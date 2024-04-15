Noble Gold Investments Review: Is it Good or Bad for Gold IRAs?

Premium vs Standard Bullion Coins

Choosing the right coins for your IRA can be challenging. It’s important to understand the difference between premium and standard bullion coins.

Premium coins are part of limited-edition series and tend to have higher prices due to their collectible nature but contain the same purity as standard bullion coins, which are the better precious metals investment for their purity and lower cost.

Standard bullion coins like the American Eagle, Canadian Maple Leaf, and Austrian Philharmonic are 99.99% pure and sold at more competitive prices, making them ideal for gold IRAs.

Noble Gold Royal Survival Packs

If you’re looking for additional security in case of a national disaster, Noble Gold’s Royal Survival Packs could be a good fit. This package comprises a selection of precious metals, specifically gold and silver coins and bullion, curated by experts at Noble Gold. The idea is that in a large-scale disaster, these metals could be used as currency.

For those interested, the Royal Survival Packs are priced between $5,000 and $500,000 for U.S. clients. Clients from other countries can inquire about the Noble Ambassador Survival Pack by contacting the company directly. These packs are shipped with insurance and come in discreet packaging to your home within five days.

Additionally, Noble Gold provides an option for secure and guarded storage of these metals, either in the U.S. or Canada. This service offers peace of mind, knowing that your investment is safe and well-protected.

Noble Gold Rare Coins

For those interested in unique or rare items, Noble Gold also offers a selection of rare coins. These are considered collectibles and are not eligible for IRAs. However, they remain a popular choice among collectors and are a distinctive offering compared to many of Noble Gold’s competitors.

Noble Gold IRS-Approved Vault Storage

Noble Gold IRA offers both domestic and international IRS-approved vault storage for your precious metals. Notably, they are unique in providing approved storage in Texas.

They have partnerships with International Depository Services, allowing storage options in:

Delaware

Dallas

Texas

and Mississauga (Canada).

The storage facilities at Noble Gold are segregated, ensuring you receive exactly the same items you stored. They are also recognized and approved by COMEX/CME, LBMA, and ICE, and insured by Lloyds of London.

Noble Gold Fees

Setting up an IRA with Noble Gold Investments is free. The annual management fee is $80, and storing bullion in their approved vaults costs $150. The custodianship fees for your IRA will vary depending on the provider.

Minimum Investment Requirement

To open a precious metals IRA with Noble Gold, you need a minimum investment of $20,000. This is lower compared to some competitors.

They also offer Royal Survival Packs starting at $5,000 for non-IRA metals intended for emergencies, which is quite competitive. For cash transactions, the minimum purchase is $10,000.

Noble Gold’s Custodian

Noble Gold partners with Equity International/New Direction IRA for custodianship, ensuring your precious metal investments comply with IRS regulations. They also facilitate rollovers and transfers from existing retirement accounts at no extra charge.

Noble Gold Review Summary: Should You Invest?

Noble Gold understands that starting with self-directed IRAs can be overwhelming. That's why they offer a free guide to investing in precious metals, mailed right to your home. This guide is a fundamental part of our commitment to customer education.

With it, you'll learn how to invest not only in compliance with IRA regulations but also in a safe and responsible way. Requesting this guide comes with no obligation to sign up, though you'll need to provide some contact details.

Click Here to Download a FREE gold IRA kit from Noble Gold Investments

Is Noble Gold the right choice for you? Here are some thoughts:

Beginners: Their straightforward, transparent approach provides all the essential information upfront, including fees and comprehensive FAQs. Those on a Budget: They require a minimum investment of $20,000, one of the lowest in the industry, appealing particularly to younger investors. High Budget Investors: Their flat fee structure means higher precious metals investments aren’t as heavily penalized. Emergency Planning: Their Royal Survival Packs offer a practical option for those who might need quick access to bullion. Texans: They're the only IRA provider with an IRS-approved vault in Dallas, Texas.

Before choosing a gold IRA provider, it's wise to compare several options. They suggest contacting three or four different companies to find the one that best meets your needs.

Pros

Variety of storage options

Noble Gold offers several choices for where you can store your precious metals. Besides partnering with recognized storage providers like Delaware Depository and Brink’s Global Services, they also have their own secure facility in Texas. This variety gives you more control over where your investments are kept.

Abundance of educational resources

They also provide a lot of educational resources. Their website features guides like the "Gold and Silver Guide" and a "Precious Metals 101" course. Additionally, they have a learning library that covers investment basics, which we found very helpful as we were trying to understand more about precious metals investing.

Opening a gold IRA is fast

Opening an account with Noble Gold is convenient because you can do it online. Although you'll need to complete the process with a follow-up phone call and electronically sign a form, it's still more straightforward compared to some other dealers that require all steps to be done over the phone.

Buyback program

Another significant advantage is their guaranteed buyback program. It's reassuring to know that you can sell your precious metals back to Noble Gold if you ever decide to liquidate your IRA holdings.

Cons

Lack of pricing information online

One major issue is the lack of pricing information on their website. You have to reach out to their customer service for details, which adds an extra step if you're comparing prices across different dealers.

Limited product range

Their product range is also more limited than some competitors. They only showcase about a dozen options for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium on their website. This might be a bit restrictive if you're looking for a wider variety of investment options.

Overall, we found that Noble Gold has robust services with some limitations. Depending on your investment goals and how much you're willing to invest, they could be a good option, but it's always wise to compare with other companies.