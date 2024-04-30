5 Best Online Casinos in the Philippines for Real Money Games

Explore top online casinos in the Philippines for real money games, with details on game variety, bonuses, payments, and security.

As online casinos become more popular in the Philippines, it seems like new ones are launching all the time. Choosing the right one can seem too overwhelming, but I'm here to help.

If you're unsure about how to pick a good online casino or betting site, don't worry. I've reviewed and rated the best real money casino sites in the Philippines so you don't have to spend your time on research.

The online casino Philippines scene offers a variety of games and betting opportunities. Our list of the top casino sites encompasses the popular online gambling platforms with fair games, big bonuses and impressive cash prizes.

If that sounds like what you're looking for in an online casino site, you're in the perfect spot! Now, let’s go through our list of the top online casino brands in the Philippines.

Best Online Casinos for Filipino Players

20Bet — Best Overall, Excellent Game Variety 22Bet — Best for Online Slots Metaspins — Best for Crypto Gambling Cloudbet — Best for Live Dealer Games BitStarz — Best Welcome Bonus (5 BTC + 180 Free Spins)

Our Review of Top Online Casino Sites in the Philippines

Let's take a closer look at each casino. I'll share what I enjoyed and what I didn't about their selection of games, payment options, bonuses, and more. Each casino has its own pros and cons, but if you're just looking for the best option out there, I'd recommend DailySpins.

20Bet: Best Online Casino in the Philippines Overall

Pros

Over 5,000 real money games from top software providers

Great welcome bonus of 100% up to ₱13000 + 170 free spins

Supports multiple payment methods

Available on iOS and Android mobile devices

Customer support available 24/7 via live chat

Cons

Not accessible in some countries outside Philippines

20Bet is arguably the best online casino site in the Philippines that offers a diverse array of games, ranging from video slots to table games and a great live casino section. With popular software providers like Play’n GO, NetEnt, and Microgaming, the options for playing casino games are abundant.

Players can enjoy well-known titles such as Book of Cats Slot and Safari Sam Slot. For those interested in table games, there are various versions of Blackjack and Roulette available. Video poker enthusiasts will find a good selection of games, too. The ability to test games in demo mode before wagering real money is particularly useful, especially with such an extensive library.

If you're into live betting, 20Bet has a lot for you to offer. 20Bet offers quick odds and a user-friendly interface to quickly bet money during live sports events. 20Bet covers a wide array of sports, from popular leagues to niche markets like esports and handball. However, they could improve by adding features like a bet builder and more live stats.

Their mobile gaming also impresses. Whether you download their app or use a mobile browser, the experience remains high-quality across both iOS and Android devices.

In terms of promotions, the sports welcome bonus is straightforward—100% up to $100 with your first deposit. They also offer a decent casino welcome bonus and a Friday reload bonus, but overall, the variety and value of promotions could be more extensive.

The customer support at 20Bet PH casino online is reliable, with live chat available 24/7. For those who prefer other methods, there’s also the option to email or use the online contact form. This accessibility ensures that help is always just a few clicks away. However, there is no toll-free phone support, which might be a setback for some users.

20Bet casino uses advanced encryption and firewalls to protect players' sensitive information. Fairness in game results is guaranteed by the use of a random number generator, ensuring that game outcomes are entirely random and cannot be influenced.

Verdict

20Bet is a popular casino online in the Philippines that offers a great selection of games with high RTP rates. The mobile compatibility, generous deposit bonus and robust security measures make 20Bet a popular online gambling platform that offers enjoyable gaming experience.

Overall, 20Bet is by far the best casino Philippines have to offer and a great choice for anyone looking to play popular online casino games. 20Bet has a lot to offer, especially in terms of game variety and betting options. However, some areas like customer support and streaming features could benefit from some enhancements.

22Bet: Top-Rated Philippines Online Casino for Slots

Pros

Generous welcome bonus (100% match up to ₱18000)

Games by top software providers (Microgaming, Betsoft, Thunderkick)

Mobile-friendly design

Various withdrawal options

Unlimited withdrawals

Cons

Not all payment methods are available for filipino players

22Bet is a trusted online casino that offers more than 11000 games catering to different types of online casino players. If you're into online slots, you'll be thrilled with the fantastic selection from well-known providers like Microgaming and Thunderkick.

The interface of 22Bet makes it simple to search for your favorite games or browse by provider, which I found very user-friendly. If you're a fan of slots like me, pay attention to Soccer Safari and Bonanza, they're pretty immersive and definitely worth a look.

Fans of classic table games will find 22Bet even more enjoyable. You can play various blackjack and roulette variants, including 3D Blackjack and European Blackjack, which provide a fresh twist on these classic games.

Video poker options like Deuces Wild and 10’s or Better offer good variety and adjustable bet limits, suitable for different types of players. The sports and live betting sections are also robust, providing hundreds of new events to bet on.

22Bet's sportsbook is truly diverse. From American football to eSports like LoL and DOTA 2, they’ve got it all. The user interface is straightforward, which I really appreciate because it makes it easy for both newcomers and experienced bettors to place their bets without hassle.

The live betting option is real fun, because you can place bets during a game, like guessing who will score the next goal in a soccer match. 22Bet also covers events in popular culture and politics, so there’s something for everyone.

The 22Bet is also available via the app. Both iOS and Android apps are user-friendly and support a ton of different languages and currencies — from the Euro to the Japanese Yen. They’ve even optimized their site for mobile users, so you can place bets on the go, which is super convenient.

22Bet offers an attractive welcome bonus of 100% match up to ₱18000 for both sports betting and casino games, which is a nice perk to get you started.

From my interactions with the customer support, I can say that it's pretty reliable. Customer support agents are available around the clock via live chat, which is incredibly convenient when you need quick assistance. You can also reach out by email or through their online contact form, and responses are prompt, typically within 24 hours.

Security is definitely a top priority at 22Bet, because it uses robust encryption to protect your data. This ensures that your personal and financial information is always secure. Additionally, 22Bet uses a random number generator so you can enjoy a fair experience playing your favorite casino games.

Verdict

All in all, my experience with 22Bet was very positive. They offer a wide range of betting options and make it easy and enjoyable to use their platform. Whether you're betting on your favorite sport or trying your luck at the casino online Philippines, 22Bet provides you a convenient way to play popular casino games at home or on the go.

22Bet is a good choice for online casino players in the Philippines looking for a wide range of gaming options and reliable customer support. The site’s mobile compatibility is excellent, making it easy to play online casino games from your Android or iOS device.

Metaspins: Top Online Gambling Site for Crypto Games

Pros

More than 2500 casino games from top providers

Instant deposits and withdrawals

High withdrawal limits

Purchase crypto with Visa and Mastercard

Provably fair games

Cons

Withdrawals are only available in crypto

Even though Metaspins is a relatively new online casino, one thing's for sure: if you're into a variety of games, this gambling platform might just be the spot you've been looking for.

Metaspins offers over 2,500 online games, including slots, table games, and live casino games, all from top-notch providers known for their fair play and impressive graphics. Poker seems less prominent, but there's still a decent selection to choose from.

The bonuses are also appealing, especially the generous welcome bonus, though it's worth noting that there's no sports betting available here. Metaspins is pretty straightforward to use, which I appreciate.

The site is easy to navigate, and if you need help, support is just a few clicks away. They also support multiple languages, which is a nice touch.

It has a simple leveling system in its loyalty program, and both deposits and withdrawals are quick and easy with several cryptocurrency options.

However, not everything is perfect. The welcome bonuses for alternative coins are not as high as those for Bitcoin, and ongoing promotions for existing customers are somewhat limited. While Metaspins doesn't charge fees for deposits or withdrawals, you might face fees if you need to buy crypto directly through the casino with services like Visa or MasterCard.

Verdict

In conclusion, Metaspins is a top Philippines casino online and a solid choice if you're into crypto gambling. The sheer variety and quality of casino games could make up for any downsides. As you've already realized, Metaspins is a crypto casino. If you're okay with that, signing up and buying or depositing your crypto is a breeze, and you can start playing in no time.

Cloudbet: Top Philippine Online Casino for Live Casino Games

Pros

Accepts dozens of cryptocurrencies

Live chat is available 24/7

Great variety of live games

Nice sportsbook

Cons

No mobile app

No withdrawals in fiat currencies

I've been playing at Cloudbet for a while now, and it's definitely a top choice if you're into sports betting with cryptocurrencies. It's been around since 2013 and has built a solid worldwide reputation over the years. One thing to note is that Cloudbet is purely a crypto betting site. You can only deposit, bet, and withdraw with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

They recently revamped their website, making it super user-friendly. Signing up is really quick — just a simple form and an email verification, and you're set to start betting. They offer a wide range of sports to bet on, which is great if you like variety.

Cloudbet stands out with its Zero Margin campaign too, offering some of the best odds for big sporting events, but remember, they cap it at 1,000 players per game. So, you have to be quick to take advantage of those odds!

For newcomers, they offer a 100% welcome bonus on your first deposit as long as it's at least BTC 0.01, and you can get up to BTC 5 in increments by earning loyalty points.

The mobile site works smoothly on both Android and iOS, allowing you to place bets easily from your phone. Deposits are straightforward with a minimum of BTC 0.0001, and you can use other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Tether as well.

Verdict

All in all, if you're looking for a reliable crypto sportsbook and live dealer casino, Cloudbet is worth checking out. Withdrawing your winnings is just as simple, though it requires you to play through your deposit first. Withdrawals usually take a few hours after approval, which can take up to a day.

Customer support is accessible via live chat once you log in, and although there's no phone support, you can find the support email in our detailed review of Cloudbet.

How I Select & Rank Online Casino Sites

Whether you're interested in slots, poker, or live dealer games, you can find several reputable platforms that cater to players in the online casino Philippines market.

Over the years, I've developed a checklist based on my experiences and what I think are the essential features of a top-notch casino site. Here’s how I go about picking the best online casino sites in the Philippines.

Initial Impression

When I first visit a casino site, I always trust my gut. Do I like the design? Does the website make me want to play? Is there something unique about it? If I don’t feel drawn to the site at all, I might still give it a chance, but often, my initial reaction guides me. This intuitive step helps me weed out less appealing sites early on.

Casino Reputation

Next, I look at the casino's reputation. Is it licensed by a respected authority, like Curacao eGaming? This tells me they've passed some basic checks. Then, I check review sites like AskGamblers and TrustPilot. It's important to remember that even good casinos can have negative reviews, so I look for patterns and how the casino responds to complaints. This helps me gauge their customer service and overall reliability.

Casino Games

If the site passes my reputation check, I dive deeper into their game selection. I ask myself three questions:

How many games are there? Who provides these games? Is there a demo mode available?

A great casino should offer a diverse array of games from reputable developers. It’s also important that I can test the games, preferably on various devices, before I commit any money. If a site restricts demo play until after registration, I see it as a red flag.

Casino Bonuses

I’m particularly cautious about no deposit bonuses as they often come with strict conditions. I assess the bonuses by considering what's on offer and the wagering requirements to understand their true value.

Banking Options

The nuts and bolts of gaming include payment methods, transaction fees, withdrawal speeds, and limits. Sometimes, this information can be hard to find, so I may need to dig through the Terms and Conditions or reach out to customer support.

Customer Support

Finally, good customer support is important. A top casino should offer multiple contact methods and have key information readily available so that I don’t have to reach out for basic questions. When I do contact them, I look for timely and effective help.

This systematic approach helps me identify the best Philippines online casino sites in the Philippines, ensuring a good balance of fun, safety, and user-friendly experience.

Bonuses You Can Look for at Online Casino in the Philippines

As someone who spends quite a bit of time at online casinos, particularly those in the Philippines, I've gotten pretty familiar with the various bonuses they offer. Let me walk you through some of the most common ones you'll encounter.

Welcome Bonuses

First up, the welcome bonuses. These usually come as a matched deposit, often doubling or even tripling your initial deposit, and often include free spins. While these offers can seem really generous, it's really important to read the fine print. The terms and conditions will tell you how to claim the bonus, its expiry date, wagering requirements, and any excluded games.

Reload bonuses are common too. They keep the fun going by boosting your subsequent deposits, not just the initial one.

No Deposit Bonuses

No deposit bonuses are also worth mentioning. These come in two flavors: the type where you simply sign up and get free credits without needing to deposit, and wager-free bonuses, where you might receive bonus cash as a regular player without any further deposit required.

Deposit Match Bonuses

Matched deposit bonuses are straightforward: deposit a certain amount, and the casino matches it to a set limit. For instance, a typical offer might double your deposit up to a maximum of $5,000. Deposit $500, and you'll have $1,000 to play with. Deposit $3,000, and you'll max out the bonus with $5,000 in your account.

Free Spins

Free spins are a big hit too. They're commonly part of the welcome package and are popular in loyalty programs and regular promotions. Before jumping in, check if the free spins apply to your favorite slots, find out when they expire, and look over the wagering requirements and any caps on winnings.

Loyalty Program Bonuses

Loyalty programs reward you for your regular play. You'll earn points for every dollar spent, which can unlock various levels of rewards. It’s smart to check how much you need to spend to reach the first level to make sure it's reasonable and attainable.

Cashback Bonuses & Promotions

Cashback offers can be a bit rarer, but they're a great way to mitigate losses. Casinos sometimes offer to refund a percentage of your losses over a certain period, subject to a cap.

Early Payout Specials

Early payout offers and money-back specials are typically found in sports betting sections. These can give you your winnings early if your team is ahead, or refund your bet under certain conditions, like if your horse finishes in a specific position.

Mobile Casino Bonuses

For those who prefer gaming on their mobile devices, some casinos offer exclusive bonuses for using their app, like promo codes for special deals.

Seasonal and Situational Bonuses

Seasonal and event-specific bonuses are abundant, with offers ramping up around holidays and special events. These might include more free spins, reload bonuses, or increased cashback.

Real Money Online Gambling in the Philippines

Gambling online with real money is always thrilling, much more than just playing for fun. Playing for real money has its perks beyond just the potential for big wins.

In the Philippines, when you opt for real money play, you're spoiled for choice with a wide array of games. You'll notice that these games usually have superior graphics and the quickest gameplay, which definitely enhances your gaming experience.

Online, there’s a vast array of real money games to choose from, including favorites like slots, poker, blackjack, roulette, lotteries, sports betting, and live dealer games.

Game Variety

Real money gaming platforms typically provide a richer selection of games. You can find thousands of real money games online, and leading casinos offer hundreds of diverse titles for real money players, which keeps things interesting.

Bonuses and Promotions

Playing for real money also opens the door to various online casino bonuses and special promotions. These extras make the gaming experience more exciting, and welcome bonuses can be particularly rewarding for new players.

Loyalty Schemes

Regular players at top casinos aren't just playing for winnings. They also benefit from rewards like cash prizes, free spins, and more through loyalty schemes.

Live Dealer Games

For a taste of the atmosphere of a land-based casino from the comfort of your own home, live dealer games are perfect. These games, available only for real money players, allow you to go head-to-head with a real dealer, adding a layer of excitement and realism to the experience.

Popular Online Casino Games in the Philippines

If you're curious about online casino games in the Philippines, you're in for a treat. With numerous sites providing access to everything from roulette to blackjack, the online casino Philippines scene continues to grow and attract new players.

There's a rich array of games available, and I've spent some time checking out the most popular ones you can play at top-rated sites. Let me walk you through what you can expect:

Slots: Slots are incredibly popular worldwide, and it's easy to see why. They're simple to play, and you have a shot at winning big with just a single spin. The variety is impressive, too, with games featuring different themes, bonuses, and paylines. For example, at 20Bet, you can choose from over 5,000 slot games, including favorites like Mega Moolah, Starburst, and Gonzo’s Quest. The house edge for slots typically ranges from 2% to 10%.

Blackjack: This classic game pits you against the dealer, and the goal is to get as close to 21 as possible without going over. There are many variations available, and you can even play with a live dealer to add to the excitement. Legend Play Casino offers a good mix of Random Number Generator (RNG) and live dealer blackjack options, with a house edge starting at 1.5%.

Poker: Poker remains a favorite for many due to its blend of strategy and betting. In the Philippines, you can find a variety of poker games and tournaments at casinos like Casinoin, with a starting house edge of about 1.5%.

Video Poker: Combining elements of poker and slots, video poker offers some thrilling gameplay. Legend Play Casino, for instance, features a selection of video poker titles that promise great payouts, with house edges ranging from 0.5% to 5%.

Roulette: Always a staple at casinos, roulette involves betting on where a ball will land on a spinning wheel. It's a thrill to play, especially when you guess right! Betmaster provides a host of exciting roulette variations, with a house edge around 1.5%.

Baccarat: If you enjoy comparing card values, baccarat is the game for you. At 20Bet Casino, you can explore various RNG and live dealer baccarat games, such as Baccarat Supreme No Commission and Baccarat VIP, with a house edge as low as 1.06%.

Live Dealer Games: For those who love the casino atmosphere but prefer playing from home, live dealer games are perfect. They let you interact with real dealers in real-time via live stream. QuickWin is a standout choice in the Philippines for live dealer games.

Bingo and Sic Bo: Bingo, a fun game of chance, and Sic Bo, a dice game with roots in China, are also popular. You'll find various options for these games at Philippine online casinos, with Sic Bo having a house edge of about 2.78%.

Sports Betting: Lastly, if you're into sports, you can place bets on various events and matches right from your home. Online sportsbooks offer a range of betting options and competitive odds.

So, whether you're a seasoned player or new to all that the best online casino Philippines has to offer, there's something for everyone!

Payment Methods Available in Online Gambling Sites

Most of the top online casinos in the Philippines prioritize making things easy for players, adding popular banking options. Here’s a breakdown of the most common ways you can deposit and withdraw money in PH online casinos:

Bank Cards

Visa and Mastercard are everywhere, aren't they? Well, it's no different at online casinos in the Philippines. These cards are a straightforward way to handle your deposits and withdrawals. They’re quick and secure, which is exactly what you need when you're ready to play or cash out.

PayPal

Many players, including myself, appreciate the convenience of PayPal. It's available at several online casinos here. You can manage your money without having to type in your bank details every time, which is a big plus for keeping things simple and safe.

Skrill

Skrill is a solid choice for handling casino transactions. It’s easy to connect it to your bank account or credit card. I’ve found it to be reliable for both deposits and withdrawals, and it generally has low fees and fast processing times, which is great when you’re eager to start playing or eager to enjoy your winnings.

Neteller

Neteller makes adding funds or taking out your winnings from your casino account a breeze. Just like Skrill, it allows you to link your banking info once and then make payments smoothly without repeatedly entering sensitive information.

ecoPayz

One thing I really like about ecoPayz is how fast the withdrawals can be—sometimes, it takes just about an hour to see your winnings in your account!

Cryptocurrencies

For those who prefer staying ahead of the curve with technology, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are becoming more common at PH online casinos. They provide a secure and private way to handle your money, cutting out the middleman and speeding up the process.

Before you start, remember that you'll usually need to use the same payment method for both deposits and withdrawals. This keeps things consistent and helps prevent any issues with your transactions.

DISCLAIMER:

The information here is meant for those who are 18 and older. Remember, gambling should stay fun and not take over your life. If it begins to become a problem, you might start to see certain signs. Here's what to look out for:

You planned to spend a certain amount but ended up spending much more.

You're having arguments with loved ones because of your gambling.

After losing, you feel a strong need to keep playing to try and win back what you lost.

You feel guilty about spending time and money on casino games.

You find yourself borrowing money or even selling things to fund your gambling habit.

Stay aware of these signs to keep things in check!