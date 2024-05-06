Top 7 Bitcoin Slots Sites Gambling Pros Love In 2024

Bitcoin slots are not a rarity in online casinos. Still, finding those of high quality and optimal volatility is challenging .

If you're thinking about how difficult it is to fund casino accounts online — and how traditional banking methods take days — don't worry. You could get a fare to Las Vegas and experience one of the casinos there. Or, you could sit in your home and try out some of the best casino games — with a smart device and an Internet connection to access Bitcoin casino slots. Bitcoin slots online are fun; you can now fund your account instantly with crypto as a payment method. Plus, it is a secure method. That's not all. Many licensed and trustworthy Bitcoin gaming sites also provide various offers and bonuses.

What I personally looked at when selecting this list of the best bitcoin slots:

Variety of games;

High RTP, which is not particularly customizable;

Bonuses and promotions;

Easy to use platform that doesn't slow down and everything works perfectly;

Fast and convenient deposits and withdrawals: this is very important to me;

Online casino licenses: this is very important to me.

This research has been conducted in which have tested over 100 online gambling sites that offer Bitcoin slots online and listed down those that provide amazing bonuses, good odds, and RTPs. Out of those, we have selected and listed down the best crypto casinos in 2024 along with the popular BTC slots they have.

Crypto Casinos with the Finest Games: Top Bitcoin Slots for Your Gambling Session

1. Stake (Eye of Horus Megaways) : Best Crypto Slots Site Overall

Stake is a famous online crypto casino that was founded in 2017. Stake offers a wide selection of bitcoin slots, exciting bonuses, and other gambling options.

The gambling options include all sorts of slots from Eye of Horus and Aliya’s Wishes to Legacy of Inca and Thunderstruck Stormchaser, betting shows, live deals, and more. Stake USA has been working to maintain its solid image as a reliable and trustworthy gambling platform. Curacao licenses it. The selection of games is extensive; slots alone have more than 2900 variations. After registration, you can get a 10% Rakeback using the code GET10BACKBONUS. Plus, there is a whole host of exciting promotions such as a $100k daily race, weekly $75 giveaways, and more.

We have selected some great bitcoin slot machine games for those looking for something beyond the widely renowned Mega Moolah and Book of Dead:

Gate of Olympus

Provider: Pragmatic Play

RTP: 96.50%

Volatility: High

Minimum bet: 0.2

Maximum bet: 100

Free Spins: Yes

You will meet the powerful god Zeus in the Gate of Olympus. The game has 6 reels and 5 rows. Many magnificent symbols appear during the spins, consisting of precious stones in blue, yellow, red, purple, and green. You can place a min bet of 0.2 and a maximum bet of 100. It has an RTP of 96.5% and is a high-volatility game.

Sugar Rush

Provider: Pragmatic Play

RTP: 94.50%

Volatility: High

Minimum bet: 0.2

Maximum bet: 100

Free Spins: 10 to 30

It is a 7x7 slot game. The game has many symbols which burst and leave a marker when you win. The multiplier also rises by +1x. You can get a maximum win of 5000 times your wager. It has a low RTP, but you can still win with a solid strategy and patience. Later, you can get a free spin bonus.

Dork Unit

Provider: Hacksaw Gaming

RTP: 96.4%

Volatility: Medium

Minimum bet: 0.1

Maximum bet: 100

Reels: 5

The game is created by Hacksaw Gaming and has a very high RTP of 96.4 %. The goal of the game is to assist Dork, the protagonist, in getting his daily intake of dorkiness. The game's layout is also appealing.

A bonus for bitcoin slots gamblers: 10% Rakeback Using Code 'GET10BACKBONUS' (do not forget the code!)

2. Cloudbet (Mega Moolah) : Best for High-Roller Bitcoin Slots

CloudBet was founded in 2013. With its blockchain technology, it gives gamblers unmatched financial freedom and privacy. Since its launch, the website has accepted millions of bitcoin slots bettors and, till now, has maintained the position of the most reputable cryptocurrency gaming industry.

The Montenegro e-Gambling Commission and Curacao eGaming have given licenses to CloudBet. The website provides fair virtual gambling, 2000+ slots, baccarat, blackjack, and other popular casino games. The game collection draws slot fans from all around the world with top-notch titles like Mega Moolah, Blood Suckers Megaways, and Thunderstruck Stormchaser, to name but a few. CloudBet also provides a 100% welcome bonus of up to 5 BTC to its users. In addition to it, the platform’s clients can enjoy various loyalty perks, weekly free spins, and regular giveaways.

Besides the widely esteemed Mega Moolah and Bonanza, the best crypto slots of CloudBet are:

Book of Dead

Provider: Play'n Go

RTP: 96.21%

Volatility: High

Min bet: 0.01

Max bet: 100

Reels: 5

It is a 10-pay line bitcoin slot game that transports you to spooky Egypt, where gods like Anubis wait for you. The game has 11 different symbols, including the Book of Dead symbol, which is a wild card. You can line up the maximum of the high-value cards and can win 5000 times your bet.

Moon Princess

Provider: Play'n GO

RTP: 96.5%

Volatility: High

Max Win: x5000

Minimum bet: 0.20

Maximum bet: 100

It is a Japanese-themed slot game. You can activate one of the five bonus rounds by simply spinning the reels and winning up to 5000 times your placed value. Keep in mind the more risk you take, the greater the rewards will be.

Reactoonz

Provider: Play'n GO

RTP: 96.51%

Volatility: High

Minimum bet: 0.20

Maximum bet: 100

Reactoonz was founded in 2017 by Play'n Go. It offers a strong gaming experience overall. The game has an RTP of 96.51% and a maximum win of x4570.

The bonus to use for bitcoin slots: 100% Welcome Bonus of Up to 5 BTC!

3. Metaspins (Blood Suckers Megaways) : Best for Drop & Wins Slots

Brand new, with a sleek design and tons of fun promotions, Metaspins is one of the best Bitcoin slots sites operating in the market in 2024. The platform is a real draw for crypto gamblers as it brings together a simple user-friendly casino interface and top-notch entertainment options. Metaspins allows buying crypto coins directly on its website which is a great plus for Bitcoin slots newbies.

Licensed by Curacao eGaming, the site is a modern reputable casino with a stunning selection of the latest Bitcoin slots and other provably fair games. Are you a fan of the Bonanza slot series? The site hosts as many as 12 game variations! Or maybe you are into vampire-themed slots? If so, you’ll be happy to know they have 3 Blood Suckers titles, including Blood Suckers Megaways.

Besides a huge welcome bonus, players can expect to be ongoingly treated with all sorts of perks and rewards. Many promotions are a real treat for crypto enthusiasts! For example, how about winning a prize of up to $5k by guessing the price of BTC? Or, would you enjoy a rakeback of 10%, 15%, or … even 50%? These are just a few examples of the type of fun that awaits at Metaspins.

In addition to the first-class Blood Suckers Megaways and tons of Bonanza variations, the best Bitcoins slots of Metaspins are:

Jewel Rush

Provider: Pragmatic Play

RTP: 96.47%

Volatility: High

Min bet: 0.20

Max bet: 100

Reels: 7

Released at the very beginning of 2024, Jewel Rush is, first and foremost, remarkable for its amazing graphics. Colorful jewels as symbols create a playful mood and the possibility of winning up to x5000 adds to the overall excitement. All in all, it’s one of those Bitcoin slots that pays homage to the good old classics while making use of the latest technology advancements.

The Dog House

Provider: Pragmatic Play

RTP: 96.06%

Volatility: High

Max Win: x9000

Minimum bet: 0.20

Maximum bet: 100

Reels: 5

With its cute pet-themed design, The Dog House reminds of a relaxing casual game that promises hours of fun without requiring much on your part. In the meantime, the potential win is remarkable (x9000!!) and the graphics are premium. The game was released in March 2024 so if you haven’t tried it yet, it might make a perfect addition to your collection of Bitcoin slots favs.

Sticky Bees

Provider: Pragmatic Play

RTP: 95.02%

Volatility: High

Max Win: x10000

Minimum bet: 0.20

Maximum bet: 100

Reels: 7

Another recent product by Pragmatic Play, Sticky Bees should appeal to anyone who seeks Bitcoin slots that combine traditional gameplay with a touch of innovation. The high win potential of x10000 makes this title particularly attractive for high-rollers. The game is visually pleasing thanks to the fruit and nature-themed symbols which makes it suitable for long-term slot sessions.

The bonus to use for Bitcoin slots: 100% Welcome Bonus Of Up To 1 BTC + Up to 60% Rakeback wager free

4. Bitstarz (Book of Dead) : Best for Bonuses

Bitstarz was started by Dama N.V in 2014. Since then, it has undergone several phases and has grown stronger. The bonuses provided to the gamers are abundant. It is a fantastic casino website with an attractive design. It is well known for its excellent customer service team. Those who take a keen interest in slots will certainly find something for themselves, be it the famous Book of Dead, the high-paying Mega Moolah, or Thunderstruck Stormchaser.

Bitstarz gives its new users a generous welcome reward that consists of a double deposit bonus and 180 free spins. More than that, players will likely be pleased to discover diverse level-up rewards, VIP perks, regular tournaments, and lucrative mystery prizes.

Some worthy BTC slot games worth recommending besides the Book of Death and Mega Moolah include

Wild Spin

Provider: Platipus

RTP: 95%

Volatility: Medium

Minimum bet: 0.25

Maximum bet: 50

Maximum win: x1063

In August 2020, Wild Spin was released and became a well-liked game with excellent visuals. The game provides a 95% return and a maximum win of X1603. The game is still enjoyable if no feature is activated. Overall, Wild Spin offers a full gaming experience.

Count Jokula

Provider: Play'n Go

RTP: 96.22%

Volatility: Medium

Maximum Win: x1500

Minimum bet: 0.05

Maximum bet: 100

Count Jokula was created by the renowned company Play'n Go in 2022. The slot machine has a scary theme. The most expensive and wild symbol of Count Jokula is Count Dracula, which can substitute for all other symbols.

Lucky Blue

Provider: BGaming

RTP: 96.96%

Volatility: Medium

Minimum bet: 0.1

Maximum bet: 9

Lucky Blue was released in 2017 and was created by the renowned studio BGaming. Players love this game for its stunning graphics and immersive gameplay. The game is of medium volatility, and you can win 5000 times your bet if you play wisely.

The welcome perk for bitcoin slots players: Double Deposit + 180 FREE SPINS.

5. 7Bit Casino (Bonanza) : Best for Diverse BTC Slots

It is a Bitcoin casino that accepts all cryptocurrencies. 7 Bit Casino brings an amazing casino experience to you at home. You can play many games and bitcoin jackpot slots. From the top-rated Bonanza to the fun and joyous Elvis Frog, the slot collection is really worth exploring. You can convert your BTC into cash without extra shenanigans. 7 Bit Casino also offers a demo play of each game so that you can practice before bitcoin betting with real money.

New users will get a 100% welcome bonus and 100 free spins. But that’s not all! There are many other regular perks and rewards including Monday reload bonus, Wednesday free spins, weekend (and daily!) cashback, and more.

Popular online BTC slots besides Bonanza and Elvis Frog are:

Rags to Witches

Provider: Betsoft

RTP: 96.21%

Volatility: High

Minimum bet: 0.30

Maximum bet: 120

The game, Rags to Witches was created by the studio Betsoft. The game's artwork made it an instant hit after its release in October 2022. You travel to a mystical woodland filled with bad spirits. Rags to Witches has five reels and thirty pay lines. The slot also has many symbols that perfectly match the theme.

Super Sweets

Provider: Betsoft

RTP: 95.03%

Volatility: Average

Minimum bet: 0.1

Maximum bet: 10

Reels: 5

Super Sweet is a five-reel and ten-pay lines bitcoin video slot. The adventure is as sweet as the name suggests. The slot is loaded with candies and chocolates. It is also packed with action and tasty victories.

Maneki 88 Gold

Provider: BGaming

RTP: 96.9%

Volatility: Medium

Minimum bet: 0.08

Maximum bet: 8

Maximum win: x2614

Maneki 88 Gold is a fantastic game that has made its way into the lobby of many best crypto gambling sites. The game features first-rate visuals. It provides a fun gameplay experience and has the potential for huge swings.

The bonus for new guests after some bitcoin slots fun is 100% of Your Deposit + 100 FREE SPINS.

6. Wild.io (Thor's Vengeance) : Best for Bonus Buy Crypto Slots

Another excellent BTC gambling site on our list, Wild.io is a real find for anyone looking for a top-notch crypto slots experience. In addition to a truly vast BTC slot collection, players will find tons of video games, jackpots, and live dealer titles. The site partners with major reputable providers from BGaming to NetEnt which guarantees all titles are of the highest quality here. Drop by to enjoy the original Thor's Vengeance or have a few lucky rounds in high-paying Bonanza.

Wild.io holds the license of Curacao and boasts great reviews on independent platforms such as AskGamblers. Besides being a top pick for those who love to play Bitcoin slots, it is likewise a reputable well-designed sportsbook. When it comes to promotions, the platform’s bonus offer is one of the most diverse and generous in the market today. Along with lucrative welcome bonuses, players can participate in Drops & Wins slots tournaments, enjoy weekly cashback, and get a guaranteed rakeback for every bet. There’s likewise a sensational VIP program with a wide spectrum of perks, both online and offline.

Some great crypto slots available at Wild.io besides Thor's Vengeance include

Walk of Shame

Provider: No Limit City

RTP: 96.04%

Volatility: Medium

Minimum bet: 0.2

Maximum bet: 100

Free Spins: Yes

A somewhat atypical No Limit City’s slot title, Walk of Shame is a humorous game with a fairly simplistic design and medium volatility. It introduces a player to a darker side of partying: namely, to what a true party animal is likely to experience the next morning. All in all, Walk of Shame offers a fun BTC slot experience with invitation scatter, wild multipliers, free spins, and other great features.

Ring of Riches

Provider: BGaming

RTP: 95.48%

Volatility: Medium

Minimum bet: 0.2

Maximum bet: 40

Free Spins: Yes

One of the most dynamic BGaming’s bitcoin slots, Ring of Riches is centered around the theme of boxing. Some of the great features that make us love it include the wild symbol, wild frames, free spins, and multipliers (in effect, a multiplier prize accompanies every symbol in the game).

A bonus for gamblers: Welcome bonus includes cashback up to 45% (€800) or €750 + FS.

7. Bitsler (Danger! High Voltage) : Best for BTC Slots Tournaments

Bitsler is a relatively young ambitious crypto casino and sportsbook with a fantastic collection of Bitcoin slots to any taste. The site is worth visiting for such cool titles as Danger! High Voltage, Eye of Horus, and Thor. Based on our experience, not every casino can boast them all in one place. Those gamblers who love something exclusive will be also pleased to learn the platform has a decent choice of Bitsler originals from BTC Chests to Divey 7’s.

Besides loads of brand-new Bitcoin slot titles, Bitsler boasts a wide selection of other casino games including game shows, poker, baccarat, and the like. The platform partners with leading software providers such as Pragmatic Play, Relax Gaming, No Limit City, and many more. It is licensed by Curacao and has an active gambler community on social media. The crypto casino is generous with rewards and promotions. From a lucrative welcome offer to huge slot tournaments, there is a bonus for every player here. And by climbing up the levels of the VIP program, players will increase their rakeback by 30% and receive more exciting prizes.

Some BTC slots worth trying in addition to Danger! High Voltage and Eye of Horus are

True Grit Redemption ????

Provider: No Limit City

RTP: 96.11%

Volatility: High

Minimum bet: 0.2

Maximum bet: 100

Free Spins: Yes

Based on the novel of the same-name novel, No Limit City’s True Grit is a fantastic BTC slot game that features a beautiful eerie design and an atmosphere of the Wild West. Besides two free spin rounds, the game will brighten your experience with all sorts of bonuses from locked reels to a sticky multiplier. Although the top prize might not be as massive as some other No Limit City titles offer (20,220x only), the graphics and gameplay compensate for it.

The Wild Machine

Provider: Pragmatic Play

RTP: 96.52%

Volatility: High

Minimum bet: 0.2

Maximum bet: 100

Free Spins: Yes

For those looking for some crazy fun and mad bitcoin slots gameplay, Pragmatic Play’s The Wild Machine should be a perfect match! The game takes a player to a laboratory of a freaky scientist and, make no mistake, this trip will be full of futuristic, bonuses, and exciting. Set against the classic 5x5 grid, it has a lot to offer in terms of bonuses and features. There are several free spin rounds and various cash bonuses. The biggest prize the luckiest ones will get is worth 7000x.

Rise of Merlin

Provider: Play’n GO

RTP: 96.58%

Volatility: High

Minimum bet: 0.1

Maximum bet: 100

Free spins: Yes

One of the most atmospheric Play’n GO’s titles, Rise of Merlin has a piece of magic in every element of its design and gameplay. This fantasy game is very beautiful and shall be a perfect fit for gamblers who value aesthetics over anything else. Although the gameplay might appear somewhat too simplistic, it may still suit the taste of BTC slot newbies, especially given the nice features such as free spins and a crystal ball multiplier.

A bonus for gamblers: Welcome Bonus Chest up to $700 (100% Match Bonus up to $700).

My Methodology: Use It to Find BTC Casinos Independently In 2024

You can use the my methods to find a trustworthy casino that will make a perfect fit for your crypto gambling needs. You may follow the following steps, and for more information, you can also check the casino’s website.

Gameplay Testing

Play various games (demo versions) on the websites. Check the desktop and mobile versions to know on which device the game is more compatible. Focus on the game quality and the unique features the game provides. If you are new to online casinos, start by exploring some renowned titles like Eye of Horus, Mega Moolah, Bonanza, or Thor's Vengeance.

Provably Fair Gaming and RTP

Checking if the gaming is provably fair is another aspect of testing. You should also check the RTP to choose the finest bitcoin slots casino where you can win with little risk.

Customer Service Assessment

The most important step is to check whether the site can address user issues or not. Many top bitcoin gambling sites have a live chat feature and provide round-the-clock customer service.

FAQs

How does a crypto casino work?

Best crypto casinos are those where customers can choose to deposit or withdraw cryptocurrencies. Many players fund the games they want to play using Bitcoins.

What are the benefits of online gambling?

Online casinos have numerous advantages over regular casinos. It also offers a larger selection of gambling games, especially bitcoin casino slots. Compared to traditional casinos, depositing and withdrawing money in online casinos is simpler.

Is online gambling safe?

Many online crypto casinos in the USA provide safe casino environments. However, there are many unsafe and fraudulent casinos that you should stay away from. Choosing the right casino platform makes the online gaming experience better.

Why are online casinos so popular?

Of course, you can travel to Las Vegas or to a city that has casinos near you. And even if there is a casino in your city, online casinos are much more convenient. Plus, you get free spins, reload bonuses, and rewards, increasing your chances of winning.

Conclusion

After thorough research, we selected the top casinos with their best bitcoin slots. After reading all the benefits, you must have now chosen your favorite online casino. If not, then you can do your research and find out your most suitable casino.

Disclaimer

Before entering the gambling world, remember that it can become very addictive. If you have become addicted and need help, various resources are available. You can get professional assistance if you want a diagnosis.

Many websites also provide assistance and help. If you suspect you are addicted to gambling, take help from the following sites: