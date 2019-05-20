Recibí Newsletter
Emocionada por el final de la serie, Emilia Clarke se despidió de Game of Thrones

Emilia Clarke, quien interpreta a la madre de los dragones en la serie de HBO, agradeció a sus seguidores con un emotivo mensaje que publicó en Instagram
20.05.2019 09.54hs Recreo

Emilia Clarke, la actriz que interpretó a Daenerys Targaryen en la aclamada serie Game of Thrones se despidió del personaje y del show con un emotivo posteo en su cuenta de la red social Instagram.

Pero más allá del desenlace de su personaje, la intérprete sabe que la "rompedora de cadenas" impactó a muchas personas y por eso usó sus redes sociales para agradecerle a sus seguidores.

"Encontrar las palabras para escribir este post me ha dejado abrumada por lo mucho que quiero decir, pero cómo se sienten pequeñas las palabras en comparación con lo que este programa y Dany han significado para mí", comienza el mensaje que publicó Clarke este domingo 19 de mayo.

"El capítulo de la 'Madre de los dragones' ha retomado toda mi vida adulta. Esta mujer ha tomado todo mi corazón. He sudado en el fuego del dragón, he derramado muchas lágrimas por quienes dejaron a nuestra familia antes de tiempo, y me sequé el cerebro tratando de hacer que Khaleesi y sus palabras sean extraordinarias, y hacerle justicia a las acciones (y los nombres) que me dieron", continuó la actriz británica.

"Game of Thrones me ha formado como mujer, como actriz y como ser humano. Solo desearía que mi querido papá estuviera aquí ahora para ver qué tan lejos hemos volado. Pero a ustedes, queridos fanáticos de la magia, les debo las gracias, por su mirada fija a lo que hemos hecho y lo que he hecho con un personaje que ya estaba en el corazón de muchos antes de ponerme la peluca plateada, de los sueños. Sin ustedes no hay nosotros. Y ahora nuestro reloj ha terminado", cierra el mensaje.
 
 
 
 
 
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Finding the words to write this post has left me overwhelmed with how much I want to say but how small words feel in comparison to what this show and Dany have meant to me. The mother of dragons chapter has taken up the whole of my adult life. This woman has taken up the whole of my heart. I’ve sweated in the blaze of dragon fire, shed many tears at those who left our family early, and wrung my brain dry trying to do Khaleesi and the masterful words, actions (and names) I was given, justice. Game of Thrones has shaped me as a woman, as an actor and as a human being. I just wish my darling dad was here now to see how far we’ve flown. But to you, dear kind magical fans, I owe you so much thanks, for your steady gaze at what we’ve made and what I’ve done with a character that was already in the hearts of many before I slipped on the platinum wig of dreams. Without you there is no us. And now our watch has ended. @gameofthrones @hbo #love #motherofdragonsoverandout

Una publicación compartida de @ emilia_clarke el

