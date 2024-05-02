Best Crypto & Bitcoin Gambling Sites Ranked and Reviewed

This article discusses various platforms that allow users to gamble using cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, and evaluates them based on factors

Online gambling sites have changed a lot over the years, and it's great that we're not just stuck with credit card deposits anymore.

If you're interested in using Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies to play some exciting games, we've got a list of the best crypto gambling sites that might be just what you're looking for.

Whether you're just starting out, play occasionally, or are a serious high-roller, these top Bitcoin online casinos are great for everyone. You can use various cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, DOGE, and USDT to play all your favorite casino games.

Our recommended sites offer more features and games than traditional online casinos, so you'll have a lot of options to choose from. And while Metaspins is our top recommendation, we have plenty of other BTC gambling sites that cater to different gaming preferences.

Let's find the best Bitcoin gambling site for you!

Top Crypto Gambling Sites

Metaspins – Best Bitcoin Casino Overall

7Bit – Best for Online Slots

Wild Casino – Best for Overall Game Variety

Cloudbet – Best for Live Casino Games and Sports Betting

Mirax Casino – Best for Huge Welcome Bonus

In-Depth Review of the Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

Let's take a closer look at these online gambling platforms. We'll look at their bonuses, the games they offer, how safe they are, what coins they accept, and other details.

1. Metaspins – Best Bitcoin Gambling Site Overall

Pros

VPN friendly casino, you can pass restrictions

2,500+ online slots and other provably fair games

Wide variety of sports betting options

Welcome bonus of 100% match up to 1 BTC

Accepts more than 10 cryptocurrencies

Cons

No phone support available

Being the best crypto gambling site, Metaspins sets the standard for crypto casinos everywhere. They’ve got 2,500+ games, a full array of sports betting options, and unique bonuses that’ll make potential players look twice.

Game Variety: 4.9/5

Metaspins is home to 2,500+ slots, table games, dice games, and live casino games not found anywhere else. They even have a full-fledged library of sports betting options on deck – so you’re guaranteed the very best of both worlds!

In live casino games, they make use of cutting-edge graphics and realistic animations to deliver a real-feel gaming experience across hundreds of virtual tables.

We’re not sure how many games this platform can handle, but its developers push the limits with frequent updates. You’re guaranteed a fresh supply of titles every time you log in!

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5

When you sign up at MetaSpins crypto gambling site and make your initial deposit, you can grab a 100% bonus up to 1 BTC or its equivalent. Let's say you put in 0.5 BTC; you'll receive another 0.5 BTC to enhance your playing funds. It's like doubling your initial stake and improving your chances of winning!

This Welcome Bonus is available only on your first deposit. You need to bet the bonus amount combined with your initial deposit at least 25 times within seven days. For example, if you deposit $100, you get another $100 bonus, giving you $200 total. You’ll need to bet 25 times that amount, which is $5000, before you can withdraw any winnings.

You can use your Welcome Bonus on any game that qualifies. However, remember that different games count differently towards meeting the wagering requirement. Slot games count 100%, game shows 50%, but live casino, table games, video poker, and some other games don't count at all.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 4.9/5

Metaspins accepts and pays out through more than 10 different cryptocurrencies. No, that’s not a typo – their casino site doubles as a free crypto exchange for new sign-ups! Whether you want to swap your BTC for DOGE or offload your altcoins for a shot at winning real money, they’ve got it all.

There are no deposit or withdrawal minimums to speak of, but you’ll have to fund your account with $10 (in BTC) or more to claim any of Metaspins' traditional deposit bonuses.

As we’d expect here, payouts are processed and delivered within minutes.

Customer Support: 4.75/5

24/7 live chat team handles most inquiries, and there are usually 25+ agents available to help new players. Alternatively, their email hotline is great for detailed questions and concerns!

You can also join their dedicated Discord server, take a peek at their player forums, or reach out through 8 different socials. They maintain a strong presence on Instagram, Telegram, Github, Twitter (X), and Facebook.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

Metaspins mobile-friendly website is a dream to use. The vast majority of their slots, original titles, live dealer games, and virtual tables are fully optimized for "on-the-go" entertainment!

If you’re looking for modern, lag-free titles that load within seconds, Metaspins won’t disappoint.

2. Wild.io – Best Game Variety of any BTC Gambling Site

Pros

4,000+ casino games

No KYC crypto gambling site

Hundreds of specialty titles to explore

Claim 120% bonus up to $5,000 + 75 free spins

Dedicated on-site and social media support

Cons

No phone support here

Live dealer games are geo-restricted

Wild.io launched in 2022 and quickly set an example for hundreds of older crypto casinos with its game variety and quality gaming experience. Two years later, they’re better than ever.

Game Variety: 5/5

Wild.io is home to 4,000+ crypto casino games (and counting). Their library offers an equivalent spread between thousands of exclusive machines, 100+ jackpot games, hundreds more virtual tables, and 150+ live dealer games for players in the United States.

You’ll have to settle for 200+ hyper-realistic blackjack, baccarat, roulette, and video poker games. Even though the outcome is computer-generated, it’s hard not to feel like you’re sitting inside the casino.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.8/5

At Wild.io casino, when you make your first four deposits, you can get a welcome bonus package that could add up to 10 BTC. Here's how it works: each of your initial four deposits can net you a match bonus, totaling up to 520%. You need to deposit at least 0.0006 BTC to qualify for any bonus.

Here's the breakdown:

For your first deposit, if you put in between $10 and $100, you'll get a 100% match. If you deposit $101 to $300, it's a 120% match, and for $301 or more, you’ll get 150%.

Your second deposit gets a 50% match for amounts between $30 and $300, a 75% match for $301 to $1,000, and 100% if you deposit over $1,000.

The third deposit offers a 75% match for $50 to $500, a 100% match for $501 to $1,500, and 120% for more than $1,501.

On your fourth deposit, any amount between $50 and $500 will be matched 100%. If you deposit between $501 and $1,500, you'll receive a 120% match, and if it's $1,500 or more, it’s 150%.

Keep in mind that the total match can go up to 520% depending on how much you decide to deposit at each stage. However, to withdraw any of the bonus money, you need to wager it 40 times.

Additionally, with your first deposit, you also get 300 free spins for Bitcoin casino video slots. These are given out at a rate of 60 per day over five days.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 4.6/5

Wild.io accepts Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, USDT, BNB and DOGE deposits. While we’d like to see them support a wider variety of cryptocurrencies, they certainly cover the stablecoins.

You can fund your account with just 0.001 BTC to claim their initial welcome match. Payouts are issued lightning-fast, and they’re 100% free of charge. You’ll see the fruits of your labor within 5-10 minutes of requesting a withdrawal.

Customer Support: 4.7/5

Wild.io's 24/7 live chat team has already amassed 2,000+ positive customer reviews, and their email hotline spits back replies from real people within 6-12 hours. While you can’t actually call anybody at Wild.io, this shortcoming doesn’t impact their ability to provide white-glove service.

Alternatively, you can reach out using Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, or Discord. Their team highly encourages public discussions, and you can get real-time feedback from other verified players!

Mobile Compatibility: 4.7/5

Wild.io manages to put 4,000+ crypto casino games in your back pocket. Even though we couldn’t find a downloadable app for mobile devices; their actual casino site mimics all the functionality we’d expect from a native iOS or Android app.

Even with older smartphones, we didn’t encounter any noticeable lag! It’s clear that the original crypto casino is only getting better with time.

3. Cloudbet – Best Bitcoin Gambling Site for Huge Bonuses

Pros

Welcome package up to 5 BTC

Large betting limits for big matches

300+ crypto casino games

Website is built for mobile devices

24/7 email and live chat support

Cons

No phone support available

No mobile app

Cloudbet's high-stakes welcome package is guaranteed to knock your socks off.

High rollers can up the ante with a maximum of 5 BTC in casino cash! Cloudbet launched in 2013, and now this is one of the best crypto online casinos out there.

Game Variety: 4.6/5

We found a mixture of 2,500+ crypto slots, table games, and live dealer games. Their Bitcoin games utilize cutting-edge technology to provide a premium experience across the board.

Slot machines like Mega Moolah, Blood Suckers, and Megaways provide ample fodder for jackpot hunters, but their betting minimums remain accessible across the board. You can play for pocket change or paychecks here.

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.3/5

First up, they offer a welcome bonus where you get 100% back on your first deposit. For BTC, ETH, and BCH, the bonus can go as high as 5 units, and for USDT, it's up to 1,000 units. But here's the catch — the bonus doesn't come all at once.

Instead, Cloudbet releases 0.01 BTC for every 800 loyalty points you collect by betting on sports or playing casino games. The rates vary depending on the currency you use.

They also have ongoing promotions, like zero-margin betting options for certain sports, leagues, and events. This means you're getting some of the best odds out there. However, keep in mind that these offers are only available to the first 1,000 customers who jump on them, and winnings are capped at the equivalent of $1,000 from these zero-margin markets.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 4.75/5

Cloudbet accepts payments made through Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ethereum, Chainlink, USDT, USDC, DOGE, and Ripple. They cover all ends of the spectrum for new players, and you can fund your account with as little as $10 to claim a welcome bonus.

While all crypto payouts here are fee-free and instant, you’ll have to win at least 0.001 BTC before requesting a withdrawal.

Customer Support: 4.55/5

Cloudbet's dedicated team operates through 24/7 live chat and email, but players hunting for a phone number will be disappointed.

Thankfully, they still offer phenomenal service with their existing setup.

We received a live chat reply in seconds, and we got an email response from a real person within 12 hours of sending a "test" message.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.6/5

Cloudbet crypto gambling platform is built with mobile bettors in mind. Their instant-play app works directly through your smartphone’s web browser, eliminating the need for external downloads.

You’ll enjoy full compatibility across their entire betting library, and unique search filters make it easy to pinpoint your favorite titles. Notably, you can deposit and withdraw funds with one tap!

4. 7Bit Casino – Best Crypto Gambling Site for Progressive Jackpots

Pros

135 jackpot slot machines

Seven-figure winnings on the horizon

1,200+ classic crypto slot games

177% match bonus up to 5 BTC

77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe

Cons

No live chat or phone support

Not a huge selection of table games

Big fish hunters are spoiled for choice with 135 progressive jackpots and counting.

Better still, 7Bit Casino dangles six and seven-figure prizes in front of their luckiest players, something that you won’t find at other crypto gambling sites!

Game Variety: 4.5/5

93% of 7Bit’s gaming library consists of high-tech crypto slot machines. In addition to 1,200+ classic crypto reels, big-fish-hunters can spin for gold with 135 progressive jackpots.

Shoot for the stars with 20 Super Stars, unravel a virtual fortune cookie with Lucky Cat, or pull a rabbit out of the magic hat with Dr. Fortuno. Prize pools fluctuate with time and popularity, but we’ve seen seven-figure spins up for grabs.

Unfortunately, they don’t have many table games; and their live dealer casino is virtually non-existent. Then again, if you’re here for endless slots, 7Bit Casino delivers in spades!

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.5/5

Use promo code "SPINBONUS" with your first deposit. For your trouble, you’ll earn a 177% initial casino match. On top of this; you’ll receive 77 free spins to use on Platinum Lightning Deluxe – a popular, engaging slot machine known for its high payout rates!

Keep in mind though that you’re only allowed to withdraw a maximum of 0.005 BTC from your free spins. Thankfully, 7Bit doesn’t apply any cashout limits to your actual deposit match!

After you meet their 40x wagering requirements, you’ll keep every penny you earn.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 4.6/5

New sign-ups can use 10 forms of crypto to bank their funds. 7Bit accepts deposits made through BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Doge, Ripple, USDT, TRX, BNB, and Cardano. Notably, you’ll have to deposit at least 0.001 BTC to claim their generous welcome package.

If you could care less about redeeming 5 BTC in casino cash; feel free to fund your account with as little as 0.0005 BTC.

Like Metaspins, 7Bit offers 5-10 minute payouts that remain 100% fee-free!

Customer Support: 4.25/5

7Bit Casino offers fantastic customer support, and players can reach out through 24/7 live chat or email contact options. As you might expect by now, there’s no phone line for players to call.

If you’re okay with exercising your Twitter fingers, you can expect a nearly instant live chat response.

Players with less urgent or more detailed inquiries should use 7Bit’s email hotline to get in touch.

Mobile Compatibility: 4.8/5

There’s no downloadable app to speak of, but 7Bit’s mobile-friendly crypto gambling site is equipped to handle your "on-the-go" wagers with ease.

All 1,200+ of their slot machines and jackpot games work flawlessly through your smartphone’s native web browser.

It's as easy as logging in, loading up your favorite reels, and testing fate from anywhere!

5. Mirax Casino – Top-Rated Bitcoin Gambling Site for Mobile

Pros

Mobile bettors come first and foremost

Games from 100+ software providers

Low minimum deposit of $10 equivalent

Claim up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins

24/7 email support is on standby

Cons

No phone or live chat support

Live dealer games are geo-restricted

Mirax launched just a few months ago, but they’re already poised to replace their older competitors. As of right now, they’re the best mobile-friendly casino on the market!

Game Variety: 4/5

Mirax might be up-and-coming, but you’d never guess it from their massive betting library. Courtesy of 100+ industry-leading software providers, we found thousands of slots and hundreds of progressives.

Surprisingly, they’ve got machines you won’t find at Metaspins or 7Bit.

That said; their selection of live casino games is geo-restricted. If you’re in the United States, you’ll have to make do with their virtual tables. From blackjack and baccarat to video poker and roulette, Mirax lists hundreds of high-tech options for new sign-ups.

If you’re looking to broaden your horizons, we’d recommend titles like Minesweeper, More or Less, and Mermaid Hunter!

Welcome Bonus & Promotions: 4.6/5

Make your first Bitcoin deposit. You’ll redeem a 325% first deposit bonus worth up to 5 BTC, and 150 free spins sweeten this package even further! Unlike Metaspins, Mirax gives high rollers the opportunity to claim such a large amount of Bitcoin in one fell swoop.

If you’ve got what it takes to meet their 45x wagering requirements within 14 days; there’s nothing preventing you from striking gold at Mirax.

However, like most crypto gambling websites, keep in mind you’re only allowed to withdraw a maximum of 0.005 BTC from your bonus spins winnings.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies: 4.5/5

Mirax accepts payments made through BTC, ETH, Binance Coin, USDT, Bitcoin Cash, Ripple, Litecoin, TRX, DOGE, and Cardano. You can fund your account with as little as $10 to get started, but you’ll need to cough up 0.001 BTC before claiming Mirax’s welcome package.

They follow in 7Bit’s footsteps with instant, fee-free crypto payouts. You’ll receive your winnings within 24 hours, but many players report even faster withdrawal speeds.

Customer Support: 4.1/5

With just an email hotline for player concerns and inquiries; customer service is Mirax’s weakest link. We’d like to see them implement live chat and phone support in the future, but since they’re so new, we’re willing to give them a pass (for now).

On the bright side; their 24/7 email response team dishes out replies in less than 45 minutes!

Mobile Compatibility: 5/5

We can’t say enough about Mirax’s high-tech, mobile-friendly interface. They deliver an equally awesome gaming experience on desktop and smartphone devices, which can’t be said for our higher-ranked picks.

All of their newly launched games are fully compatible with your smartphone – meaning there’s no learning curve to master for beginners. If you’re looking for a no-frills mobile casino, it doesn’t get better than Mirax.

How to Find the Best Crypto Gambling Sites

Variety of Crypto Casino Games

The best Bitcoin gambling sites have a broad variety of cutting-edge crypto games.

You’ll have first dibs across thousands of high-quality slot games, hundreds more virtual tables, and a growing collection of live dealer games. It’s simply impossible to find our top picks stale.

Deposit Bonuses & Promotions

The best crypto gambling sites don’t skimp on the bonus cash or free spins. New sign-ups will enjoy the best of both worlds before they play casino games! On that note, we gave a higher ranking to Bitcoin casino sites with the most forgiving wagering requirements.

Accepted Cryptocurrencies

Our best Bitcoin casinos accept more than just BTC and Bitcoin Cash. You’ll have access to a wide array of compatible stablecoins and emerging tokens. For example, our top pick (Metaspins) accepts and pays out via 90 forms of crypto for your convenience!

Customer Support Options

Many online casino players find it hard to get in touch with traditional casinos. Our best crypto-only casino sites break the mould with on-site and social media support. Top-rated Bitcoin gambling sites are open for business 24/7, so there’s never a bad time to reach out!

Mobile Compatibility

You should be able to play your favorite online casino games from anywhere. Top crypto casinos put hours of high-stakes entertainment squarely in your back pocket.

Our best Bitcoin online casino sites are fully compatible with your smartphone’s web browser!

Our Approach to Reviewing Crypto Gambling Sites

When it comes to reviewing online crypto gambling platforms, I follow a detailed process to ensure the information I provide is accurate and reliable.

Signing Up

First off, I start by registering a casino account. This allows me to evaluate how user-friendly the process is, what information is needed, and how secure it feels. It's important for me to assess the convenience and safety of the sign-up process.

Making a Deposit

Next, I look at how to make a deposit. I check the types of cryptocurrencies accepted, the ease and speed of transactions, and any fees that might be involved. This gives me a complete view of what depositing is like across various platforms.

Testing out the Available Games

I check the variety and quality of the gaming options available, such as slots, table games, and sports betting. I focus on how well the games perform, their fairness, and how enjoyable they are.

Evaluating Customer Support

I evaluate how accessible and responsive the support team is and try out the different communication methods they offer, like live chat, email, or phone. This tells me how well players can expect to be supported.

Making Sure Withdrawals are Quick

I test how easy it is for players to withdraw their money, the speed of these transactions, and the security measures in place.

Checking What Other Players Say

Finally, I take into account feedback from real players to get insights into their experiences and any recurring issues or commendations that might not be apparent from my own reviews.

By sticking to this systematic review process, I ensure that my recommendations for the top crypto gambling sites are based on extensive testing and genuine player experiences, giving you confidence to enjoy the best sites out there.

Guide to the Best Bitcoin Gambling Sites

What Casino Games Can I Play With Bitcoin Gambling Sites?

The best Bitcoin gambling sites host thousands of online slots, countless jackpot games, a wide array of classic table games, and enough live dealer games to rival your favorite in-person casino. No matter what you’re after, our top-rated Bitcoin gaming sites deliver in spades.

You can practice your bluff, roll the dice, spin the roulette wheel, or beat the computer to 21.

Alternatively, you’ll enjoy an "in-person" betting experience from the comfort of your home! New sign-ups are spoilt for choice from traditional casino games to specialty titles and everything in between.

Should I Start Gambling With A Bitcoin Deposit Bonus Attached?

New sign-ups on the hunt for free entertainment should consider registering with a deposit bonus attached. You’ll receive extra money and free spins to use across your favorite titles!

You can use your casino cash to up the stakes or try your luck with even more slots and tables. The choice is yours! The more you deposit upfront, the more money you’ll claim for fun and entertainment.

At the very least, it’s more fun to play online games when you’re not staking your own money.

Are Most Bitcoin Gambling Sites Reputable & Trustworthy?

Yes, most online casinos that accept Bitcoin deposits are reputable and trustworthy. However, a few bad apples spoil the bunch – unlicensed and unregulated crypto casino operators bring a bad name to Bitcoin gambling as a whole.

Regardless; our top online casino sites have your best interests at heart. Each platform listed here is fully licensed, regulated, and monitored by external authorities. You can expect fair betting odds, reliable payouts, legitimate bonuses, and dedicated customer service.

Are Bitcoin Gambling Sites Better Than Traditional Online Casinos?

In our expert opinion, crypto gambling sites have more to offer than regular online casinos. Established fiat casinos rest on their laurels, but Bitcoin gambling sites don’t have that luxury. They’re constantly improving and expanding to accommodate their growing popularity!

For new players; this translates to a fresh collection of modern titles on the daily. The best crypto casinos work closely with cutting-edge software providers to deliver a premium gaming experience. Additionally, Bitcoin casinos promote bigger bonuses than their fiat counterparts.

What is the Best Bitcoin Gambling Site?

Metaspins is the best Bitcoin casino. They serve thousands of international players with 2,500+ crypto casino titles and countless sports betting options!

Their no-deposit bonus wheel gives new sign-ups a unique opportunity to test their luck and win huge prizes with no strings attached. They also double as a free crypto exchange, allowing players to initiate deposits and withdrawals using more than 10 different tokens.

It’s clear that Metaspins sets the standard for hundreds of crypto gambling operators.

Overview of the Top 5 Crypto & Bitcoin Gambling Sites

Metaspins puts other Bitcoin casinos to shame with 2,500+ crypto titles, a full-fledged sportsbook, and unmatched support for 10+ cryptocurrencies. Head to Metaspins now to claim their generous welcome bonus of 100% match up to 1 BTC .

Wild.io offers upwards of 4,000+ slot games, virtual tables, and progressive jackpots. Visit Wild.io to receive a 120% bonus up to $5,000 + 75 free spins at this top Bitcoin gambling site!

Cloudbet is a popular online sportsbook and crypto casino. It's been around since 2013 and has built a solid reputation over the years. You will receive a 100% welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC from Cloudbet if you decide to jump in.

7Bit Casino is built with big-fish hunters in mind. 135 progressive jackpot slots dangle six and seven-figure prizes in front of their luckiest spinners! Check out 7Bit Casino to snag a 177% bonus up to 5 BTC and redeem 77 free spins on Platinum Lightning Deluxe!

Mirax Casino. Launched just a few years ago, they’ve already got thousands of mobile-friendly titles from hundreds of industry-leading software providers. Try out Mirax now to claim your 325% bonus of up to 5 BTC and 150 free spins upon registration!

How to Gamble Online with Bitcoin

Getting started at a crypto gambling site is pretty straightforward. Here’s a simple guide to help you begin.

1. Create a New Account

First, you'll need to sign up. Just hit the ‘register’ button and fill out the required fields like your email, password, date of birth, phone number, and so on. The process is quick and straightforward.

2. Deposit Your Crypto to a BTC Gambling Site

If you don’t already have cryptocurrency, you’ll need to get some. Many crypto gambling sites provide the option to quickly purchase some crypto using your Visa or MasterCard.

Next, make your first deposit. Most crypto gambling sites give you the option to use a crypto wallet address or a QR code. Just go to the deposit section, copy the address, and paste it into your crypto wallet. For an easier option, you can scan the QR code with a mobile app to complete the transaction.

3. Claim Your Welcome Bonus and Start Playing

Once you've set everything up, you’re ready to start playing. You can try different provably fair games and hopefully win some money.

4. Withdraw Your Winnings

If you win, withdrawing your money is easy. Just click on the ‘withdraw’ tab, enter how much you want to take out, and you're done.

Still Looking for the Top Bitcoin Gambling Sites?

If you’re looking for a unique selection of casino games, the opportunity to keep your wagers anonymous, and first dibs on a modern UI that supports fully mobile gambling; you should consider getting started with our top picks.

We’d recommend Metaspins as one of the best bitcoin online casinos to any players on the fence, but we’d encourage you to take a leap of faith with any crypto casino on our list that catches your eye.

No matter which Bitcoin gambling site you choose, you’re guaranteed a premium gaming experience vetted by online casino experts.

However, it’s always important to remember to have fun and gamble responsibly.

DISCLAIMER: Remember, online gambling comes with risks and there's no surefire way to make money. You should only bet what you can afford to lose. Everything on this site is just for fun.

Gambling can be entertaining but also addictive. If you or someone you know struggles with a gambling problem, please contact the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 for support. All our guides and the gambling sites we mention are for people who are 18 or older. Also, make sure to check if online gambling is legal where you live.