus and 35 free spins on the Sweet 16 slot. The casino also runs promotions and deals for both new and regular players. Plus, there are many jackpot games, making it a potentially lucrative spot for big wins!

The user interface at Red Dog Casino is straightforward and efficient. You're greeted by the mascot, Red the Dog, and can easily navigate through the site using the toolbar and side menu. The design is minimalistic, which I found appealing, although some might find it too simple.

Red Dog offers more than 1,300 games, and thanks to developers like RealTime Gaming and Visionary iGaming, their quality is top-notch. The site allows you to mark your favorite games for easy access, which is a handy feature.

Slots are a strong point at Red Dog, as this section offers you more than 1,000 games to choose from. There's a diverse range of titles including popular games like Plentiful Treasure and Mermaid Royale. The casino frequently updates its slot selection, so there's always something new to try.

The blackjack options are a little limited, which was disappointing. However, the available games are among the most popular variants. The table games section could also use more variety.

I really enjoy the live dealer game section at Red Dog casino. They currently offer blackjack, roulette, and baccarat, offering a realistic casino experience. There are also 14 video poker games available, which is decent compared to other instant payout casinos. Classic games like Jacks or Better and Deuces Wild are part of the selection.

To top it off, Red Dog offers a welcome bonus of up to $2,600 and 50 free spins. However, make sure to check their current promotions for the latest deals.

Red Dog does not charge deposit fees and supports cryptocurrency transactions. To deposit the funds, you can use Visa, Mastercard, and a wide variety of crypto from BTC, ETH and LTC, to DOGE and stablecoins like USDT. Withdrawal options are fewer (you can withdraw via Visa, Mastercard, BTC, and via Wire Transfer).

Overall, Red Dog casino is great for table game lovers and slot enthusiasts. The casino offers solid bonuses, but could improve by expanding its game and banking options.

5. Bovada — One of the Top-Rated Instant Withdrawal Casinos

I've found Bovada to be a reliable choice for online casino gaming, both from desktop and mobile. They've been around for over a decade, and their wide selection of games and sports betting options really stands out, earning them a five-star rating from me.

Pros

They offer a loyalty program with cash bonuses based on how much you play.

The mobile interface is really smooth, making live betting a breeze.

Their Prop Builder is top-notch, giving lots of flexibility for custom bets.

You can play a range of games including Blackjack, Video Poker, Slots, Roulette, and more.

Cons

Could really use more regular promotions for returning players.

Not all games are available in demo mode.

The welcome bonus is notably flexible, applicable across various sections like sports betting, casino games, or horse racing, offering a 50% match up to $250, which is easy to claim. Their Zone Poker feature enhances gameplay by shifting players to a new table immediately after folding, maintaining the game's pace.

The user interface is straightforward with main categories like Sports, Casino, and Poker readily accessible, making navigation intuitive. In their sportsbook, you can bet on a wide range of sports and events, featuring an exceptionally user-friendly live betting setup. They also provide a mobile feature that allows playing mini-casino games while tracking sports bets.

The casino offers over 150 games including slots, blackjack, and a live dealer section. Exclusive games like Hot Drop Jackpots offer large payouts, and the software quality is ensured by providers like Rival Gaming and RealTime Gaming. The poker room offers extensive options with various games and tournaments, and mobile play adds convenience.

Bonuses and promotions are rich with specific incentives for using cryptocurrencies and a generous 'Refer a Friend' program. Banking is versatile, offering methods like credit cards and cryptocurrencies, with notably quick crypto transactions. Customer support includes live chat and email, though these services are somewhat hidden within the help section.

Overall, Bovada provides a comprehensive platform for betting on sports, playing casino games, or engaging in poker tournaments. While it could improve by offering more frequent bonuses for loyal players and easier access to customer support, it remains a solid site that effectively meets the needs of online betting enthusiasts.

How to Choose the Right Fast Payout Casino

Speed shouldn't compromise security, fun games, or reliable support. Thankfully, the fast payout casinos I recommend don’t have this problem. If you're searching for a fast payout casino on your own, here’s what you should consider.

Check the Payout Times

Payout time usually includes the casino’s internal review of your request (pending period) and the time it takes for a payment processor to complete a transaction. Instant withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, while fast payouts usually take up to three days.

If quick access to your winnings is crucial, look for fast withdrawal casino sites with short pending periods.

Check the Available Withdrawal Methods

For instance, cryptocurrencies often process transactions quicker than traditional bank transfers. It's wise to choose casinos that offer modern payment options like crypto.

Inquire About Withdrawal Fees

The top fast payout casinos usually don't charge for transactions, although third-party processors might. Details about fees should be easily found on the casino’s website, either under the cashier section or in the help area.

Check Withdrawal Limits

If you’re someone who plays big, the maximum withdrawal limits are also important. Most of the fastest payout casinos allow a withdrawal of up to $25,000 per transaction, with anything over $100,000 being particularly noteworthy.

Is There a KYC at Fast Withdrawal Casino?

The ease of the withdrawal and verification process is another vital aspect. Casinos in the US require you to verify your identity as part of their Know Your Customer (KYC) policies. The quicker the casino’s support team can handle this, the faster you’ll get your winnings.

Check if Customer Support is Available

If a technical glitch occurs or a withdrawal method is temporarily down, responsive and helpful customer support can prevent delays. This can make the difference between a casino that processes payments swiftly and one that doesn’t.

Instant Withdrawal Casinos vs Fastest Payout Online Casinos

When talking about fast payout online casinos, they mainly fall into two categories: instant and fast. Instant withdrawal casinos process payments in less than 24 hours, which includes both the approval of your withdrawal request and the actual transfer of funds to your account.

Fast payout casinos, on the other hand, ensure you receive your money within three days. However, not all fast payouts are created equal.

Even if two casinos offer the same payment methods, one might process your withdrawal in 12 hours, while another takes 48 hours. For instance, Casino A might handle your Bitcoin withdrawal in under 24 hours, but Casino B might need at least 48 hours. They’re both considered fast, but Casino A is obviously quicker.

The choice of banking methods also plays an important role in withdrawal speed. Digital payment methods like cryptocurrencies often provide quicker transaction processing speed compared to traditional methods like debit cards.

This is simply because the fact that debit and credit cards were designed long before the internet era and follow older processing protocols. Digital wallets, for instance, are known for their speed as well.

For the quickest withdrawals, some casinos offer payouts in under an hour. This is possible at online casinos like Metaspins, where they support transactions directly to your chosen crypto wallet.

To get your winnings, you simply go to the cashier, select your withdrawal method, specify the amount, and confirm the transaction. An instant payout casino is usually equipped to automatically approve most withdrawal requests.

For those who don't need their cash that urgently but still appreciate speed, same day payout casinos are a great option. These allow you to access your winnings in less than 24 hours. This quick turnaround usually requires both speedy approvals by the casino and efficient banking methods, with cryptocurrencies and some eWallets leading the pack.

Keep in mind, the payout timelines can depend on business days, and might vary over the weekend. While some casinos process withdrawals every day, most stick to business hours from Monday to Friday.

Overview of the Fast Withdrawal Methods

Let's take a close look at some of the quickest ways to withdraw your winnings from online casinos in the US, as well as a few other common options. I'll share some insights on each to help you decide which might be best for you. Many online casinos offer these methods, and most of them support instant deposits as well.

Crypto

Crypto is used by instant payout online casinos, because cryptocurrencies are known for their lightning-fast transaction speeds.

You can make deposits and withdrawals in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin Cash, Cardano, Dogecoin, stablecoins like USDT and USDC, as well as some other cryptocurrencies. If your chosen casino supports crypto, you can expect to withdraw your winnings in under 1 hour without any fees!

PayPal

This is a widely used e-wallet, known for its excellent security measures, partly because PayPal carefully approves its gambling partners. Transactions usually complete within 24 hours, making it a top choice for instant payouts.

When you want to withdraw, just choose PayPal at the casino’s cashier, enter your withdrawal amount, and you might even get your money the same day at some mobile casinos.

Skrill

Skrill is known for its security and ease of use. It stands out if you're looking for quick transactions. At the best instant withdrawal casinos, using Skrill means you could see your funds within just a few hours.

Mastercard

A lot of fast payout casinos in the US accept Mastercard. It’s generally reliable, though not every casino uses it and sometimes payments can take a bit longer. Most casinos don’t charge a fee for Mastercard withdrawals, but I've seen a few cases where Mastercard itself might take up to a 2% commission.

Visa

Matching Mastercard in terms of popularity, Visa is another go-to credit card option that many fast payout casinos accept. Most of these casinos allow you to make deposits and withdrawals without any extra fees.

eCheck

eChecks are quite popular for both deposits and withdrawals at online casinos. Although they're not the fastest, they usually allow for higher withdrawal limits, which means you can pull out large amounts of money in fewer transactions, which is convenient if you’re moving a lot of money.

Bank transfer

While bank transfers can take anywhere from a couple of hours to three days, they're essential to know about because they're so widely available. If your initial deposit method doesn’t support withdrawals, a bank transfer can save the day by allowing you to access your winnings.

DISCLAIMER: Please note that gambling can be addictive. If you feel like you might have a gambling problem or you know someone who does, don’t hesitate to call the National Gambling Helpline at 1 800 522 4700 to talk to a professional. All online casinos are 18+ only.

Be sure to check your local laws to ensure that gambling is legal in your region. Some websites featured on this webpage might not be available where you live.