Meme coins have been among the hottest tokens in the crypto market, posting enormous gains as the price of Bitcoin moves sideways. That’s led to even more trading interest in meme coins and a flood of promising new tokens.

Many of these new meme coins are now available only through presales, meaning you can buy them at a fixed price but they aren’t yet available for trading on exchanges. Meme coin presales can be very lucrative investment opportunities if you pick the right one. For example, Tamadoge initially sold its $TAMA token at a price of $0.01 during the presale. After launch, the token exploded higher to $0.12—a 12x gain for presale investors.

We’ve combed through dozens of new meme coins to help you find the next great project before it gets huge. Keep reading for our list of the 10 best meme coins to buy in 2024.

The Top Meme Coins to Buy Now

Based on our research, we think these 10 tokens are the best meme coins to buy today:

Dogeverse – Multi-chain meme coin that’s raised $15m in ICO

WienerAI – Brand new meme coin with AI-powered trading bot

Sealana – Viral Solana meme coin presale built for crypto degens

Smog – Solana token offering airdrops and 10% discount on Ethereum

Sponge V2 – Update to ultra-popular Sponge meme coin, aiming for 100x gain

Slothana – Just-launched Solana meme token with 150% gain in initial pump

Lope Coin – Play-to-earn gaming token with NFTs and AI

Burro Token – NFT meme project with token buybacks and burns

Golden Cobra – Snake-themed meme coin with staking rewards up to 54% APY

Satoshi Nakomoto – Solana meme coin celebrating Bitcoin’s founder with AI tools

Reviewing the Top Meme Coins to Trade

Let’s take a closer look at the best meme coins so you can decide which ones to buy today.

Dogeverse – Multi-chain Meme Coin Built Across 6 Networks

Dogeverse is the world’s first chain-hopping meme coin. The token has been developed for 6 different blockchains: Ethereum, Solana, Polygon, Base, Binance Smart Chain, and Avalanche. You can buy the token on any of these networks and it will launch on all of them simultaneously.

The $DOGEVERSE token’s interoperability gives it utility for a wide range of purposes, from trading to DeFi to gaming and more. Token holders will be able to instantly and seamlessly move value from one blockchain to another with lower gas fees than ever before.

The Dogeverse presale has been incredibly successful, raising more than $13 million. That’s a great sign that $DOGEVERSE could be the next meme coin that will explode after launches, since there’s likely to be leftover demand to push up the price.

There’s still one last chance to buy $DOGEVERSE during the presale before it hits exchanges, and you can lock in a discounted price of $0.00031. As an added incentive, presale investors can stake their $DOGEVERSE to earn rewards up to 70% APY.

WienerAI – AI-powered Trading Bot Offering 691% APY during Presale

WienerAI is a light-hearted meme coin project with a mad scientist wiener dog as its mascot. The project caught our attention because of its viral potential and because it offers more utility than many other top meme coins currently in development.

WienerAI is planning to build an AI-powered trading bot, which $WAI token holders will be able to use to buy and sell crypto automatically. The AI trading tool promises to outrun MEV trading bots and find hidden opportunities in the market, giving traders a significant edge.

This project has done a great job of engaging its community, which it calls the ‘Sausage Army.’ It has a strong presence on social media and has raised nearly $1.4 million through its ongoing presale.

If you buy $WAI during the presale, you can add to your holdings through staking. WienerAI offers an eye-popping 691% APY. That’s on top of the price discount in the $WAI token itself, which costs $0.000705 during the current presale stage.

Sealana – Degen Solana Meme Coin Built for Explosive Trading

Sealana is one of the newest meme coins to hold a presale on Solana, which has been a hotbed for meme trading in the past 6 months. The $SEAL token was clearly built with traders in mind, since it offers no utility and is holding a fast-paced presale.

Sealana also appeals to meme cryptocurrency traders through its mascot—an overweight seal who is covered in pizza grease and fish bones because he’s too busy finding the next big meme coin to clean up. The seal is a joke on crypto ‘degens’ that traders are likely to love.

The $SEAL presale has raised more than $300,000 in its first week. The presale is unusual in that it has no stages, no timers, and no price increases. You can also buy $SEAL simply by sending $SOL to the project’s wallet address. The Sealana presale doesn’t have a stated cap, so it could end at any time without warning.

Smog – Solana Meme Coin with Airdrops and 10% ETH Discount

Smog is a hot Solana meme coin that rocketed more than 270,000% following its launch in February. It broke through the $100 million market cap barrier and currently sits at a valuation over $75 million.

Now, $SMOG is back with an expansion to the Ethereum blockchain that has the potential to deliver impressive gains once again. While you can buy $SMOG on Solana already, the project is encouraging presale purchases on Ethereum with a 10% discount on Smog tokens. Buying on Ethereum is also advantageous because $SMOG-ETH token holders are able to stake their tokens for 42% APY.

Smog is worth holding for more than just the staking rewards. This project has set aside a massive stash of tokens for airdrops to its community, rewarding token holders who buy and hold. The first airdrop took place several weeks ago, and Smog has already announced a ‘Season 2’ that’s coming up soon.

Sponge V2 – Update to Popular Meme Coin Aiming for 100x Gain

The Sponge meme coin was one of the top meme cryptocurrencies in 2023. It came on the heels of Pepe’s meteoric rise and skyrocketed more than 90x after launching.

Now, $SPONGE is back with a V2 token that promises to absorb more damp than ever before. The project team’s stated goal for $SPONGE V2 is to break through the 100x barrier, plus achieve listings on Tier-1 crypto exchanges like Binance and OKX and launch a play-to-earn crypto game. These are lofty goals, but Sponge has shown that this token has the community backing and viral power to be the next meme coin that will explode.

More than $17 million worth of $SPONGE V1 tokens have been staked and bridged to V2, and new investors have a final chance to buy V2 tokens before the new launch. Staked V2 tokens earn 163% APY, adding even more fuel to the fire around $SPONGE V2.

Slothana – Just-launched Solana Meme Token with 150% Gain

Slothana is one of the best meme coins to invest in on Solana’s Raydium decentralized exchange right now. This project just sold out its presale, raising more than $15 million in sales of its $SLOTH coin, and achieved a 150% gain in the first few days of trading.

That gain could be just the beginning for $SLOTH, however. The token has a modest market cap of $32 million and more than 35,000 token holders, leaving plenty of room for growth. The token has seen more than $8.8 million in trading volume in the last 24 hours, indicating that there’s still a lot of excitement around trading $SLOTH.

Slothana doesn’t offer any utility, so the project and its community are fully focused on delivering an explosive pump. Look for this token to make huge gains if it lists on a major centralized exchange in the coming weeks.

Lope Coin – Play-to-earn Gaming Token with NFTs and AI

Lope Coin is a Binance Smart Chain-based meme coin with a lot of plans to create utility for token holders. The project aims to create a token swap, AI chat bot, play-to-earn game, NFT marketplace, and more. If successful, Lope Coin could come to rival Shiba Inu as an all-inclusive Web3 ecosystem built around a meme coin.

Lope Coin’s presale has been off to a strong start, raising more than $1 million. The project is KYC checked and audited, ensuring it’s safe for investors. The $LOPE presale is set to end on June 1, so there isn’t much time left before the launch.

Burro Token – NFT Project with Token Buybacks and Burns

Burro Token is a donkey-themed meme coin built on the Polygon network. It stands out because the project plans to create an NFT collection, then use the proceeds from NFT sales to buyback and burn $BURRO tokens. If successful, this would remove supply of $BURRO from the market and send the price of the token sharply higher.

The Burro Token presale has raised $86,000 so far, and presale investors can stake their tokens to earn up to 0.12% daily APY. Staking periods of 120, 240, and 365 days are available, offering more flexibility in staking.

Burro Token also has plans for an airdrop, although details about the giveaway haven’t been revealed yet. However, it’s likely that the drop will only be available to existing token holders, which adds even more incentive to join the $BURRO presale.

Golden Cobra – Snake Meme Coin with 54% APY Staking Rewards

Golden Cobra is a snake-themed meme coin offering staking rewards, a play-to-earn game, and a prize wheel with token and NFT rewards. It has the potential to be very lucrative for token holders, although the exact rewards and the steps for unlocking them haven’t been fully revealed yet.

The project’s presale has a very low cap of $100,000, so it’s likely to sell out quickly. The $GOCO token is built on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, so presale investors can join Golden Cobra on either network.

Investors can also stake their $GOCO tokens to earn rewards up to 54% APY. 30, 60, and 180-day staking periods are available.

Satoshi Nakomoto – Solana Meme Coin Offering Suite of AI Tools

Satoshi Nakamoto is the latest meme coin to celebrate Bitcoin’s eponymous creator. This Solana-based project is more than just another meme token, however. It’s planning to roll out a suite of AI tools for crypto development.

The suite will enable token holders to use AI to create smart contracts and new tokens. It will also include a chatbot, NFT image generator, and smart contract auditing tool. Overall, the $SATOSHI token has the potential to be a huge help for crypto creators.

$SATOSHI is priced at 1 $SOL = 1,199 $SATOSHI during the presale’s current stage, with the price increasing every 2 weeks. So far, the project has raised more than 200 $SOL, or around $30,000.