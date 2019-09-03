Recibí Newsletter
Publicaron las últimas fotografías tomadas a Freddie Mercury en su jardín antes de morir

Su expareja Jim Hutton fue quien tomó las dos fotografías inéditas que acaban de aparecer del líder de Queen, que son del 28 de agosto de 1991
03.09.2019 21.23hs Recreo

Tres meses antes de la muerte de Freddie Mercury, más exactamente el 28 de agosto de 1991, su expareja Jim Hutton tomó las dos fotografías inéditas del líder de Queen, en el jardín de su casa.

El 24 de noviembre de ese año, a los 45 años el músico falleció por una bronconeumonía que se complicó por el Sida

"Ese verano Freddie posó para una cámara por última vez, la mía. Sucedió así. Estaba en el jardín fotografiando algunas de las flores y Freddie caminó hacia mí", dijo Hutton en un texto publicado en el Instagram del fans club de Freddie Mercury.

"Le pedí que retrocediera para que no fuera un primer plano. Luego posó mientras yo tomaba cuatro fotos, y sacó una sonrisa para cada una", contó al respecto.

Y añadió: "Estaba tan pálido que sabía que no se veía bien. De todas las fotos que tengo de Freddie, esas son las que más amo".

On August 28th 1991, exactly 28 years ago today, Jim Hutton took these photos of Freddie at Garden Lodge ??"?...his last ever known photographs ???? . "That summer Freddie posed for a camera for the very last time - mine. It happened like this. I was out in the garden photographing some of the flowers in full bloom and Freddie walked towards me. I trained the lens on - he wanted to move back a bit so it wasn't a close-up. Then he posed while I took four pictures, and he managed a smile for each. He was so pale and drawn that he knew he didn't look his best, but it didn't matter a bit; of all the pictures I have of Freddie, those are the ones I love most." -Jim Hutton . ??'?P.S. Seeing these photos and reading those words by Jim always pains me beyond words... but I share them not to focus on his illness (please don't do that) but to show how he always saw the beauty in every moment and his smile and bravery never waverd.... I love the fact that a cat (who looks like Oscar) is standing next to Freddie and I'd like to think he was having a good time amidst the bloom of the flowers of his beautiful garden...???? But most importantly, despite the sadness, I'm still in awe and admiration for Freddie and his superhuman courage to face life head on and muster a smile even through his hardest moments. His smile always stayed on and in that way he even mocked his illness. My hero...??'? This man is a source of inspiration on so many levels and I love him for that... ❤ . #FreddieMercury #lastphoto

En junio de este año también se dio a conocer una versión inédita de la canción "Time", grabada en 1986 por Freddie Mercury para el álbum conceptual que debía nutrir el musical del mismo nombre.

Enterrada durante cuatro décadas en los archivos del artista y después de dos años de trabajo, la canción fue publicada por el sello Universal Music bajo el título de "Time waits for no one" gracias a la labor del músico, compositor y productor, Dave Clark, creador de la pieza.

