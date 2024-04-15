Noble Gold Investments Review: Is it Good or Bad for Gold IRAs?
Noble Gold Investments is one of the most popular gold IRA companies in the market. Noble Gold was founded in 2016, and despite being a newer company, it has quickly become a recognized name in the Precious Metal IRAs industry. All thanks to their excellent service and fee structure.
They offer low fees, rollover support, and multiple IRS-approved vaults for bullion storage. Noble Gold IRA offers vaults in Delaware, Texas, and even internationally in Ontario, Canada.
In our in-depth Noble Gold review, we take a look at the company's offerings, reputation, fees, and the overall ease of transaction processes.
Pros:
- The lowest fees in the market.
- Flawless global rating of 5/5 according to more than a thousand reviews.
- Low investment minimum ($20,000).
- Emphasizes the importance of educating their clients.
- Industry-exclusive IRS-approved storage options in Texas.
- Hassle-free and straightforward buyback policy.
Cons:
- The brand is relatively young, only about six years old.
- Their exclusive coins come with a higher premium.
For those interested in IRA-approved precious metals, Noble offers a range of options including gold, silver, platinum, and palladium coins and bars. They also have a selection of rare coins for collectors.
For those who want to purchase precious metals outside of the gold IRA and keep physical bullion at home, they have Royal Survival Packs that range from $10,000 to over $500,000.
Company Overview
Noble Gold started in Florida but now operates out of Encino, California, with about 30 employees. Their founding philosophy was simple – to offer a straightforward, ethical service without any hard-selling. This commitment is evident from their customer feedback and their straightforward buyback program.
Their media presence is strong too. Both founders, Charles Thorngren and Collin Plume, are known figures online in the gold and silver IRA sectors. Their website and social media are up-to-date and reflect their deep knowledge of precious metals. With over 900 online Noble Gold reviews, they maintain a perfect score of 5/5 and a very low number of complaints.
Noble Gold Reviews & Complaints
Across four review websites totaling 931 reviews, Noble Gold consistently earns five stars. Customers frequently praise the quality of their customer service and how easy it is to set up a gold IRA with them.
- Better Business Bureau (BBB): 4.98 stars out of 5 from 139 reviews
- Business Consumer Alliance (BCA): 5 stars out of 5 and an "AA" rating
- Consumer Affairs: 5 stars out of 5 from 725 reviews
- Trustlink: 5 stars out of 5 from 123 reviews
Their BBB rating is an A+, and they’ve had just five complaints in the last three years, all of which have been addressed. The BCA has recorded only one complaint in the same period.
Who Owns Noble Gold?
Collin Plume is the CEO and founder of Noble Gold. He started his career in real estate and then spent nearly six years at another top gold IRA provider. After a short stint in digital marketing, he became CEO of Noble Gold in 2016.
Collin is considered an influential figure in the gold and crypto IRA sectors and has a following of 13,000 on LinkedIn. Collin once said that he found his true passion in precious metals and believes that diversifying with tangible investments is the key to financial freedom.
Noble Gold Sign-up Process
Signing up with Noble Gold is straightforward, all you have to do is fill out a simple online form on their website by providing your name and email. They will call you to confirm your details and start setting up your IRA account with a partner custodian within 24 hours.
Shortly, you will receive an email with your new self-directed IRA account number. Then, you can select from Noble Gold’s range of coins and bars for your IRA. They arrange IRS-approved storage for you through their Noble Gold Fortress program at your chosen vault.
Noble Gold Coins and Bars
Noble Gold offers bullion in three forms:
- IRA-approved coins and bars made from gold, silver, platinum, and palladium
- Non-IRA Royal Survival Packs of bullion for home use or vault storage
- Non-IRA rare coins
They provide detailed photographs and descriptions of their coins online, including how they are packaged for storage and distribution. Their selection includes:
- American Gold Eagle, also in proof versions
- Canadian Gold Maple Leaf
- Austrian Gold Philharmonic
- Australian Gold Kangaroo
- Various gold bars including Pamp Suisse and Perth Mint options
Noble Gold also offers a selection of IRA-approved silver coins and a silver bar, all detailed on their website along with a guide to these products. Their platinum and palladium options include coins and bars suitable for IRAs.
Premium vs Standard Bullion Coins
Choosing the right coins for your IRA can be challenging. It’s important to understand the difference between premium and standard bullion coins.
Premium coins are part of limited-edition series and tend to have higher prices due to their collectible nature but contain the same purity as standard bullion coins, which are the better precious metals investment for their purity and lower cost.
Standard bullion coins like the American Eagle, Canadian Maple Leaf, and Austrian Philharmonic are 99.99% pure and sold at more competitive prices, making them ideal for gold IRAs.
Noble Gold Royal Survival Packs
If you’re looking for additional security in case of a national disaster, Noble Gold’s Royal Survival Packs could be a good fit. This package comprises a selection of precious metals, specifically gold and silver coins and bullion, curated by experts at Noble Gold. The idea is that in a large-scale disaster, these metals could be used as currency.
For those interested, the Royal Survival Packs are priced between $5,000 and $500,000 for U.S. clients. Clients from other countries can inquire about the Noble Ambassador Survival Pack by contacting the company directly. These packs are shipped with insurance and come in discreet packaging to your home within five days.
Additionally, Noble Gold provides an option for secure and guarded storage of these metals, either in the U.S. or Canada. This service offers peace of mind, knowing that your investment is safe and well-protected.
Noble Gold Rare Coins
For those interested in unique or rare items, Noble Gold also offers a selection of rare coins. These are considered collectibles and are not eligible for IRAs. However, they remain a popular choice among collectors and are a distinctive offering compared to many of Noble Gold’s competitors.
Noble Gold IRS-Approved Vault Storage
Noble Gold IRA offers both domestic and international IRS-approved vault storage for your precious metals. Notably, they are unique in providing approved storage in Texas.
They have partnerships with International Depository Services, allowing storage options in:
- Delaware
- Dallas
- Texas
- and Mississauga (Canada).
The storage facilities at Noble Gold are segregated, ensuring you receive exactly the same items you stored. They are also recognized and approved by COMEX/CME, LBMA, and ICE, and insured by Lloyds of London.
Noble Gold Fees
Setting up an IRA with Noble Gold Investments is free. The annual management fee is $80, and storing bullion in their approved vaults costs $150. The custodianship fees for your IRA will vary depending on the provider.
Minimum Investment Requirement
To open a precious metals IRA with Noble Gold, you need a minimum investment of $20,000. This is lower compared to some competitors.
They also offer Royal Survival Packs starting at $5,000 for non-IRA metals intended for emergencies, which is quite competitive. For cash transactions, the minimum purchase is $10,000.
Noble Gold’s Custodian
Noble Gold partners with Equity International/New Direction IRA for custodianship, ensuring your precious metal investments comply with IRS regulations. They also facilitate rollovers and transfers from existing retirement accounts at no extra charge.
Noble Gold Review Summary: Should You Invest?
Noble Gold understands that starting with self-directed IRAs can be overwhelming. That's why they offer a free guide to investing in precious metals, mailed right to your home. This guide is a fundamental part of our commitment to customer education.
With it, you'll learn how to invest not only in compliance with IRA regulations but also in a safe and responsible way. Requesting this guide comes with no obligation to sign up, though you'll need to provide some contact details.
Is Noble Gold the right choice for you? Here are some thoughts:
- Beginners: Their straightforward, transparent approach provides all the essential information upfront, including fees and comprehensive FAQs.
- Those on a Budget: They require a minimum investment of $20,000, one of the lowest in the industry, appealing particularly to younger investors.
- High Budget Investors: Their flat fee structure means higher precious metals investments aren’t as heavily penalized.
- Emergency Planning: Their Royal Survival Packs offer a practical option for those who might need quick access to bullion.
- Texans: They're the only IRA provider with an IRS-approved vault in Dallas, Texas.
Before choosing a gold IRA provider, it's wise to compare several options. They suggest contacting three or four different companies to find the one that best meets your needs.
Pros
Variety of storage options
Noble Gold offers several choices for where you can store your precious metals. Besides partnering with recognized storage providers like Delaware Depository and Brink’s Global Services, they also have their own secure facility in Texas. This variety gives you more control over where your investments are kept.
Abundance of educational resources
They also provide a lot of educational resources. Their website features guides like the "Gold and Silver Guide" and a "Precious Metals 101" course. Additionally, they have a learning library that covers investment basics, which we found very helpful as we were trying to understand more about precious metals investing.
Opening a gold IRA is fast
Opening an account with Noble Gold is convenient because you can do it online. Although you'll need to complete the process with a follow-up phone call and electronically sign a form, it's still more straightforward compared to some other dealers that require all steps to be done over the phone.
Buyback program
Another significant advantage is their guaranteed buyback program. It's reassuring to know that you can sell your precious metals back to Noble Gold if you ever decide to liquidate your IRA holdings.
Cons
Lack of pricing information online
One major issue is the lack of pricing information on their website. You have to reach out to their customer service for details, which adds an extra step if you're comparing prices across different dealers.
Limited product range
Their product range is also more limited than some competitors. They only showcase about a dozen options for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium on their website. This might be a bit restrictive if you're looking for a wider variety of investment options.
Overall, we found that Noble Gold has robust services with some limitations. Depending on your investment goals and how much you're willing to invest, they could be a good option, but it's always wise to compare with other companies.