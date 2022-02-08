¿Quiénes son los nominados para la 94° ceremonia de los Oscars 2022?

De cara a la 94ª edición de los Oscars que se llevará a cabo el próximo 27 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood dio a conocer la lista de nominados, en la que se destaca El poder del perro, de Jane Campion, que aparece en 12 ternas; la sigue Dune, de Denis Villanueve, con 10 y Rey Richards, de Reinaldo Marcus Green, con 6.

El anuncio se hizo a través de una transmisión en vivo comandada por Tracee Ellis Ross y Leslie Jordan y al igual que el año pasado, la entrega de premios se amoldará a los nuevos protocolos de la pandemia de manera presencial. Luego de tres años, la entrega volverá a su dinámica original y tendrá un maestro de ceremonias.

Los rumores aseguran que el elegido sería Tom Holland, a quien en una entrevista le consultaron si estaría dispuesto a ocupar ese lugar, pero en un principio se negó. "Tal vez en el futuro, pero con toda sinceridad, estoy demasiado ocupado en este momento. No tengo tiempo. Tengo que hacer una gira de prensa de Uncharted, y luego empiezo a rodar a principios de marzo para esta serie ('The Crowded Room' de Apple TV+) que me va a quitar mucho tiempo y definitivamente es el papel más difícil que he asumido jamás. Así que tal vez algún día en el futuro. Pero no, no ahora mismo", declaró el protagonista de Spiderman: No Way Home, pero queda esperar la confirmación.

A continuación, todos los nominados:

Mejor película

Belfast

Coda

Don’t look up

Drive my car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice pizza

Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

West Side Story

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive my car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The power of the dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Mejor actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The power of the dog

Andrew Garfield (Tick, tick... Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The tragedy of Macbeth)

Mejor actriz

Jessica Chastain (The eyes of Tammy Taye)

Olivia Colman (The lost daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Mejor película internacional

Drive my car (Japón)

Flee (Dinamarca)

The hand of God (Italia)

Lunana: a Yak in the Classroom (Bután)

The worst person (Noruega)

Mejor diseño de producción

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

The tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejor fotografía

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The power of the dog

The tragegy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Mejores efectos visuales

Dune

Free guy

No time to die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Mejor documental

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Mejor cortometraje documental

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Mejor canción original

Be alive (King Richard)

Dos oruguitas (Encanto)

Down to joy (Belfast)

No time to die (No time to die)

Somehow you do

Mejor largometraje animado

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The mitchells vs. the machines

Raya and the last dragon

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Mejor montaje

Don’t look up

Dune

King Richard

The power of the dog

Tick, tick... Boom!

Mejor actor de reparto

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Jesse Plemons (The power of the dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The power of the dog)

Mejor banda sonora original

Don’t look up

Dune

Encanto

Parallel mothers

The power of the dog

Mejor sonido

Belfast

Dune

No time to die

The power of the dog

Wesr Side Story

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Mejor actriz de reparto

Jesse Buckley

Judi Dench

Ariana Debose

Kirsten Dunst

Aunjanue Ellis

Mejor Cortometraje de Acción en Vivo

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The dress

The long goodbye

On my mind

Please hold

Mejor cortometraje animado