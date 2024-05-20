bet365 Bonus Code May 2024: EBNEWS for $1,000 or $150 Bonus

New customers at bet365 in May 2024 in the United States can choose their own welcome offer as part of an exciting sign-up bonus

Use the bonus code EBNEWS as a first-time customer to have the option to claim either a $1,000 first bet safety net or $150 in bonus bets guaranteed when you place a first bet worth at least $5.

Read below for more information on how each of these bonuses works, how to claim them, and the upcoming events on which they can be used.

21+. Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 GAMBLER.

CLAIM BET365 BONUS CODE HERE

bet365 Legal States

bet365 is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

What is the bet365 Bonus Code in May 2024?

By using the bet365 bonus code EBNEWS this month, new customers can choose between two available welcome bonuses. The first is a $1,000 first bet safety net, which entitles new customers to up to $1,000 paid back in bonus bets if their first bet loses.

Under the terms of this promo, the return of bonus bets will be equal to the value of your first wager and capped at a maximum of $1,000. You will only be refunded on your first wager with bet365 if it loses.

Alternatively, you can select $150 in bonus bets guaranteed with the bet $5, get $150 bet365 promo. For $150 in bonus bets, select this offer and place a first bet worth at least $5 on a selection at odds of -500 or greater. Once this bet has settled, bet365 will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets.

Be sure to use the bet365 bonus code EBNEWS during registration to be eligible for either one of these welcome bonuses.

Claiming the bet365 Bonus Code

Claiming this bet365 bonus code offer is a quick and simple process. Just follow the instructions below to get your welcome bonus from bet365 today.

Click here to be taken to the bet365 sign-up page. Click ‘join’. Enter your personal details when requested. Create your login details. Enter the bet365 bonus code EBNEWS . Sign in and make a first deposit worth at least $10. Choose your welcome bonus from the two available. Place your first qualifying bet on any sport. Wait for the bet to settle before claiming your bonus bets.

If you have selected the $1,000 first bet safety net, you will only receive bonus bets if your first wager loses. In the case of the bet $5, get $150 promo, you will receive your bonus bets once your initial $5 qualifying bet has settled.

Terms and Conditions of bet365 Bonus Code

$1,000 First Bet Safety Net - Available to new customers only. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account.

Place a qualifying bet of up to $1,000 to be eligible for a matched refund in Bonus Bets if your qualifying bet loses. Your qualifying bet is the first eligible bet placed after claiming your offer.

Bet $5, Get $150 - Available to new customers only. A deposit (minimum $10) is required to participate in this offer. You must claim the offer within 30 days of registering your account. Once released, your Bonus Bets will be held in your account balance and are non-withdrawable.

Place qualifying bets of $5 or more to get $150 in Bonus Bets. Your qualifying bets must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. Only qualifying bets placed and settled after claiming the offer will count towards releasing your Bonus Bets.

Offers are only available to customers residing in the USA. You must be physically located in the states of Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, and Virginia.

Gamble Responsibly

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call or visit the Council on Compulsive Gambling:

Gamblers Anonymous at 855-2-Call GA or www.gamblersanonymous.org

CO, DC, IL, IN, LA, MD, MS, NJ, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV or WY - Call 1-800-GAMBLER

AZ - Call 1-800-NEXT-STEP

IA - Call 1-800-BETS-OFF

KS, NV - Call 1-800-522-4700

KY - Call 1-8000 GAMBLER, 18+

MI - Call 1-800-270-7117 for confidential help

MA - Call 1-800-327-5050

NY- Call 877-8-HOPENY or text HOPENY (467369)

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Gambling comes with its fair share of risks, and it is important to recognize that when using online gambling sites.

While we review different gambling sites, you should check with local laws in your area before gambling online. Also, all gambling sites and guides are rated 21+ only.

The following free gambling addiction resources can be of help:

21+ Please Gamble Responsibly. Gambling Problem? Call or text 1-800-GAMBLER

NCPG - ICRG - Gamblers Anonymous - Gambling Therapy

FAQs

What is the bet365 sign-up bonus for May 2024?

New customers at bet365 can get either a $1,000 first bet safety net or the bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets promo.

What is the bet365 bonus code?

The bet365 bonus code that unlocks the two sign-up bonuses is EBNEWS.