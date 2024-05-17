10 Best Bitcoin Live Casino Sites for US Players in 2024

Discover the top Bitcoin live casino sites for an immersive online gambling experience. Find the best games and bonuses on our website today!

When it comes to Bitcoin live casinos the choice is vast and growing by the day. Our team spent weeks sifting through countless sites to finally get to our top 10 list for this comparison guide. On top we have TG Casino, coming strongly with the BTC live casino section. But worry not, we have many more in stock so read on to learn more.

Top 10 Live Crypto Casinos in 2024 for US Players

TG.Casino - The Best Bitcoin Live Casino Site Lucky Block - Bitcoin Live Casino With Streamers WSM Casino - Best Bitcoin Live Casino With Player Forums Mega Dice - Best Bitcoin Live Casino for Fast Withdrawals BC.Game - The Best Bitcoin Live Casino Website Betpanda - Bitcoin Live Casino Stock Market Wild.io - Best Bitcoin Live Casino for Promotions Cryptorino - Simplified Bitcoin Live Casino Metaspins - Best Bitcoin Live Casino User Experience VAVE - Best Bitcoin Live Casino Site For Poker

1. TG.Casino - The Best Bitcoin Live Casino Site

Highlights:

Payouts : Fast

Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal : Minimum deposit $10, no specified maximum

Currency : Crypto

Fees : Mining fees depending on currency

License : Established under the laws of Costa Rica

TG.Casino is an online casino you can only find on Telegram. Telegram is one of the world’s most popular apps and players who like live casino will appreciate the smooth experience and the interaction with other players that’s possible on this app.

As for the gaming itself, it offers a selection of live casino games by Evolution and other top games studios like NetEnt. These award-winning games are more accessible than ever before when you sign up to TG.Casino.

The casino is a crypto casino that focuses on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and is licensed by the government of Curaçao. You can check its license on the main page. Of course, it’s not just live casino. They offer a wide range of games including slots, sports betting, and live casino games from top providers like NetEnt and Evolution.

One standout feature is its native token, $TGC, which lets players earn passive income and bet on games. They have a welcome bonus of a 150% match deposit up to $30,000 plus 500 free spins, with a 30x wagering requirement.

Welcome Bonus

Live Bitcoin Casino Offer: Welcome Bonus (1st 6 deposits)

Description: 200% bonus released in 6 installments

Promo Code: None

Wagering Requirement: 30x

Minimum Deposit: 0.0001 BTC

Accepted Currencies: BTC, LTC ,ETH, DOGE, Bitcoin Cash, USDT, XRP, TRX, SOL, BCH

2. Lucky Block - Bitcoin Live Casino With Streamers

Highlights:

Payouts : Fast

Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal : Minimum deposit 0.0001 BTC, minimum withdrawal 0.0002 BTC, no specified maximum

Currency : Crypto

Fees : Mining fees depending on currency

License : Established under the laws of Costa Rica

If you’re into streamers, you should check out Lucky Block’s Live Spins games. Live Spins is a new concept where games are hosted by a streamer who is actually playing the game. This is a streamer-driven experience where you can watch and bet along with a live streamer. Note: Not all of Lucky Blocks collection of Evolution games are immediately accessible through Live Spins - it depends on what the streamer chooses to play on the day.

Launched in 2022, Lucky Block is a decentralized Bitcoin casino known for its player-friendly features. It's popular for instant withdrawals, big bonuses, and a huge game selection including 4,000 slots, table games, and live casino.

You can buy crypto and Bitcoin from the casino, with options like Ethereum, Dogecoin, Litecoin, and their own crypto coin, $LBLOCK. They provide detailed withdrawal times for each currency, with Bitcoin typically taking up to 1 hour, but most are processed in under 5 minutes. The minimum withdrawal for crypto is BTC (0.0002), ideal for casual players, and Lucky Block doesn't charge transaction fees.

They also accept fiat currency deposits, but that requires KYC processes. There are various bonuses, including a 200% matched deposit bonus on your first crypto deposit and 50 free spins for new players, all supported by 24/7 customer support. There is no withdrawal limit at this casino.

Welcome Bonus

Live Bitcoin Casino Offer: Welcome Bonus

Description: 200% bonus up to EUR 25,000 worth of crypto + 50 free spins

Promo Code: None

Wagering Requirement: 10% of the bonus is released every time the player wagers 6x the deposit amount

Minimum Deposit: EUR 25

Accepted Currencies: BTC, LTC ,ETH, DOGE, BCH, USDT, XRP, TRX, SOL, BNB, XRP, $LBLOCK

3. WSM Casino - Best Bitcoin Live Casino With Player Forums

Highlights:

Payouts : Fast

Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal : Minimum deposit 0.0001 BTC, with a maximum withdrawal of 0.0002 BTC (depending on the currency) and a monthly withdrawal limit of $50,000

Currency : Crypto

Fees : Mining fees depending on currency

License : Established under the laws of Costa Rica

WSM casino is known for its casual casino environment where banter is encouraged on Discord channels and memes are posted daily on various social media platforms. But things do get serious when we consider its live dealer crypto games. WSM casino is actually one of the best Bitcoin live casino sites when it comes to its premium selection of live casino games which include Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, and Poker.

Players can play and interact with professional dealers in a sleek, high-definition streaming environment. WSM Casino is known as the Best Community-driven Bitcoin Casino, with WSM representing Wall Street Memes. This unique and fun casino has cultivated a vibrant community across various social media platforms like Telegram, Twitter/X, Instagram, and Discord.

The casino is solely focused on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies. It also features its own native coin: $WSM, available for purchase within the platform. This ERC-20 token, hosted on the Ethereum network, grants holders exclusive access to enhanced promotions and rewards. Additionally, token holders can stake their tokens to earn further rewards based on their share of the staking pool and annual returns percentage.

Fiat currency is not accepted for wagering. Shiba Inu, Floki Inu, Bonk are also now accepted for deposits/withdrawals.

Welcome Bonus

Live Bitcoin Casino Offer: Welcome Bonus (200%)

Description: 200% bonus capped at $25,000 (Plus 10 free spins on Wanted Dead or a Wild)

Promo Code: None

Wagering Requirement: 35x

Minimum Deposit: $30

Accepted Currencies: BTC, BCH, LTC, DOGE, ETH, USDTE, USDTT, TRX, XRP, ADA, BNB-BSC, USDC, SOL, BONK, WSM, PEPE

4. Mega Dice - Best Bitcoin Live Casino for Fast Withdrawals

Highlights:

Payouts : Fast

Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal : Minimum deposit 0.00006 BTC, no specified maximum for deposits or withdrawals, minimum withdrawal 0.002 BTC

Currency : Crypto

Fees : Mining fees depending on currency

License : Established under the laws of Costa Rica

Mega Dice shines as the Best Bitcoin Casino for Fast Withdrawals. This licensed Bitcoin casino boasts a diverse game selection from top providers like NetEnt and Play’n GO. With a focus on user-friendliness, Mega Dice offers mobile compatibility, multilingual support, and secure gameplay.

Partnering with WalletConnect, Mega Dice enables instant and anonymous deposits and withdrawals. WalletConnect seamlessly links your mobile cryptocurrency wallet to decentralized applications and other cryptocurrency wallets, streamlining transactions.

Offering 24/7 customer support, Mega Dice welcomes new players with a generous 200% matched bonus on their initial crypto deposit, capped at 1 BTC or equivalent. Beyond Bitcoin, the casino accepts Ethereum, Ripple, Binance Coin, Litecoin, and Dogecoin.

Welcome Bonus

Live Bitcoin Casino Offer: Welcome Bonus (200%)

Description: 200% bonus capped at 1 BTC

Promo Code: None

Wagering Requirement: 35x

Minimum Deposit: $1

Accepted Currencies: BTC, BCH, LTC, DOGE, ETH, USDTE, USDTT, TRX, XRP, ADA, BNB-BSC, SOL, BONK, USDC, FLOK, TAMA, PEPE, SHIB

5. BC.Game - The Best Bitcoin Live Casino Website

Highlights:

Payouts : Fast

Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal : No specified limits for deposits or withdrawals

Currency : Crypto

Fees : Mining fees depending on currency

License : Established under the laws of Costa Rica

BC.Game earns its title as The Best Bitcoin Live Casino Website thanks to the great range of games and options available including instant spin-to-win widgets, sports betting, lottery, bingo, and of course slots. This technology ensures transparency and fairness, offering players exciting opportunities to win big.

One thing we loved when we were playing games at this casino is the wide range of game studios we saw represented. BC.Game proudly offers games by Ezugi, Pragmatic Play, SA Gaming, and TVBET alongside the very well-established leading games provider Evolution. Although the excellence of Evolution’s games is undisputed, we believe that players want to see a new style of live casino.

Both digital and traditional currencies are accepted and you’ll find that many of the live dealers accepting Bitcoin will also be willing to accept alternatives such as Ethereum. Transactions are processed swiftly, typically within around 10 minutes - but this depends on the currency chosen (as always). The same applies to fees charged per transaction - it depends on the currency and payment method. More information on this can be found on the casino website.

Welcome Bonus

Live Bitcoin Casino Offer: No Deposit Bonus

Description: Win up to $5

Promo Code: None

Wagering Requirement: 60x

Minimum Deposit: $20 worth of crypto

6. Betpanda - Bitcoin Live Casino Stock Market

Highlights:

Payouts : Fast

Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal : Minimum deposit and withdrawal for fiat currencies $10

Currency : Crypto

Fees : Mining fees depending on currency

License : Established under the laws of Costa Rica

Betpanda supports a live casino game that’s inspired by the stock market and simulates the experience of being a high-stakes wall street trader. Players try to predict whether a Trading Session will end above or below the starting stock value. You aim to increase your Portfolio value through a streak of successful predictions, then Cash Out at the optimum time. Players who are fascinated by stock market trades should definitely give the game a try.

As you would expect from a top Bitcoin live casino, the fun doesn’t stop there. The casino has a rich collection of games, both classic casino games (including slots and live casino) and Aviator games. The latter are a growing trend within gaming circles. Players place bets on a multiplier that gradually increases over time. The objective is to cash out before the multiplier crashes, causing players to lose their bets if they haven't cashed out in time. Players need to predict when a rising multiplier will stop. Aviator Games have gained significant popularity within the crypto gambling community, cementing their status as sought-after Bitcoin casino offerings.

Setting itself apart in the online gaming realm, Betpanda Casino boasts a diverse range of cryptocurrencies for both deposits and withdrawals, catering specifically to crypto enthusiasts. Additionally, the platform facilitates crypto purchases with debit/credit cards, albeit requiring KYC verification.

Welcome Bonus

Live Bitcoin Casino Offer: Welcome Bonus

Description: 100% Bonus up to 1 BTC

Promo Code: None

Wagering Requirement: 50x

Minimum Deposit: No Limits

Accepted Currencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC, USDT, TRX, BNB, DOGE, SHIB, SAND

7. Wild.io - Best Bitcoin Live Casino for Promotions

Highlights:

Payouts : Fast

Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal : Minimum deposit 0.00010856 BTC for Bitcoin, 0.01067147 ETH for Ethereum, maximum withdrawal $5000 per day, $15,000 per week, $45,000 per month

Currency : Crypto

Fees : Mining fees depending on currency

License : Established under the laws of Costa Rica

Wild.io boasts an extensive range of promotions, each unique and diverse, including no-deposit free spins, 100% reload bonuses, and Refer-a-Friend 400 free spins, among others. A promotion calendar helps players stay updated on upcoming events, fostering anticipation and a vibrant atmosphere.

Wild Weekends introduce special weekend promos every Friday, communicated to players via informative newsletters. Bonuses and promotions make the player’s betting journey more exciting. Promotions include Bitcoin challenges on top slot games. These challenges, such as hitting specific bet multipliers to unlock Bitcoin prizes, add excitement and potential rewards to the gaming experience.

Live casino games include roulette, table games, blackjack, and many more. Almost all Wild.io’s games are by renowned game studio Evolution. The casino also offers jackpot games, bonus buy games, skill games, and a sportsbook, Wild.io follows a more-is-better approach across all aspects of the casino.

The casino's VIP club rewards player loyalty, with XP points (known as Wild points) unlocking higher levels, increased cashback rewards, and exclusive promotions. While currency exchange isn't possible, players can visualize their cryptocurrency in dollars using the "view in fiat" setting, though games are played using the deposited currency.

Welcome Bonus

Live Bitcoin Casino Offer: Welcome Bonus

Description: 100% bonus capped at 3 BTC

Promo Code: SPINIT

Wagering Requirement: 40x

Minimum Deposit: 0.00006 BTC

Accepted Currencies: BTC, ETH, BCH, LTC, DOGE, ADA, XRP, TRX, BNB, USDT

8. Cryptorino - Simplified Bitcoin Live Casino

Highlights:

Payouts : Fast

Minimum Deposit/Withdrawa l: No official minimum deposit, maximum withdrawal $5000 per day, $15,000 per week, $45,000 per month.

Currency : Crypto

Fees : Mining fees depending on currency

License : Established under the laws of Costa Rica

What sets Cryptorino apart is its simplicity and ease of use. While it's a crypto casino, players can conveniently purchase crypto using MasterCard, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. The game collection is extensive, featuring renowned providers like NetEnt and Evolution. Bitcoin live casino games are neatly categorized, allowing for easy navigation across various types. Though free play is available, additional stats on each game would enhance the experience.

Cryptorino values player loyalty, evident through its VIP club. As players accumulate points, they progress through six tiers, unlocking level-up bonuses, dedicated VIP hosts, and exclusive offers.

In summary, Cryptorino excels in providing a solid gaming platform where players can enjoy entertaining games and potentially win crypto. Highlights include its reliable payouts, excellent VIP bonuses, and a diverse selection of games with intuitive navigation.

Welcome Bonus

Live Bitcoin Casino Offer: Welcome Bonus

Description: 100% Bonus + 50 free spins capped at $50,000

Promo Code: None

Wagering Requirement: 33x

Minimum Deposit: No Limits

Accepted Currencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, BNB, USDT, USDC, XRP, DOGE, TRX, SHIB, SAND

9. Metaspins - Best Bitcoin Live Casino User Experience

Highlights:

Payouts : Fast

Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal : No specified minimum deposit, no cap on winnings or withdrawals.

Currency : Crypto

Fees : Mining fees depending on currency

License : Established under the laws of Costa Rica

Metaspins excels in delivering exceptional user experience, characterized by swift deposits and withdrawals, ensuring a smooth gaming journey for players. Supported digital currencies include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dogecoin, and more, providing players with ample options for funding their accounts. Instant deposits and withdrawals further enhance the user experience, showcasing the platform's efficiency and convenience.

Moreover, Metaspins Casino simplifies cryptocurrency acquisition by enabling direct purchases through familiar payment methods like credit cards and digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Pros of Metaspins include its intuitive and user-friendly interface, optimized for mobile usage via web browsers, and a superb collection of provably fair games. Generous rakeback adds to the appeal, while the casino's licensing ensures a safe and secure gaming environment.

In summary, Metaspins delivers an outstanding user experience and a safe gaming platform, making it a compelling choice for Bitcoin enthusiasts.

Welcome Bonus

Live Bitcoin Casino Offer: Welcome Bonus

Description: 100% Bonus up to 1 BTC

Promo Code: None

Wagering Requirement: 40x

Minimum Deposit: No Limits

Accepted Currencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, USDT, USDC, BCH, TRX, ADA, DOGE

10. VAVE - Best Bitcoin Live Casino Site For Poker

Highlights:

Payouts : Fast

Minimum Deposit/Withdrawal : Minimum deposit $31, maximum withdrawal $5000 per day, $15,000 per week, $45,000 per month.

Currency : Crypto

Fees : Mining fees depending on currency

License : Established under the laws of Costa Rica

Whether you’re a fan of Texas Hold’em, Poker Lobby, 6+ Poker, Bet on Teen Patti, Caribbean Stud Poker, or 2 Hand Casino Hold’em, this casino has it all. Keep your eye on the casino’s social media channels where you’ll be able to grab great promotions focussed on live casino such as daily drops and wins.

Pros of VAVE include its outstanding game collection and regular tournaments, availability of a mobile app for Android and iOS users, quick withdrawal processing times, and multilingual support.

VAVE Casino offers an exceptional gaming experience with its diverse game selection, efficient banking options, and user-friendly interface, making it a top choice for Bitcoin gaming enthusiasts.

Welcome Bonus

Live Bitcoin Casino Offer: Welcome Bonus

Description: 100% Bonus up to 1 BTC

Promo Code: None

Wagering Requirement: 40x

Minimum Deposit: No Limits

Accepted Currencies: BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, DOGE, USDT, XRP, TRX

How to Choose Where to Play Live Dealer Casino Games with Bitcoin

With the growing popularity of Bitcoin gambling, choosing the right platform to play live dealer casino games can be overwhelming. Here are some key factors to consider when making your decision:

Bonuses and VIP Programs

Look for casinos that offer attractive bonuses and VIP programs. These can include welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, cashback rewards, and exclusive perks for loyal players. A generous bonus scheme can significantly enhance your gaming experience and boost your bankroll.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Check which cryptocurrencies the casino accepts for deposits and withdrawals. While Bitcoin is widely supported, some casinos may also accept other popular cryptocurrencies like Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, and more. Having a variety of options allows for flexibility and convenience in managing your funds.

Fast and Easy Deposits and Withdrawals

Choose a casino that offers fast and hassle-free deposits and withdrawals. Look for platforms with efficient payment processing systems and minimal transaction fees. Quick withdrawals ensure that you can access your winnings promptly, enhancing your overall gaming experience.

Security and Licensing

Prioritize security and licensing when selecting a Bitcoin casino. Ensure that the platform is licensed and regulated by reputable gaming authorities. Additionally, look for casinos that employ advanced security measures such as SSL encryption to protect your personal and financial information.

Privacy

Privacy is essential when it comes to online gambling. Opt for casinos that prioritize user privacy and anonymity. Look for platforms that offer anonymous registration and transactions, as well as robust privacy policies to safeguard your data.

Diversity of Games and Game Providers

Choose a casino with a diverse selection of games from top-tier game providers. Look for a variety of live dealer games, including blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and more. Having multiple game options ensures that you'll never get bored and can always find something new to play.

Support

Select a casino with reliable customer support. Look for platforms that offer 24/7 customer service via live chat, email, or phone. Prompt and helpful support ensures that any issues or questions you may have are addressed quickly and efficiently.

User Experience

Consider the overall user experience when choosing a Bitcoin casino. Look for platforms with intuitive interfaces, smooth navigation, and mobile compatibility. A user-friendly interface enhances your enjoyment and makes for a more seamless gaming experience.

Reputation

Lastly, consider the reputation of the casino within the online gambling community. Look for reviews and testimonials from other players to gauge the casino's reliability, fairness, and trustworthiness. A positive reputation indicates that the casino is reputable and provides a safe and enjoyable gaming environment.

By considering these factors, you can make an informed decision when choosing where to play live dealer casino games with Bitcoin. Prioritize factors such as bonuses, security, game variety, and customer support to find the perfect Bitcoin casino for your gaming needs.

Types of Bitcoin Live Casino Games

Live Roulette

Live roulette (often called Bitcoin live roulette in the crypto world) is a popular choice among Bitcoin live casino players. It offers the thrill of traditional roulette with the added excitement of interacting with a live dealer in real-time. Players place bets on where they think the ball will land on the spinning roulette wheel, with various betting options available to suit different strategies.

Live Blackjack

Live blackjack (often called Bitcoin live blackjack in the crypto world) is another favorite in Bitcoin live casinos. Players compete against the dealer to get a hand closer to 21 without going over. The live aspect adds to the authenticity of the experience, with players able to see the dealer shuffle and deal the cards in real-time.

Live Baccarat

Live baccarat (often called Bitcoin live baccarat in the crypto world) is a classic card game that has gained popularity in Bitcoin live casinos. Players bet on whether the banker's hand, the player's hand, or the tie will win. The game is known for its simplicity and fast-paced action, making it a favorite among both new and experienced players.

Live Poker

Live poker (Bitcoin poker in the crypto world) brings the excitement of the casino floor to your screen with real-time gameplay against a live dealer. Players compete to make the best hand using their cards and the community cards on the table. Live poker offers various variants, including Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and Three Card Poker, catering to different preferences.

Live Craps and Sic Bo

Live craps and Sic Bo are dice games that are increasingly available in Bitcoin live casinos. Players wager on the outcome of the dice roll, with various betting options available for different betting strategies. The live aspect adds to the immersive experience, with players able to watch the dice roll and interact with the dealer.

Game Shows

Bitcoin live casinos also offer a variety of game shows inspired by popular TV game shows. These games typically involve a host guiding players through various rounds of gameplay, with opportunities to win prizes based on their performance. Game shows add an element of entertainment and excitement to the live casino experience, with options like Dream Catcher, Monopoly Live, and Deal or No Deal.

These are just a few examples of the types of Bitcoin live casino games available to players. Whether you enjoy classic table games like roulette and blackjack or prefer the excitement of game shows, there's something for everyone in the world of Bitcoin live casinos.

Playing Live Casino with Cryptocurrencies vs Fiat Currencies

Faster Deposits and Withdrawals

One of the main advantages of playing live casino games with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin is the speed of deposits and withdrawals. Cryptocurrency transactions are processed almost instantly, allowing players to fund their accounts or cash out their winnings within minutes. In contrast, fiat currency transactions can take several days to clear, especially when using traditional banking methods.

Lower House Edge

Cryptocurrency live casinos often offer games with lower house edges compared to their fiat counterparts. This means that players have a better chance of winning over the long term when playing with cryptocurrencies. Lower house edges can result in higher payouts and a more favorable gaming experience for players.

Bigger Bonuses

Another advantage of playing live casino games with cryptocurrencies is the availability of bigger bonuses. Many cryptocurrency casinos offer generous bonuses and promotions to attract players and incentivize them to deposit and play with cryptocurrencies. These bonuses can include welcome bonuses, reload bonuses, cashback rewards, and more, providing players with extra value for their money.

Overall, playing live casino games with cryptocurrencies offers several advantages over fiat currencies, including faster transactions, lower house edges, and bigger bonuses. Whether you're a casual player or a high roller, cryptocurrencies can enhance your gaming experience and provide more opportunities to win big.

Expert Pick: TG.Casino - Your Bitcoin Live Casino Destination

In summary, with so many Bitcoin live casino sites out there, it's tough to pick just one. Each has its own perks and appeals to different players. However, our experts have chosen TG.Casino as the best overall for its great features and bonuses. Ultimately, the choice is yours. Find your best crypto casinos that you feel comfortable playing at and enjoy responsibly!

Frequently asked Questions about Bitcoin Live Casinos

What casino pays out in Bitcoin?

Many online casinos offer payouts in Bitcoin. Some popular options include TG.Casino, Lucky Block, and Wild Casino. These casinos specialize in cryptocurrency gambling and provide various games and bonuses payable in Bitcoin.

How do I withdraw from Bitcoin games?

Withdrawing from Bitcoin games typically involves accessing your account on the respective online casino platform. Once logged in, navigate to the withdrawal section and choose Bitcoin as your preferred payment method. Enter the amount you wish to withdraw and provide your Bitcoin wallet address. Confirm the withdrawal request, and the funds should be transferred to your wallet after the casino processes the transaction.

How do I cash out my Bitcoin casino?

Cashing out from a Bitcoin casino is similar to withdrawing from any other online casino. Log in to your account, go to the withdrawal section, and select Bitcoin as your withdrawal method. Enter the amount you want to cash out and provide your Bitcoin wallet address. Confirm the withdrawal request, and the casino will process the transaction. Once processed, the funds will be transferred to your Bitcoin wallet.

Is Bitcoin gambling legit?

Yes, Bitcoin gambling is legitimate. However, it's essential to choose reputable and licensed online casinos that offer fair gameplay and secure transactions. Look for casinos with positive reviews, proper licensing, and certifications from regulatory authorities. Additionally, ensure that the casino employs provably fair technology to guarantee fairness in its games. By taking these precautions, you can enjoy legitimate and safe Bitcoin gambling experiences.