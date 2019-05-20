Emocionada por el final de la serie, Emilia Clarke se despidió de Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke, quien interpreta a la madre de los dragones en la serie de HBO, agradeció a sus seguidores con un emotivo mensaje que publicó en Instagram

Emilia Clarke, la actriz que interpretó a Daenerys Targaryen en la aclamada serie Game of Thrones se despidió del personaje y del show con un emotivo posteo en su cuenta de la red social Instagram.

Pero más allá del desenlace de su personaje, la intérprete sabe que la "rompedora de cadenas" impactó a muchas personas y por eso usó sus redes sociales para agradecerle a sus seguidores.

"Encontrar las palabras para escribir este post me ha dejado abrumada por lo mucho que quiero decir, pero cómo se sienten pequeñas las palabras en comparación con lo que este programa y Dany han significado para mí", comienza el mensaje que publicó Clarke este domingo 19 de mayo.

"El capítulo de la 'Madre de los dragones' ha retomado toda mi vida adulta. Esta mujer ha tomado todo mi corazón. He sudado en el fuego del dragón, he derramado muchas lágrimas por quienes dejaron a nuestra familia antes de tiempo, y me sequé el cerebro tratando de hacer que Khaleesi y sus palabras sean extraordinarias, y hacerle justicia a las acciones (y los nombres) que me dieron", continuó la actriz británica.