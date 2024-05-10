Write a Research Paper For Me ANONYMOUSLY: 6 Safest & Overall Best Sites to Hire Research Paper Writers

If you are tired and can no longer do your HW, then I will help you. Here, you can choose from my top 6 best paper writing websites to bring you an A+!

While studying at the university, I did not have time to prepare some papers, which could have a bad effect on my grades. We all understand perfectly well that this cannot be allowed (especially if you are already an A+ student and your parents pay for your education; a mad mom can fight). To avoid contempt in the eyes of my family members, I searched for paper writing services…

During these five years of receiving my uni degree, I collected the 6 best research paper writing services! I'm sure this will be useful for any student who cares about their academic performance, so I will gladly share them with you.

My List of The Best Paper Services

Believe me, over the years, I have visited enough since combining work and study is not easy. Yes, my parents paid for my university, but I still need money so as not to starve to death. In general, I created statistics of websites that have never let me down and distributed them according to the services and grades that I got for the papers I ordered there.

Of all these options, the best one is obv PaperHelp, which has never let me down. I understand everyone's preferences differ, and you would like several options to choose from. However, if you use it right now, you will not be disappointed with PaperHelp's services. Don't worry; I'll explain everything to you now in detail.

Best Research Paper Writing Services In USA: Anonymous Help That Really Works in 2024!

I found this research paper writing service purely by chance and did not expect any incredible results. However, it gave me an excellent first research essay, for which I got a 95! My best work was coursework, for which I got 100 points, which helped me enter the list of the best students. No less attractive is that the website often offers good discounts, thanks to which it turned out to be a good save (I had to fight pigeons for food, I'm not proud).

Writing Service Details & Why Trust It?

Based on my research, Paperhelp has about 553 customer reviews, 73% of which are positive. That is an excellent indicator that is easy to believe since, at my educational institution, I was not the only one who used their services. It has a 4.6/5 rating and provides sample essays directly on its website, which is trustworthy.

While working with this paper writer website, I found no shortcomings or suspicious aspects. It works legally, and you don’t have to worry about breaking any rules or laws when using its services.

What Research Writers Do for You: Finished Papers Quality

PaperHelp has a list of paper writers on its website, and you can see their academic majors and ratings. You can choose the author who will fulfill your order according to your preferences (sounds simple but still useful)!

You can use the writers' services at three levels (Basic, Advanced, or TOP), and the price will differ depending on your chosen level. That will not affect the quality of your paper, but you need to choose the author according to the difficulty of your assignment. All of them hold BA, MA, or PhD degrees.

Your paper will not contain plagiarism or AI content and will meet all your requirements. The website guarantees 100% uniqueness, so you do not have to pay extra since the author must provide original content from the beginning.

Anonymous Communication with Your Research Writers

Once you register on this research paper help website, you won't even have to create a username (so you can't reveal yourself without realizing it). The platform will provide you with a unique ID that is visible to the writers you have chosen to cooperate with. In special paper instructions, you can provide all the information the writer must use when completing your order.

Besides, customer support is the only one with access to your personal information (and all they have is your email).

Guarantees, Benefits, and Discounts

If you find any violation, such as plagiarism, in your research essay (this has never happened to me in all my time), the service will return the full cost of your order. The author will also provide free title and reference pages, which you can design according to your college's requirements.

PaperHelp offers you a discount if you want to use its services again. If you decide to order again, you will receive a discount of up to 15%!

This papers service was recommended to me by a friend when I didn’t have time to make a philosophy presentation. This guy I trust is meticulous, so he checked the site well before using it. But it’s always better to check again, especially if you're paranoid (I am ????). Yes, the price here is slightly higher than on the previous website, but the quality is not inferior, and it offers complete anonymity. I got 96 for the presentation, which allowed me to pass the exam perfectly!

Writing Service Details & Why Trust It?

SpeedyPaper has an ideal reputation and a huge number of positive reviews. Based on 340 reviews on the REVIEWS.io platform, it has a rating of 4.9/5, which is high for any site. If you visit the website of this papers writing service, you will see information that more than 78% of customers always return to order again. Based on my personal experience, it's not that hard to believe.

The service is legal and does not hesitate to advise its clients to visit sites such as Reddit, which suggests that it is confident in the high quality of its services.

What Research Writers Do for You: Finished Papers Quality

Your orders are accepted exclusively by verified specialists at various levels who will provide you with paper by all necessary academic standards. Your work will be checked for plagiarism before it reaches you.

Your essay will be high quality, meet all your requirements, and be on time (you can order 6 hours before the deadline). The site does not indicate whether it checks for plagiarism, but I checked all my orders myself, and they are all AI-free.

Anonymous Communication with Your Research Writers

Contacting your author is simple; you don’t have to leave the SpeedyPaper website. Once you select the author, you can keep in touch with them using the message section of your control panel. You do not need to disclose your name or other information for this, but you can coordinate the writer who writes your paper.

Guarantees, Benefits, and Discounts

This paper service entitles you to three free revisions to improve your essay. A huge advantage is that it has a special discount code! For example, in 2024, the code G8wvn8bO is valid, providing you with a 10% discount. What amazed me is that you can access the SpeedyPaper database for free! In the Free Essay section, you can find a lot of useful information on how to write a research paper yourself.

If dissatisfied with your result, the service undertakes to return your money. Or you can choose another author who will complete your order if needed.

I have used this website's services since school, and they have brought me good results. It's quite an old service, too; it started working in 2014. All my papers got at least 90 points with this one.

Writing Service Details & Why Trust It?

It’s hard not to trust a website that has received thousands of reviews over all these years, and it’s still difficult to find negative reviews. For example, on the Sitejabber platform, it has a rating of 4.8/5 based on 25,511 reviews! EssayPro has served over 1.5M clients... and practically no one had any problems with it, which is exactly what you need.

What Research Writers Do for You: Finished Papers Quality

Right on the main page, students can get acquainted with the authors they can hire to write their papers. You will see their rating, degree, and disciplines in which they work. That will allow you to place your order much faster (cool if you're in a hurry). All of them hold an MA or Ph.D. Writers create your paper from scratch without using AI for this and also work to ensure that it is 100% original. My papers never had any grammatical errors or raised questions from my professors.

Anonymous Communication with Your Research Writers

EssayPro is also a wise choice because your writer does not have personal information about you. You will be able to guide your writer in the right direction throughout the entire process of writing your essay. If you forgot to indicate something important when placing your order, don’t worry; you can do it when it comes to mind.

Guarantees, Benefits, and Discounts

I especially like the fact that you have 30 days for free revisions! That is enough time to perfect your work and make your professor give you their job. EssayPro also offers a large number of different discounts that reach 50%. To get some of them, you need promo codes; others will become available if you earn the title of a regular customer.

If you are unhappy with the results, you have three options: ask the author to make changes, change the author, or contact customer support to get your money back.

I have been using another service for quite some time! I found it by accident in some list of top essay writing services or something like that. I ordered an essay on sociology and one report on journalism here and got good grades (mostly 90+).

Writing Service Details & Why Trust It?

It started working in 2017, and negative reviews have been difficult to find. The platform has over 16,000 reviews and a rating of at least 4.8/5 or 9.8/10. It also provided statistics on the delivery of orders on time and showed 100% success, which is easy to believe considering how quickly they dealt with my papers.

What Research Writers Do for You: Finished Papers Quality

Conveniently, the platform helps you choose an author and does not provide you with all the specialists depending on your order. You will see only a list of those writers who can complete your assignment efficiently, saving time.

Before giving you the result, your paper writer will check it for plagiarism and AI content. 99papers guarantees that your work will be original and written by a real person (double quality check). I always re-read my papers and never find anything to complain about, and my grades are a good indicator.

Anonymous Communication with Your Research Writers

In the case of 99papers, everything is not as cool as with the previous options. The authors with whom you work have access to your personal information but do not have the right to save it, much less transfer it to third parties. Of course, the site guarantees your security, but it’s better when no one has access to your data.

Guarantees, Benefits, and Discounts

After your order is ready, you have three days for free revisions. That is less convenient than previous paper writing services, but it’s also quite good. It’s also good that 99papers provides students with a 100% money-back guarantee if they don't accept the result.

This professional paper writing service also offers various promo codes. For example, in May 2024, you can use the promo code 25 off to get a 25% discount for an order not less than $80.

I found this service last year, and I have had to return here more than once for help since I am a bit stupid in literature. Overall, the site is great, and professors have never complained about my work. Most of the time, my score was 90, but sometimes all I got was 87 (more because that one professor was biased towards me; I hate literature for a reason).

Writing Service Details & Why Trust It?

ExtraEssay shares impressive statistics. Its authors have completed orders for 10,649 students from 34 countries. The website also guarantees secure payment and claims to deliver assignments on time 98.8% of the time (I have tested and confirmed this).

What Research Writers Do for You: Finished Papers Quality

I was especially captivated by the fact that it provided an excellent list of programs that authors can use to check orders to improve their quality (Grammarly, CopyLeaks, Scopus). It makes you trust them, especially if these checking programs and websites are quite useful. The platform guarantees that your paper will pass all checks and you will not see plagiarism, mistakes, or AI content.

Anonymous Communication with Your Research Writers

The good news is that you will not know your author, and the author will not know who you are. It’s much safer this way since no one can access your data except customer support. While your writer works on your order, you can add new instructions using the messaging system. You will get a notification to your email that the specialist has answered you so as not to waste time.

Guarantees, Benefits, and Discounts

ExtraEssay also claims it can provide you with completed papers within 1 hour, which is a great success. Finding a service that can complete an assignment in less than 3 hours is rare. What’s also cool is that you can view your order's stage of readiness, allowing you to roughly calculate when you will get it.

In May 2024, it offers three promo codes for 20%, 15%, or 5% discount.

God, how I hated marketing. Marketers of useful stuff do a great job, which is why I don’t remember what bread tastes like. Nevertheless, thanks to Grademiners, I had a very good academic result. Yes, my grade was 85 a couple of times, but I was more shocked I was still not expelled.

Writing Service Details & Why Trust It?

It's hard not to believe websites that boldly provide statistics they can be proud of. Grademiners guarantees the safety of its clients and has been offering its services since 2009. That is exactly what you should pay attention to since it has extensive experience working with students from different educational institutions. The fact that Grademiners can be trusted is also confirmed by its rating of 4.6/5 on RankMyWriter and 5/5 on EssaysRescue.

What Research Writers Do for You: Finished Papers Quality

The author who took on your work undertakes to follow all your requirements, regardless of what they are. After your work is ready, the writer must check it for plagiarism and AI content. You can be sure that your work will be original since I didn’t find anything in my assignments that could arouse suspicion.

Anonymous Communication with Your Research Writers

No one will know who you are on this site since this writing paper service does not ask for any information about you. All you need to provide is your email, which is necessary to receive the finished research paper. That is also a way to communicate with your writer (not very convenient, I agree).

Guarantees, Benefits, and Discounts

On this website, you can request free revisions for 14-30 days, an excellent period. That is enough time to bring your task to the state of Gigachad. If you don’t like how the author made your paper, you can receive a refund.

If you use promo code TP274, you will receive a 45% discount on your order. You don't even have to look for it, as you will receive it after you provide your email address.

How I Selected the Best Paper Writing Sites

Over these five years (even more, since I found some sites while still at school), I visited many sites that disappointed me so much. These are the best options from over 30 research paper services! At first, I planned to make the top 10, but the rest did not even reach the "not bad" level. For example, some services not included in this list gave me plagiarized papers. One day, I received an assignment completely generated by ChatGPT! I would gladly give you their names, but I'm afraid I'll get sued and can't afford a lawyer (you don't know your enemies 'couse I'm poor, sorry).

These websites made the list of the best because I received my orders before the deadline, they were of excellent quality, and all my checks confirmed that a real person had written them. I also relied on factors such as:

● Affordable price

● A+ grades

● High level of anonymity

● Large selection of disciplines

● Information about writers

● Clean reputation & high rating

● Clear instructions on payments

● Clear T&Cs about paper usage

● No AI & plagiarism

● Sticking to student's requirements

● Free revisions at least 3 times

All 6 writing paper services passed my tests (besides, I used them for at least a year), and now I can safely call them top.

How To Choose the Best Online Research Paper Writers for Your Paper

In my quest to avoid wasting my hard-earned money and precious time, I've stumbled across a few golden rules that might save you from a headache (or, worse, a failing grade).

Here are the key things to look out for when selecting a research paper service:

● Transparency of Writer Accounts: Only use services that are upfront about their writers' academic backgrounds. These individuals should have legitimate degrees in relevant fields, ideally advanced ones. If a service is cagey about sharing this info, consider it a massive red flag.

● Zero Tolerance for Plagiarism: Insist on 100% original content. Some services might try to pass off recycled papers or, even worse, AI-generated content like chatbots. Always check for a plagiarism-free guarantee, and consider using your tools to verify the originality of the work.

● Genuine User Reviews: Read through user testimonials with a critical eye. Authentic reviews typically include specific details about the user’s experience. Be skeptical of overly generic or excessively positive reviews, as these can be fabricated.

● Pricing That Reflects Quality: Don't be tempted by suspiciously low prices. Quality research writing requires qualified experts, and that doesn't come cheap. A service that charges a reasonable rate will likely provide a paper you won’t need to revise extensively or discard.

Get a Paper Written Incognito: What I Do to Protect My Data [Ideas & Ways]

If you’re like me—paranoid and proud—you’ll want to ensure no sneaky leaks jeopardize your academic career. Here’s how I keep my info locked down tighter than Fort Knox when getting a paper written:

● Anonymous Payment Methods: I use services that accept payments through PayPal or cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. These options can provide more anonymity. There is no need to hand over credit card details that could be traced back to you faster than you can say "plagiarism."

● VPN is Your New Best Friend: A Virtual Private Network isn’t just for streaming foreign movies. Use it to mask your IP address when you’re placing an order. This way, even the most Sherlock-Holmes-worthy service won’t pinpoint where you’re studying from.

● Clear Your Digital Footprints: Always log out and clear cookies after every session. You might think it’s overkill, but you never know who’s tracking your movements online. Better safe than explaining to your dean why your paper trails lead back to an essay mill.

Conclusion

All these sites are very good and guarantee high quality and anonymity. But PaperHelp remains my favorite. It has always done an amazing job with my most difficult assignments and helped me become one of the best. I hope I was able to convey to you useful information that will help you not to develop an anxiety disorder by the time you receive your uni degree.