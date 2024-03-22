Best Essay Writing Services: Top 5 Websites for Custom Papers in the U.S.

EssayPro isn't your typical college essay writing service. In fact, it's more like an auction where professional paper writers bid to work on your project. This setup really lets you pick someone who seems right for the job based on their proposal and price.

Quality and Timeliness (5/5)

The essay I bought from EssayPro wes top-notch. It hit the mark on every level: well-structured, clear arguments, and the language was just right for a college assignment. Plus, chatting with the online paper writer was easy and convenient.

My essay landed in my inbox 3 hours ahead of the deadline. That level of punctuality is really something I value, and it's one of the reasons I'd say EssayPro is top-notch in this department.

My paper came back with only a 3% similarity score, and they even threw in an originality report for free just like BBQPapers did. This gave me peace of mind about the uniqueness of my essay.

Cost (4.9/5)

Pricing starts at $11.40 per page, which is reasonable and didn't hurt my wallet too much, even for a last-minute request. And speaking of last-minute, they got my essay done way ahead of schedule — three hours before it was due. Their punctuality is a real standout feature for me.

Confidentiality (5/5)

The process to order was straightforward and kept my details under wraps, asking just for an email.

Customer Support (4.6/5)

If there’s one thing that I don’t like about EssayPro is that there is no option to call them up directly. However, there is an email and live chat support that becomes available after you've placed an order.

Revisions and Refunds (4.8/5)

Being able to ask for unlimited free revisions for up to 30 days after getting your order is a big plus. Additionally, knowing that you could get anywhere from a 50% to a 100% refund depending on your situation adds a lot of reassurance.

WritePaperForMe: Best for Affordability

In my opinion, WritePaperForMe is the best pick if you need help with a small request and don’t want to spend too much money on it. They're pretty affordable and don't compromise too much on quality, which was exactly what I was looking for. Their team mainly consists of professional writers with advanced degrees, which gave me confidence in their ability to handle my paper. Quality and Timeliness (4.7/5) When I chose the "Best available" writer option, I was hoping for a good mix of affordability and expertise, and that's pretty much what I got. The essay I received was detailed and well-researched, really showing off the writer's knowledge on the topic. There were a few minor grammar mistakes, probably because the essay writer wasn’t a native speaker of English. However, it wasn't a big deal for me. The fastest turnaround option here is 6 hours, so WritePaperForMe is not the quickest essay service out there. However, they always deliver on time, which is crucial during crunch time. As for originality, my paper came back with only 3% plagiarism, which is totally fine for college standards. Cost (5/5) WritePaperForMe is genuinely affordable, starting at just $6.99 per page for high school-level writing. That's perfect for students like me who are trying to keep expenses low. What I didn’t really like is that they charged an extra $10 for the plagiarism report, which was a bit too much. Confidentiality (5/5) I also really appreciated their approach to privacy, as they only needed my email to start processing my order. Customer Support (5/5) Their customer support was another win. I called a couple of times for updates, and everyone I spoke to was super helpful and friendly. Revisions and Refunds (4.5/5) They offer three free revisions within a week after delivery, which is handy. The refund policy is a bit strict, but hopefully, you won't need to use it. ExtraEssay: Best for Urgent Papers ExtraEssay is probably the fastest essay writing service around. They offer a one-hour delivery for short tasks, which is a lifesaver for college students pressed for time. Although there's some room for improvement, particularly regarding the cost of originality reports and additional features, it's a solid choice. If you're in need of dependable and quick academic writing assistance, ExtraEssay is a great option to consider based on my experience. Quality and Timeliness (4.8/5) My essay arrived on time, was well-written, clear, and covered all the important points I needed them to cover. I did notice that if you're in a real rush and need something in just a few hours, the quality might dip a little. From my experience, giving the writer a bit more time can really help make the essay better. In my case, the balance between how fast I got it and the quality was perfect. It seemed like the person writing it knew the topic really well and was good at writing graduate essays. If you're running out of time, this service can save you a lot of trouble. They can get you an essay in just an hour, which is amazing for those moments when you've either forgotten about an assignment or just couldn't get to it. There's a limit of one page for these super quick orders, which makes sense but is good to keep in mind. My essay was mostly unique, which is great, but I was a bit surprised to be charged $15 just to see the originality report. Again, the practice of charging extra for plagiarism reports isn't unique to ExtraEssay. However, even though it's important to know your work is original, that extra charge felt a bit much.

Cost (4.7/5)

About the cost, it was a bit more than what I usually pay, but given how good the essay was and how fast I got it, I think it was worth it. The prices vary depending on what school level you need the paper for, with the prices starting at $9 per page for high school papers.

Confidentiality (5/5)

I also really appreciated how they handle their customers’ privacy. You only need to give them your email to place an order, and leaving a phone number is totally optional. It's great for keeping your information safe.

Customer Support (5/5)

Their customer support is excellent, too. I reached out via live chat and got a response in just 20 seconds. The person I talked to (her name was Kathie) was really nice and answered all my questions, which made the whole process a lot smoother.

Revisions and Refunds (5/5)

If something isn't right with your essay, their revision and refund policy is very fair. You have 14 days to ask for revisions, which is plenty of time to make sure everything's just how you want it. They also look at refunds on a case-by-case basis, so it feels like they really care about making things right if you're not happy.

Why These Services?

Let me share why I settled on these particular services. It wasn't a random choice; it came from my personal experiences and a lot of research.

Firstly, reliability is key for me. It's comforting to have services that you can rely on time after time. The ones I've chosen have consistently proven themselves, backed by loads of positive reviews.

The quality of the academic papers is another major factor. The recommended services have incredibly skilled writers who don't just write; they craft well-thought-out, original, and engaging papers. You can tell they have a solid quality control process that ensures every paper is up to par.

As a student, I'm always trying to balance quality with affordability. The services I've picked do just that. They provide excellent work without draining your bank account, which I find pretty impressive.

And let's not forget about meeting deadlines. In school, deadlines are everything, and the services I recommend understand that. They've consistently shown they can handle tight deadlines without ever compromising the quality of their work.

Essay Writing Service FAQs

Are custom paper writing services worth it?

I've used online essay writing services before, and in my experience, they're definitely worth considering, especially if you find a reliable one. They're great for proofreading and editing. You don't just get your writing checked; you also receive valuable feedback and tips to improve.

And if you're looking for someone to write your essay, the benefits are clear. You save so much time that you would have spent on research, not to mention the stress relief from knowing your paper will be plagiarism-free and well-written in terms of formatting, spelling, and grammar.

What I appreciate about these services is the assurance that comes with them. For instance, if there's something about the research paper or a custom essay that's not up to par, you can usually get revisions made. And if things really don't pan out, there's often a money-back guarantee.

The cherry on top? Your essay is delivered on time, just the way you want it. But for me, the biggest perk is the free time you get back. Whether it's for work, spending time with family, taking care of yourself, or pursuing other interests, it's invaluable.

Are essay writing services legal?

There's a bit of a debate around the ethics of using these services, but the fact that there are so many reputable essay writing companies out there doing this work suggests that it's not against the law.

These services do more than just write essays; they also offer proofreading and editing. So, if you write something and want professional feedback, these services can be really helpful. I think it's a great way to get some insight into improving your work.

It's also worth mentioning that nearly every essay writing service guarantees their work will be plagiarism-free. If they don't make this promise, it's a red flag, and you should probably avoid them.

While plagiarism might not always lead to legal trouble, it's definitely something to avoid. So, in my experience, using these services isn't illegal, but it's crucial to choose a trustworthy provider.

Can Turnitin spot the essay that I bought online?

No, Turnitin can't really spot an essay if it's completely original, even if you got it online. It compares your essay against what's available on the internet and what's already in its database to look for any overlaps.

When you go for a legitimate essay writing service, they usually give you a report that shows your essay is original. If an essay makes it through this initial check, it's probably going to be okay on Turnitin too.

But if your essay doesn't pass this test of originality, it means there's a problem. You definitely shouldn't have ended up with that paper, and it might be time to ask for your money back.

Is it safe to use a professional paper writing service?

Yes, they are absolutely safe. But like anything online, you've got to be careful. Some essay writing websites let you see drafts or outlines before you commit, which is helpful because you get a sense of what your essay might look like and judge the writer's skills yourself.

I've learned that picking a website that offers a money-back guarantee is wise. Also, a free plagiarism report is something you should look for. Plagiarism is a big deal, and ensuring your essay is original is crucial.

Safety-wise, choosing a service that uses secure payment methods, including PayPal, is essential to protect your financial info from potential hackers. From my experience, if you stick with reputable sites, especially the ones I've checked out, you should be in good hands.

Side-by-side Comparison of the Paper Writing Websites

Each service has its unique strengths. Your choice will likely depend on what you value most: cost, quality, speed, or a mix of these factors.

PaperHelp is your go-to college paper writing service for getting a lot of quality without spending too much. Their essays come with a side of quick delivery, and you can even check for plagiarism if you're willing to pay a little extra.

Prices are starting from about $13, depending on the complexity of your paper. They keep it simple and secure with just an email needed to get started, and their customer service is always there to help. You'll find their approach to revisions and refunds straightforward and fair.

BBQPapers feels like a premium service without the sticker shock. Yes, their prices are a bit higher, starting at $14.60 per page, but they make it worth your while with top-notch essays and free plagiarism reports at no extra charge. They value your privacy and offer excellent customer support, making sure you feel taken care of. Their loyalty program is a nice touch, rewarding you for choosing quality.

EssayPro offers you to pick the best essay writer based on bids. This adds a personalized touch to the process, often at competitive prices starting at $11.40 per page. They're punctual, delivering essays hours before the deadline, and they include originality reports for free, which is a huge plus. The ordering process is privacy-friendly, requiring just an email, and while their customer support is solid, it's a bit of a bummer you can't call them directly.

WritePaperForMe is a cheap essay writing service and a perfect pick if you're trying to keep expenses low. Prices start at just $6.99 per page. Even though they do charge extra for plagiarism reports, the overall cost remains low. They deliver quality work on time but expect a few grammar hiccups if the writer isn't a native English speaker. The revisions and refunds policy is decent, though it sounds like you might not need to worry about it much.

ExtraEssay is capable of providing a one-hour turnaround for those really tight deadlines. The website requires minimal personal information, and their customer support responds swiftly, making the stress of last-minute assignments a bit more bearable. Prices start at $9 per page.