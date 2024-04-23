Top New Crypto Casinos and Bitcoin Casino Sites

Discusses and reviews newly launched and notable online casinos that accept cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin, as a method of deposit and betting.

Check out the hottest new Bitcoin casinos we've rated! You can snag some great bonuses and play the latest online casino games with your favorite crypto. Our top picks support various cryptocurrencies for deposits and withdrawals and offer the newest provably fair games powered by the latest software.

List of New Crypto Casinos

Metaspins: Top overall pick, VPN-friendly casino (9.88/10)

7Bit Casino: Best for online slots (9.84/10)

io: Best deposit bonus & promotions (9.83/10)

KatsuBet: Best for game variety (9.80/10)

Mirax Casino: Best mobile casino app (9.78/10)

Why Choose New Bitcoin Casinos

Online gambling has taken a new turn with the rise of online crypto casinos, blending the excitement of traditional gaming with cryptocurrency benefits.

Bitcoin online casinos are particularly appealing due to their enhanced security, privacy, and faster transaction speeds.

No Geographical Restrictions

A standout feature of the new Bitcoin casino sites is the minimal geo-restrictions. Thanks to the decentralized nature of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin gambling sites are more adaptable and VPN-friendly compared to traditional gambling platforms.

Deposit & Withdrawal Speed

What's great about crypto online casinos is how quickly you can make crypto transactions. The use of blockchain technology speeds up payments significantly, which means almost instantaneous transfers. No more waiting days for a bank to process your winnings!

Also, the best bitcoin casino sites allow for higher transaction limits, so you can handle more substantial amounts with fewer hassles. There's also a potential for your crypto balance to increase because some cryptocurrencies might gain more value over time. However, it's important to remember the volatility of cryptocurrencies and that the value can fluctuate widely.

Complete Privacy

Privacy is another major plus. Cryptocurrency transactions use strong encryption, ensuring that your activities remain private and your identity protected. This means you can enjoy your games without worrying about exposing sensitive personal information.

Decentralization and Autonomy

Finally, playing Bitcoin casino games with cryptocurrencies offers a unique form of autonomy. You're not bound by traditional financial systems or regulatory constraints, giving you more control over your funds and the freedom to gamble from virtually anywhere.

#1. Metaspins: Best New Bitcoin Casino Overall

Pros

VPN-friendly online casino

High withdrawal limits

100% deposit bonus up to 1 BTC or equivalent

BTC, ETH, LTC, ADA, USDT, DOGE and more cryptos available

Dozens of live dealer games, hundreds of slots and table games

Cons

No fiat withdrawal options

Metaspins is a newly launched crypto casino that delivers a reliable gaming experience by blending classic casino games with the perks of cryptocurrency. It caters well to both seasoned gamers and newcomers who prefer using crypto to gamble online. If you're looking for a great welcome bonus, and thrilling experience playing slots, blackjack, roulette and other games with BTC, ETH, USDT, BCH or DOGE, Metaspins is worth considering.

Founded in 2022 and licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority, Metaspins offers a sheer number of provably fair games. Metaspins accepts various cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin and Ethereum, Tether USDT, Cardano, Litecoin, Dogecoin and many others, offering instant deposits and withdrawals. Traditional payment methods for buying cryptocurrencies are also supported in case you don’t have crypto yet.

The online crypto casino hosts over 2,500 games from more than 30 developers. The range includes everything from slots and table games to live dealer games and exclusive Bitcoin games, all complemented by high-quality graphics and user-friendly design.

Security is tight here, with SSL encryption and options for two-factor authentication to protect your data and transactions. Despite being new, it has already established a good reputation among players.

It’s important to check if you can legally play from your location, because some countries are restricted due to their laws on online gambling. However, Metaspins is a VPN-friendly crypto casino, so you can connect to a different location and play without borders.

Metaspins has a vibrant community with active support on social media and dedicated customer service available round-the-clock.

Overall, I had a great time playing at Metaspins casino. The registration was straightforward, the game variety was impressive, so overall experience was well-supported and engaging.

If you're open to using cryptocurrencies and looking for a modern gambling experience, Metaspins casino definitely deserves your attention.

#2. Wild.io: Best for Deposit Bonuses and Free Spins

Pros

Offers live dealer games

Live chat support is available 24/7

Near-instant withdrawals

Quick registration, no KYC

Cons

No fiat withdrawal options

Casino is available only in English

Wild.io is a new crypto casino that was launched in 2022. It offers you to play a wide range of games like slots, table games, and live games with a great deposit bonus. It’s tailored for mobile gaming too, so you can play on the go. Wild.io’s top gaming providers include: Evolution Gaming, Pragmatic Play, Betsoft, Yggdrasil and more.

You can make deposits and request withdrawals in major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, among others.

Deposits and withdrawals are usually fast, and there are no fees, but the time it takes depends on the crypto you choose. The customer support team at Wild.io is available 24/7 through live chat, and they are quite prompt and helpful. You can also find a lot of FAQs in the chat window, or if needed, you can email them.

As for the games, they have everything from bitcoin table games to live casino experiences. Again, the games are powered by top software providers like Evolution Gaming and Ezugi, which means you’re getting quality along with variety.

The casino claims to prioritize responsible gambling, but it was surprising to see they don't have a visible responsible gambling policy on their site. They do monitor player activities to prevent problem gambling and provide options to help manage your gambling behaviors.

Just a heads up, Wild.io requires KYC, so you might need to provide identity and location verification documents, especially before your first withdrawal.

Overall, if you're looking for a new crypto casino with a good variety of games, solid customer support, and don’t mind the KYC, Wild.io might be worth a look. Just be sure to play responsibly!

#3. KatsuBet: Best Crypto Casino for Game Variety

Pros

Over 7000 games to choose from

KatsuBet accepts dozens of cryptocurrencies and fiat payment options

5 BTC + 200 free spins welcome bonus

Huge selection of provably fair games from top software providers

Support is available 24/7 via live chat

Cons

Some payment methods have fees

Withdrawals over 15,000 EUR may be divided into installment payments

KatsuBet is the best Bitcoin casino site when it comes to the sheer choice of games to play. When you visit KatsuBet casino, you're greeted with generous bonuses and a huge selection of games. The website is user-friendly, with clear menus that make finding promotions, customer support, and the VIP program a breeze — everything's just a click away.

KatsuBet casino holds a Curacao gaming license and is managed by Dama N.V.. It was launched in 2020 and quickly earned the AskGamblers’ Certificate of Trust. Now, KatsuBet is a go-to for those seeking reliable cryptocurrency casinos. The platform is accessible on both desktop and via a mobile app, making it easy to play on the go. Signing up is quick and the site supports multiple languages.

If you’re into crypto, KatsuBet offers options like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Tether, but it doesn’t stop there. You can also use Visa, Maestro, and MasterCard, along with several e-wallets. They strive to process withdrawals swiftly, though bank transfers can take up to five business days. Be aware of potential fees on some transactions and check these details on their website to possibly avoid them. Withdrawal limits are standard but can be adjusted for VIP players.

Customer support is available through a live chat feature, but it’s primarily bot-based with no option to chat directly with a real person. For more direct assistance, you'll need to use the contact form provided on their website, which switches the communication to email and can be slower.

The variety of games at KatsuBet is a major draw. They regularly update their lineup with new slots and host slot tournaments with prizes like free spins and cash. Besides slots, there’s a range of table games including blackjack, roulette, poker, and baccarat. They also have a section dedicated to BTC games.

KatsuBet is committed to responsible gambling with tools that help you manage your spending and gaming behavior. You can set limits on your deposits, losses, and bets, either daily, weekly, or monthly. They also offer cooling-off and self-exclusion options if you need a break from gambling.

As of now, new members can enjoy a welcome bonus of 5 BTC plus 200 Free Spins, although promotions may change. While the casino scores highly for its game variety and crypto options, the chat support could be improved as it lacks real-time interaction with human agents. If you’re comfortable handling some interactions over email and enjoy a wide array of games, KatsuBet casino could be a great fit.

#4. Mirax Casino: Top Choice for Mobile Gaming

Pros

Wide variety of crypto accepted

Excellent variety of games from different top-tier providers

High withdrawal limit

Great casino app, mobile-friendly online casino

Cons

No live chat support

Mirax Casino is the newest Bitcoin casino site and a popular spot for online crypto casino lovers from the U.S. and all over the world. It offers a vast array of games including slots, table games, and live dealer options. The site is user-friendly and secure, making it a solid choice for both new and seasoned players.

They accept both cryptocurrency and traditional money, which makes it flexible for different players. They also have a huge selection of games and some nice welcome bonuses to get you started. However, it's not perfect. There's no sports betting, customer support could use some tuning up, and the withdrawal limits are a bit low.

The casino was founded in 2022 and is managed by Hollycorn N.V. under a Curacao license. While this isn’t the gold standard in casino licenses, it’s pretty common in the crypto world and does offer some player protection. Security-wise, they use SSL encryption and offer optional two-factor authentication, which helps keep your data safe.

Navigating the site can be a bit tricky sometimes, but it works well on mobile devices, making it easy to play on the go. Registration is straightforward, and you can maintain your privacy by using just an email and password.

As for bonuses, they’re generous. You can get match bonuses and free spins over your first four deposits. They also run regular promotions like the Monday Lootbox and have a VIP program that rewards loyal players.

On the downside, their customer support mainly uses chatbots initially, which can be frustrating if you have a complex issue. The payout limits might also be restrictive if you're a high roller.

Overall, Mirax Casino offers a fun and engaging experience with plenty of games and bonuses. It’s definitely worth checking out if you’re into crypto gaming. Remember to play responsibly and check if it's legal in your country before you start.

#5. 7Bit Casino: Top New Crypto Casino for Online Slots

Pros

More than 10,000 games available

You can buy crypto by credit card

Just a few restricted countries

Customer support available 24/7

Weekly cashback

Cons

Bonuses are unavailable for select countries

Some payment methods have fees

7Bit is one of the top Bitcoin casinos that's got a solid reputation among players who use both traditional money and cryptocurrencies. Here's what you can expect when you sign up.

As a new player, you'll get a welcome bonus that matches your first deposit 100% up to $300 or 1.5 Bitcoin, plus 100 free spins. Just make sure your first deposit is at least $20 or 0.001 Bitcoin. There’s no cap on what you can win with this bonus, but do check out the fine print for any rules.

The 7Bit Casino has a ton of games. Whether you're into slots, roulette, blackjack, or live dealer casino games, they've got it all. They accept Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and more. Transactions are fast and have lower fees compared to traditional methods.

The website is easy to navigate, which makes finding your favorite games a breeze. Everything runs smoothly, from signing up to playing games. And if you ever run into issues, their customer support team is on it. They're quick to respond and really helpful, enhancing your overall experience.

Deposits and withdrawals are straightforward. They support various methods, both traditional and crypto, so it’s convenient no matter your preference.

The site primarily supports English, Russian, German, and French, which might be limiting if you aren’t fluent in these languages. Also, players from certain countries like the USA, UK, and Spain can't play due to legal restrictions. If you’re a player from one of those countries, you might need a VPN.

The downside to 7Bit is that it has a Know Your Customer (KYC) process, which can be a bit of a hassle as it requires submitting personal documents. However, it’s there to prevent fraud.

From my personal experience, 7Bit Casino stands out for its strong game selection and commitment to supporting cryptocurrency. The platform is user-friendly, making it easy for both new and experienced players to enjoy their time.

If you're looking for a mix of traditional and modern betting with lots of game options, 7Bit Casino is worth checking out.

Things to Keep in Mind When Comparing New Crypto Casinos

While new Bitcoin casino sites can be appealing, thorough checks and cautious selection are key to a safe and enjoyable gambling experience. Here’s our guide on how you can find a trusted crypto gambling site.

Bitcoin Casino Bonuses and VIP Programs

The perks of betting with crypto, like high roller promotions, are significant. Frequent large bets don't just earn you a title as a "regular player"; they accumulate points which can lead to cashback on losses, tailored offers, and support from a personal account manager.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Despite the focus on Bitcoin, these casinos often accept Ethereum, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Dogecoin. They're also updating their payment options to include newer cryptocurrencies. For added convenience, you can still use debit cards and e-wallets for deposits.

Deposits and Withdrawals

Speed matters in online gambling, and Bitcoin casinos excel here. Bitcoin transactions are usually completed within minutes, unlike the several days often required for debit card transactions. Just make sure to use a wallet address, not an exchange address, to ensure your funds transfer properly.

Deposits involve transferring money from a personal crypto wallet to the address associated with the account’s Bitcoin wallet, typically without imposing annoying fees. On the other hand, withdrawals require providing the preferred cryptocurrency, wallet address, and the desired withdrawal amount.

Most crypto casinos support at least ten different cryptocurrencies for instant deposits. These cryptos include: BTC, ETH, DOGE, LTC, USDT, USDC, BCH, SOL, XRP, BNB, and many others.

However, players must ensure they have the correct address and network when depositing or withdrawing, as any mistake can lead to lost funds.

Security, Fairness and Licensing

Security and fairness are paramount in crypto casino sites. Here are some measures that reputable casinos implement to ensure security and fairness:

They must be licensed and regulated by reputable organizations such as the Curacao iGaming Authority.

They implement SSL encryption to safeguard player information.

They may use two-factor authentication to add an extra layer of security.

They conduct regular security audits to ensure the integrity of their systems.

By choosing a crypto casino that implements these measures, you can have peace of mind knowing that your information and funds are secure.

Provably fair games use algorithms that allow players to verify the fairness of each game, enhancing trust and transparency in the gaming experience. Responsible gaming practices, such as self-exclusion tools and deposit limits, are key indicators of a crypto casino’s commitment to player well-being.

Player feedback, which occasionally includes dissatisfaction with fairness or allegations of manipulated outcomes, should be considered when evaluating a crypto casino’s trustworthiness, especially when it comes to provably fair casino games.

Privacy

New Bitcoin casino sites typically offer more privacy than traditional ones. They often don’t adhere strictly to know-your-customer norms and allow you to use pseudonyms, maintaining anonymity.

Game Diversity

You'll find a broad array of games at these online casinos, from slots and card games to jackpots and classic table games like roulette and baccarat. Many games come from reputable providers and include provably fair options.

The game selection at crypto casinos typically includes a variety of:

Slots

Poker variations

Specialty games

Card games

These games contribute to a diverse and enjoyable gaming experience. Quality games from reputable developers like NetEnt and live casino games from providers like Evolution and Pragmatic Play further enrich the gaming experience.

Some crypto casinos offer games in demo mode, allowing players to familiarize themselves with game rules before placing real bets. Evaluating a game’s Return to Player (RTP) is also important for ensuring high returns. Players should look for games with RTPs of 95% and above to maximize their potential profitability.

Support

The best new platforms provide robust support through live chat, and sometimes phone and email, with some offering 24/7 help. Many also have comprehensive FAQs and guides for self-help.

User Experience

While you can't always be sure about the user interface and game diversity at new online casinos, user testing can offer insights into how well they meet player needs, including interface design, game variety, and customer support responsiveness.

Reputation

Before depositing any money, it's wise to check a casino’s reputation through customer reviews and gaming forums. Also, look for licensing information and trust signals at the bottom of their webpage.

Mobile Compatibility in Crypto Casinos

Mobile compatibility in online Bitcoin casino sites is vital for providing a smooth gaming experience. It caters to gamblers in the fast-paced modern world where convenience and accessibility are paramount. A satisfactory mobile gaming experience is determined by evaluating the design, intuitiveness, and performance of crypto casinos on smartphones and tablets, including load times and stability.

Modern mobile Bitcoin casinos provide an array of features such as an extensive game library, live dealer casino games, and sports betting options to satisfy diverse player preferences. The mobile user experience in crypto casinos is enhanced through the use of intuitive interfaces, efficient customer support, and the ease of navigating casino features from mobile devices.

Casino Games You Can Play With Crypto

Online casinos that accept Bitcoin are becoming more popular, and they offer a wide variety of games. Here's a rundown of some of the top games you'll find there.

Slots

Many online casinos that cater to US players provide an extensive range of slot games. You can find thousands of different slots, featuring various themes and formats, such as classic slots, Megaways, and jackpot slots. For those who prefer to bet small, penny slots are also available.

Blackjack

Just as popular as slots, blackjack is widely available in various forms. Whether you prefer the traditional European Blackjack or something a bit different like Multihand Blackjack, there's plenty to choose from.

Roulette

A classic favorite, roulette is offered in nearly all Bitcoin gaming sites. Popular versions include European and American roulette, and some sites even offer multi-wheel roulette.

Poker

For poker enthusiasts, there's no shortage of options. From Texas Hold’em to Omaha and Seven Card Stud, there are multiple variations to play. Many sites also host live poker games, adding to the excitement.

Baccarat

Known for its low house edge, baccarat involves betting on which hand will be the highest. While it's more commonly played at physical casinos, its online presence is growing.

Live Dealer Games

For a more interactive experience, many sites offer live dealer games. This means you can play games like blackjack and roulette with a human dealer, which adds a layer of excitement. Providers like Evolution and Pragmatic Play are known for these types of games.

Crash Games

These are a newer addition where you bet on a multiplier that increases rapidly, often depicted as a plane taking off. The goal is to cash out before the game "crashes."

These games provide a mix of traditional and modern gambling experiences, all available from the comfort of your own home or on the go. Whether you're a seasoned player or new to online casinos, there's something for everyone at Bitcoin casinos.

FAQs About New Bitcoin Casinos

What cryptocurrencies are commonly accepted on gambling websites?

Top new Bitcoin casino sites accept cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Cash, Dogecoin, and Dash. While it's common for the Bitcoin online casino sites to accept various altcoins, some newer ones might only take Bitcoin, excluding options that involve fiat currencies.

Can I play live dealer games using cryptocurrency?

Yes, you can! Unless you're on an older site that only offers games based on random number generators, live dealer games are pretty standard at most new Bitcoin casinos. These games, especially roulette and blackjack, are popular among players who bet big.

How do I deposit cryptocurrency into a Bitcoin casino?

First, sign up for an account at your chosen casino. Then go to the cashier page, select the cryptocurrency and the amount you want to deposit. You'll either copy the provided address or scan a QR code. After that, you just have to wait a bit for the blockchain to confirm your transaction.

Is it safe to play slot games with cryptocurrency?

While I can't guarantee wins or losses in any gambling game, playing slots with cryptocurrency at a trustworthy casino should be safe. Look for sites with robust security measures like two-factor authentication and strong encryption to protect your funds.

Comparison of the Best Crypto Casinos

Metaspins casino impressed me with its comprehensive selection of over 2,500 games, including slots, table games, and live dealer options. The casino accepts a wide range of cryptocurrencies and boasts quick transaction times, which is a big plus. The lack of fiat withdrawal options might be a downside for some players, but the high withdrawal limits and a VPN-friendly setup are significant advantages.

Wild.io stands out for its generous deposit bonuses and promotions. It offers a broad array of games, and the withdrawal process is swift, especially with cryptocurrencies. The customer support is readily available through live chat, which I found helpful. The absence of fiat withdrawal options and support only in English could be limiting for some international players.

KatsuBet is a crypto casino online that is notable for its massive game variety and the inclusion of multiple currencies in one account. They offer extensive responsible gambling tools, which is reassuring. Their withdrawal process is efficient, although fees on certain methods can be a drawback. The lack of real-time chat support was a bit disappointing, but the casino makes up for it with a vast selection of games and frequent promotions.

Mirax Casino is excellent for mobile gaming with its user-friendly interface and a large selection of games. They offer both cryptocurrency and traditional money options, which adds flexibility. The casino is still young but has robust security measures in place. The customer support could improve, especially with the initial reliance on chatbots, and the payout limits might be restrictive for high rollers.

7Bit Casino has a solid reputation, particularly for online slots and live dealer casino games. They offer a welcoming environment with a variety of languages supported and a strong customer service presence. The KYC process is a bit cumbersome, but it's a common security measure. The casino's emphasis on both traditional and cryptocurrency options makes it a versatile choice.

Best Bitcoin Casinos: Conclusion

Overall, each casino has its strengths, and choosing the right one depends on what features are most important to you, such as game variety, bonuses, or withdrawal options.

From my experience, these are the newest crypto casinos online that all provide a safe and engaging online gaming environment, each with a distinct appeal depending on your needs and gaming preferences.

DISCLAIMER: The information in this article is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling has many risks. Only gamble with money you can afford to lose. Gambling rules change depending on where you are. Some websites we talk about might not be available in your country or region. Make sure to check your local gambling rules before you start playing.

If you think you're getting addicted to gambling, get help right away. Call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.