Emocionada por el final de la serie, Emilia Clarke se despidió de Game of Thrones
Emilia Clarke, la actriz que interpretó a Daenerys Targaryen en la aclamada serie Game of Thrones se despidió del personaje y del show con un emotivo posteo en su cuenta de la red social Instagram.
Pero más allá del desenlace de su personaje, la intérprete sabe que la "rompedora de cadenas" impactó a muchas personas y por eso usó sus redes sociales para agradecerle a sus seguidores.
"Encontrar las palabras para escribir este post me ha dejado abrumada por lo mucho que quiero decir, pero cómo se sienten pequeñas las palabras en comparación con lo que este programa y Dany han significado para mí", comienza el mensaje que publicó Clarke este domingo 19 de mayo.
"El capítulo de la 'Madre de los dragones' ha retomado toda mi vida adulta. Esta mujer ha tomado todo mi corazón. He sudado en el fuego del dragón, he derramado muchas lágrimas por quienes dejaron a nuestra familia antes de tiempo, y me sequé el cerebro tratando de hacer que Khaleesi y sus palabras sean extraordinarias, y hacerle justicia a las acciones (y los nombres) que me dieron", continuó la actriz británica.
Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout
