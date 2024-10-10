Boost your productivity with Lifetime and Cheap Microsoft Office 2021 and Windows 11 from $15 on Keysoff

Having the right tools to manage your tasks and stay productive is essential.

Having the right tools to manage your tasks and stay productive is essential. Whether you're a professional looking to streamline your workflow or a student wanting to maximize your efforts, Microsoft is a trusted name in tech. Microsoft Office suites and Windows OS Offers a practical solution for many looking to up their game. From today, Keysoff offers a special limited-time deal during October Sale.

You can secure lifetime licenses to Microsoft Office Professional 2021 for only $35.65 (reg. $249) with the code "BP62". Once you pay the one-time fee for Microsoft Office 2021, you'll be done with subscriptions and recurring fees for good! You'll get lifelong access to the following apps: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, OneNote, Publisher, and Access. Create stunning slide decks with PowerPoint to impress that big-name client at your marketing firm, or jump into Excel to crunch numbers for your project manager. If you're working remotely, use Teams to stay in the know and collaborate with your coworkers online.

The Microsoft Office 2024 is priced at $ 249,00 (including Outlook) on the Microsoft Official shop right now. For users who don’t require the very latest features or cloud integration, opting for the discounted Office 2021 version could be a highly cost-effective solution. MS Office 2019 Professional is also at the lowest price of this year - only $22.50 (reg. $219) for lifetime use, which is great for those on a low budget. Don’t miss this sale!

62% off on Genuine Microsoft Office (Discount Code: BP62)

If your PC is lagging a little behind, this deal of Windows 11 Professional will bring it right up to speed. It’s just $15 (reg. $199) with code "BP50" on Keysoff for a limited time. With Windows 11 Pro, you’ll have a host of premium productivity and security features to help you do your best work and keep your data safe. A fundamental change in Windows 11 Pro is the replacement of Cortana with Copilot, signifying a move towards more advanced and versatile AI integration. Copilot provides capabilities similar to the premium version of ChatGPT, offering sophisticated AI assistance at no extra cost.

50% off on Windows OS (Discount Code: BP50)

62% OFF on more Office and bundles（Discount Code: BP62）

50% OFF ON More Windows OS and Office（Discount Code: BP50）

Wholesale Deals, Unbeatable Prices!

Computer Tools (no discount code)

How to Pay?

Go to the checkout page, continue as a guest (or create an account), and then fill in "Billing Information".

windows

Please select "CWALLETCO" in this step, then click "Continue".

Please check your order and click "Place Order". Then it will jump to this page, click "Choose payment methods".

As long as you buy products at Keysoff, you can enjoy lifetime after-sales service! Now is the perfect opportunity to save money while completing your PC upgrade with this special offer! With high-quality products and professional service, Keysoff has received more than 1000 reviews from real users on TrustPilot, with a rating of 4.8 and a 97% satisfaction rate!

24/7 technical support and lifetime after-sales service

Contact Keysoff: [email protected]