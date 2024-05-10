Top 10 Bitcoin & Crypto Casinos Canada 2024 with Instant Payout

In this article we will reveal ten of the best bitcoin casinos in Canada – revealing what makes them great and what areas can be improved.

Although crypto currencies haven't quite taken over the world by storm as many financial experts thought they would, the Canadian bitcoin casino industry is booming and over the last few years there has been a prominent rise in the amount of Canadian bitcoin casino sites that specialise in using crypto funds.

Top 10 Best Bitcoin Casinos in Canada 2024

Here are some of the very best bitcoin casino sites in Canada that you can discover and sign up for today.

Justcasino - New and amazing platform with great welcome bonus Jackbit - Best sports betting and casino libraries Betplay - Best and fastest crypto deposits and withdrawals mBit - Truly awesome one of a kind bonus shop ReelCrypto - Best and biggest welcome bonus on the market Spin.bet - Best range of games from top software providers Bigwins - Best daily and weekly cashback offer Xspin - Best pay and play Bitcoin casino Stake - One of the biggest Bitcoin casinos online BetPanda - Best instant play with Bitcoin lightning

Betplay - Best and fastest crypto deposits and withdrawals

Coming out on top of the best Canadian Bitcoin casinos is Betplay. Since its launch in 2020 as the world’s first Bitcoin Lightning Casino, Betplay has shown exponential growth within the industry, becoming a staple site for many of its Canadian gamers.

Pros

Large selection of payment options available

World’s first Bitcoin Lightning Casino

Sports betting options

Cons

High wagering requirements

Sports betting options aren't as comprehensive as other rival Crypto casinos

Deposit Bonus 4/5

As a major player in the Canadian crypto industry, it isn’t a surprise to see that Betplay offers a deposit bonus with plenty of value. For first time players creating an account, Betplay provides a 100% deposit match to the generous amount of $1,000. Thanks to their array of support banking options, this welcome bonus can be converted across a whole variety of different crypto currencies such as micro-bitcoins, milli-litecoins, dogecoins and milli-ethereum.

One thing to note is that the wagering limit is set at 80x the bonus amount, which does make withdrawing any winning funds won from bonuses slightly difficult to earn.

Games 5/5

Betplay's casino library boasts over 6,000 bitcoin casino games and some of the industry's very best software providers all have a major presence on the site.

Boasting a terrific range of award-winning titles across its slot, casino and live casino library, navigation around Betplay's site is simple and easy thanks to its clear layout and easy navigation. Your perfect game will always be a few clicks away.

Banking Options and Withdrawals - 4/5

Because Betplay has invested in the Bitcoin Lightning Network, deposits and withdrawals can be made in just a matter of seconds and you can make deposits using over twenty different major crypto currencies. To those new to the industry, traditional debit card payments from Visa and Mastercard can also be used.

When it comes to withdrawals, there is one thing to be aware of – only a maximum of $10,000 can be withdrawn each day.

Overall Rating - 4.2/5

JustCasino - New and amazing platform with great welcome bonus

Second on our list is JustCasino, which made its debut back in 2021. It has since become one of the most established bitcoin casinos in Canada, offering a tremendous selection of space-themed bonuses that both new and existing members can take advantage of.

Pros

Attractive welcome package for new players

Solid range of promotions aimed at existing members

Over 9,000 bitcoin casino games

Cons

Not as many deposit and withdrawal methods as other rival bitcoin casinos

Multi-tier deposit bonus may not appeal to everyone.

Deposit Bonus 5/5

Unlike Betplay where the deposit bonus works over just the first deposit. JustCasino’s welcome bonus works over the first four deposits that a customer makes, with a maximum of €4000 plus 300 free spins able to be claimed. It works as follows:

1st deposit - 100 free spins + 100% match up to $500

2nd deposit - 50 free spins + 100% match up to $500

3rd deposit - 50 free spins + 50% match up to $1000

4th deposit - 100 free spins + 25% match up to $2000

Games 5/5

If you like a huge choice of games, then JustCasino could be the best bitcoin casino in Canada for you. At last count there were over 9,000 games that can be played which includes thousands of slots, live casino, and traditional table games. They also offer a huge choice of Video Poker games.

It probably isn’t surprising to read that to power such an impressive offering, JustCasino provides games from well over 100 different software providers, promising a high-quality gaming experience for all of its Canadian players.

Thankfully the navigation of JustCasino is straightforward and clear and you can find your perfect game without too much fuss, with the ability to filter games by providers making it easier than ever to find your favourite slots!

Banking Options and Withdrawals 4/5

JustCasino doesn’t hold as many deposit methods as other gambling sites, however those who like to deposit with Bitcoin won’t have any difficulties. The minimum deposit that can be made is €20, and the limit for daily withdrawals is set at $10,000.

Overall Rating - 4.3/5

Jackbit - Best sports betting and casino libraries

For those that like a fully rounded casino experience, Jackbit casino could be the one for you, as the site offers deep and comprehensive sports and gaming libraries.

Pros

Sports betting service which includes in-play betting

VIP reward program

Popular titles available

Cons

Welcome package not as good as other sites

User experience could be improved when navigating the site

Deposit Bonus 1/5

Throughout this guide of top Canadian bitcoin casinos, we will introduce you to several brilliant welcome deposit bonuses, unfortunately Jackbit’s offering isn’t quite as good as most of the other bitcoin casino sites mentioned on our list.

Whereas other Bitcoin casinos can offer thousands of dollars’ worth of welcome rewards, Jackbit only offers fifty free spins, and these spins will only be activated after a minimum deposit of $50 is made. There is plenty to love about Jackbit, but the welcome offer isn't one of them.

Games 4/5

Jackbit currently offers betting on over forty different sports. With comprehensive football, tennis, golf, NFL and NBA markets, there should be a bet for every type of sports fan. They also allow its members to bet on sports whilst they are happening in real time thanks to their fantastic in-play service. Bettors can even cash out their bets early.

Not content to just stop there, Jackbit has a casino library that consists of well over 5,000 games and they have clearly invested heavily in their live casino offering. There are over 300 different live Bitcoin gambling games available, including the following:

Dream Catcher

Monopoly Live

Big Bass Splash

Sweet Bonanza Candy Land

Book of Dead

Gonzo’s Quest

Banking Options and Withdrawals 4/5

Although Jackbit’s deposit methods aren’t as strong as other Bitcoin casino sites, both new and existing members can make crypto deposits from popular currencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, TRON, Solana, BNB, and Monero.

Overall Rating - 3/5

Cosmoswin - Truly awesome one of a kind bonus shop

One of the oldest bitcoin casinos online in this review is Cosmoswin. Launching back in 2019, Cosmoswin offers its members a solid online gambling experience with access to a great mixture of some of the hottest and most loved online slots in the industry.

Pros

Simple welcome offer

Top games providers

Ongoing bonuses and promotions available

Cons

Fewer games available

Limited banking options

Deposit Bonus 5/5

Whilst Cosmoswin's deposit bonus isn’t out of this world, the offer is simple to understand and provides some excellent and easy value.

New members can win $500 and 50 free spins, with all this value being unlocked over the course of the first three deposits that a new member makes. The 50 free spins will be awarded after the first deposit has been completed, which needs to be a minimum of $20.

Games 5/5

While their gaming selection is not as extensive as some of the other casinos mentioned on this list, Cosmoswin prioritise quality over quantity, boasting classics such as:

Big Bass Bonanza

Legacy of Dead

Sweet Bonanza

Rise of Olympus

Additionally, Cosmoswin has joined forces with iGaming industry bigwigs such as Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Play, guaranteeing a fantastic online experience for each of its Canadian players.

Banking Options and Withdrawals 3/5

As a smaller casino, it makes sense that there are fewer crypto deposits that can be made but there are still some strong options supported. These include:

Bitcoin

Ethereum

Litecoin

Although Cosmoswin doesn't have software such as Bitcoin Lightning Network installed, Cosmoswin withdrawals can be credited back to accounts in just a few hours.

Overall Rating - 4.1/5

ReelCrypto - Best and biggest welcome bonus on the market

From the oldest Bitcoin casino in our guide, to the newest, ReelCrypto launched earlier this year and is proving to be a huge hit amongst its Canadian gamblers. While still making its mark on the scene, ReelCrypto has become one of the most trusted crypto gambling sites in the country.

Pros

Ongoing promotions

Site is simple to navigate

Fantastic welcome package

Cons

Unproven

Small game selection

Deposit Bonus 3/5

This brand new site also offers a superb welcome package to Canadians opening an account for the first time with a whopping 100% matched deposit up to €10,000.

As well as the matched deposit, new members will also be awarded 50 free spins that can be used on the brilliant ‘Sweet Bonanza’ slot game.

It doesn’t take huge investment to get involved in the action with the matched deposit starting at $50. It’s worth noting that only deposits worth $100 or more will qualify for the free spins.

Games 3/5

ReelCrypto is just one of a few BTC casinos in this review that offer sports betting services. As well as being able to bet on some of Canada's most popular sports such as the NFL, MLB, NHL and NBA, players can also place their bets on other sports such as motor racing, soccer and even curling.

Those wanting to jump from sports to casino games can do so at the click of a button. Although the game library is still developing, ReelCrypto hosts popular titles such as:

Crazy Time

Monopoly Live

Dream Catcher

Sweet Bonanza

Candy Blitz

For those wanting to play traditional casino games, there is a great range of Blackjack, Roulette, Craps and Baccarat themed games that cover a massive amount of staking limits.

Banking Options and Withdrawals 4/5

As a new bitcoin casino, all the latest crypto currencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Tether, Tron, Ripple, Cardano and Binance Coin can all be used for deposits.

Overall Rating - 3.1/5

Spin.bet - Best range of games from top software providers

Spin.bet launched in 2022 and has already become one of the best bitcoin casinos in Canada. Although it doesn’t offer any sports betting options, Spin.bet boasts an impressive games catalog that consists of well over 5,000 games on an attractive layout that really appeals.

Pros

Multiple crypto supported

Superb customer service

Vast selection of games available

Cons

Welcome offer not as good as others

Withdrawal limits are low in comparison to other sites.

Deposit Bonus 4/5

Whereas some of the deposit bonuses that we have already reviewed in this article are quite complex or require multiple deposits, Spin.bet’s welcome offer is simple to understand. And sometimes simplicity is all we need..

New members of Spin.bet can benefit from a 100% deposit match up to a value of 0.5 BTC, what’s more, you will also qualify for 15% cashback in Spin.bet’s VIP program. To qualify for the bonus, you just need to deposit a minimum of 0.2 BTC.

Although the deposit bonus provides some nice value, withdrawing real cash from the offer isn't the easiest thing to do. The wagering requirement is currently at 70x the bonus amount which is a little higher than other rival bitcoin casinos.

Games 5/5

Spin.bet houses one of the biggest game libraries in this review and has over 5,000 different games to choose from.

Some of the industry’s most reputable developers play a massive part of the Spin.bet gaming experience with some of the best slot games around from the likes of 'Pragmatic Play' and 'Hacksaw Gaming' to be played and enjoyed.

For Canadian gamblers that like to play traditional games, there is plenty of choice with hundreds of Blackjack, Craps and Roulette varieties instantly available. Iconic game show games such as 'Crazy Time' can also be played.

Banking Options and Withdrawals 4/5

Having gained a great reputation for being one of the best Canadian bitcoin casinos there are a huge array of deposit options such as:

Bitcoin

Litecoin

Banxa

Ripple

USD Coin

Ethereum

Tron

Shiba Inu

Dogecoin

Tether

BNB Coin

One potential drawback to playing with Spin.bet is that withdrawals have to be made using the same deposit method that has been used - it’s a shame that there isn’t a little more flexibility when it comes to how you can make withdrawals.

Overall Rating - 4.2/5

Bigwins - Best daily and weekly cashback offer

There isn’t another gambling site in the online casino world that speaks as boldly as Bigwins. Their ultimate mission is to be considered as the best bitcoin casino in the world.

Pros

Huge choice of slot games

Industry best software providers

Good range of safer gambling tools

Cons

Simple layout

Lack of promotions for existing members

Deposit Bonus 5/5

A huge part of whether Bigwins will succeed in its mission to become the number one crypto site in the world will be down to its welcome offer, and Big Wins certainly gets Canadian players off to a brilliant start.

New members can get a deposit match of up to 250 USDT (or another currency equivalent). The wagering limits are amongst the lowest that we have reviewed, with just a 35x wagering requirement needing to be met before any withdrawals can be made. The wagering limit must be achieved within seven days of the bonus being awarded.

Games 5/5

Its gaming library is where Bigwins really tries to set itself apart from other crypto and traditional online casinos. The Bigwins slot library houses thousands of different games which includes some great jackpot slots. Both new and existing players can locate their favorite games by selecting one of the many different filtering options.

The site is proud to boast a huge array of games from some of the very best software providers in the business which include the likes of NetEnt and Pragmatic Play.

Not content to just offer a sound slot experience, there is also a brilliant choice of live casino games.

Bankong Options and Withdrawals 4/5

Although Big Wins don’t seem to have invested in the Bitcoin Lightning Network, they have plenty of different deposit and withdrawal options ready for you to use. All the world's major cryptocurrencies can be used. Deposit and withdrawal limits are reasonable, with deposits starting at a minimum of €10 with withdrawals starting at $20.

Overall Rating - 4.2/5

Xspin - Best pay and play Bitcoin casino