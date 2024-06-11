Legit Casinos Not On GamStop in the UK

Ever since GamStop went worldwide and started connecting all the UK gambling sites, players of all kinds have flocked to casinos not on GamStop

What began as simply finding a non-GamStop site with the same or better features of the well-known UK casinos.

In this article, our professional and experienced casino review team will examine the most legit non-Gamstop casinos. We want to help you rest easy knowing you are on a platform with all the modern amenities and security to keep you safe and protected as you risk your hard-earned cash.

Best Casinos Not On GamStop (Updated List)

Rolletto - Best Overall Casino Not On GamStop

Rolletto Casino is picked as the best overall casino not on GamStop due to the platform being the best all-around performer in this curated list for legitimate casinos. Are you looking for the best games from prominent software providers, multiple payment methods, sweet bonuses, and promotions? You can get them all in this online casino, which is a reason for the little fame it acquired amongst UK players.

Bonuses

Despite not having a No Deposit Bonus in its list of bonuses and promotions, Rolletto Casino has replaced this with a mouth-watering First Deposit Bonus that can get players up to 150% on their first deposit. For crypto lovers, there is a 100% bonus on every first deposit using any cryptocurrency, but it can only be claimed once. Sports punters are included as the Euro 2024 is creeping close to its first opener on the 14th of June. When they deposit as low as €20, a 150% bonus is applied immediately. These are only the tip of the iceberg that players can enjoy when it comes to playing games or betting on this platform.

Games Library & Providers

Speaking of games, Rolletto Casino has over 4000 casino games in its library and they include some of the most popular games like online slots, mega ways, bingo, poker, live dealer, live shows, and table games. Players won't get bored easily when navigating through the sea of games in its library, especially with the online slots having popular titles like Narcos, Vikings, Book Of Dead, Sweet Bonanza, Wolf Gold, Starburst, Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, and many more. The Megaways series can be found scattered across its library, and you should expect to encounter table games like Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker, Mega Ball, Mega Wheel, Roulette, Monopoly, Crasps and more before you get other Megaways. There is also a section for live dealer games and live shows, where players get to indulge in their favourite table games with a real-time live dealer and live players spread across the globe.

One of the reasons Rolletto Casino was able to amass that many casino games is due to its partnership with over 90 gaming software providers, with most of the titles being provided by the industry's most prominent like BetSoft, Big Time Gaming, Blueprint, ELK Studios, Evolution Gaming, iSoftBet, Iron Dog Studios, Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’N Go, Pragmatic Play, Quickspin, Red Tiger, Thunderkick, and Yggdrasil. Considering that we mentioned over 90, you should know that's not the extent of its providers' catalog.

Payment Methods

To be able to curate to players both in the UK as well as in other parts of the world, Rolletto had to accept multiple payment methods on its platform. Some of them include Bank transfer, Discover Network, Neteller, Visa, MasterCard, Paysafecard, Skrill and Diners credit cards. There is also the option of cryptocurrencies which is more pleasing to certain players, they include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Ethereum, Monero, Litecoin, Tether, XRP, and more. As previously explained, there is a bonus attached to cryptocurrencies when you use them for the first time, so you should consider it well.

Licensing

Rolletto Casino, which is owned by the Santeda Internation B.V., is an online casino with a gambling license from the Curacao Gaming Authority. This means that its games have undergone thorough scrutiny to ensure its fairness and players won't be at financial risk when they choose to pay to play its games. Its platform also adopted the use of incredible security technology to protect its website and users from hack attacks that could lead to the loss of vital financial information. So, players can rest assured about playing games or placing wagers on this platform.

Overall, Rolletto Casino is an online casino that possesses everything an online casino stands for, and due to this, it takes the cake for the best overall casino not on GamStop UK in this list.

Donbet - Top Rated Casino Not On GamStop

DonBet is a prominent online casino both in the United Kingdom and other regions across the globe. It offers one of the best bonuses in the UK with new players able to claim over 150% deposit bonus. Despite being a relatively new platform in the online casino space, DonBet has been able to stand its ground against the popular casinos operating in the industry. We picked it as a top-rated online casino not on GamStop in the UK for its features like large library, payment methods, ease of access, and bonuses. It is an online casino that is highly rated in the industry.

Bonuses

Despite its mafia theme, DonBet Casino is especially welcoming to new users and it also has tons of promotions lined up for its loyal players. There is a general welcome bonus offer of up to 150% on the first deposit of a new player. However, a deposit of at least £20 is needed to claim this bonus. For cryptocurrency enthusiasts, DonBet offers them a 170% crypto welcome bonus with 100 free spins on their first crypto deposit. This bonus only covers the first deposit using Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Stellar, Dash or Monero. But it doesn't end there.

DonBet has a 100% welcome bonus of up to £600 for its Mini Games. And if you're a sports punter, then you should expect to get a 120% bonus on your first deposit. Isn't that great? There is also a VIP Program dedicated to its loyal players, and it follows a unique point system that lets users climb the Mafia ladder while activating several bonuses and promotions on the way.

Games Library & Providers

DonBet Casino was launched in 2023, and yet, it has been able to compete with some prominent platforms in the industry. This can be attributed to its library of games which is filled with titles from top-class software providers in the casino world. Its library features over 3000 casino games, which include online slots, Megaways, Jackpots, Drop and Wins, Bonus Buys, Table Games, Live Dealers and Mini-Games. Players will find it hard to get bored on this platform as there are thousands of online slots to choose from including Book of Dead, Sweet Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, Buffalo Power: Hold and Win, Aztec Magic Megaways, Elvis Frog in Vegas, Solar Queen, Age of Troy, Sun of Egypt, Big Bass Bonanza, Gonzo’s Quest, Moon Princess, Narcos, 9 Lions, Wild West Duels, Zeus vs Hades, Age of Asgard, and Starburst. Let's not forget about classic table games like Blackjack, Baccarat, Poker, Roulette and more. There is also a large sportsbook that covers over 20 popular sports like Football, American Football, Basketball, Tennis, Rugby and many more. Players can easily bet on the Champions League or the Euro 2024 which is coming up soon.

DonBet partnered with top online software providers to create a great catalogue of games. Some of them include Yggdrasil, Pragmatic Play, NetEnt, Big Time Gaming, Thunderkick, Microgaming, Playson, Betsoft, Habanero, Fugaso, Mr Slotty, Real Time Gaming, ELK, Revolver Gaming, 1x2gaming, Apollo Games, NetGame, TrueLab, Spade Gaming, Red Tiger Gaming, Relax Gaming, Evoplay and many more.

Payment Methods

When considering payment methods, DonBet Casino is an online that leans more into the world of cryptocurrencies. So, it is an amazing casino for crypto enthusiasts as it offers mostly cryptocurrencies and a bit of e-wallet. They include Skrill, Neteller, Neosurf, Binance, Bitcoin, Dash, Dogecoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether and USD Coin.

Licensing

Just like Rolletto, DonBet Casino is also owned by Santeda International B.V., a Curacao-based company. This also means its gaming license comes from the Curacao Gaming Authority. This gambling license announces to players, especially the ones in the UK, that its games and activities are all fair and follow the regulations of the Gambling Commission. Its security is also top-notch as players won't have to worry about possible theft of personal data, which will not happen.

DonBet Casino is highly rated by most gamblers in the UK due to the reasons given above, so despite its recent launch, the online casino was able to find its way into the hearts of many.

Kinghills - Non-GamStop Site with Jackpot Games

King Hills Casino is one of the best online casinos not on GamStop in the United Kingdom. While it's still new to the casino space, King Hills Casino burst onto the scene offering different forms of bonuses and promotions, high-quality casino games from prominent software providers, and the use of cryptocurrencies as one of its payment methods. It has since then grown to become one of the best non-GamStop casino sites for UK players, and it's known for its jackpot games which lure players into its platform. Let's see its features.

Bonuses & Promotions

Although it can't compare to other casinos on this list, King Hills Casino has its alluring bonuses and promotions which include a welcome bonus of 100% on the first deposit made by a new player. The second deposit will receive 55%, while the third deposit will receive 100%. But this is not where its bonuses end as there is also the highroller bonus, weekly cashback and rakeback. There are also promotions for Newbie Spins Tournament, Philosopher's Stone, and Live Tournament. It has a loyalty program for its loyal players, and it comes in four different levels; bronze, silver, gold and platinum. Complete missions assigned to players daily to collect points and move up the ladder while receiving rewards and exclusive benefits. It's a bonus, however, isn't the best part about this online casino.

Games Library & Software Providers

King Hills Casino prides itself in its library of casino games which consists of over 5000 titles. You'll find the popular games like Andar Bahar, Baccarat, Bingo, Blackjack, Casino Poker, Craps, Keno, Roulette, Sicbo, Slots, Teen Patti, and Video Poker. Players can easily find their favourite title in the thousands of online slots available in its library, and if they are high rollers, there is a host of table games like roulette and blackjack ready to be played. There is also a live dealer section for players to play against real-time dealers and players across the globe in a game of blackjack, baccarat, roulette, craps and more. Boredom will be a foreign concept to players when they land themselves on this platform, especially with the number of online slots this casino boasts of. They include Valley of The Gods, Book of Dead, Wild Tiger, Arabian Wins, 777 - Empire Rush, Fortune House, Lady Luxe Joker, Book of Ra Deluxe, and many more. There is the option to indulge in mini-games like Crash, Plinko, Mines, Lucky Mines, Chicken Road and more.

Its library of 5000 games was made possible due to the amazing partnerships King Hills Casino did with reputable gaming providers like No-Limit City, Slot Mill, QuickSpin, Evoplay, Pragmatic Play, Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, Push Gaming, Endorphina, and many more. The casino partnered with over 100 casino providers to create that humungous library of games.

Payment Methods

King Hills Casino accepts a bunch of payment methods from the traditional bank transfer to the credit/debit cards like MasterCard and Visa. It also accepts e-wallets like Astropay, MiFinity, MuchBetter, Jeton Wallet, Neteller, Paysafecard, Skrill, Neosurf, Perfect Money and Sofortüberweisung. The platform is also welcoming to crypto enthusiasts as it accepts Binance, Ripple, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, Tether and Tron.

Licensing

King Hills Casino is owned and operated by IntellogixSoft B.V., a company registered under the laws of Curacao. The online casino obtained its gaming license from the Curacao Gaming Authority, and this should be of no surprise considering the origin of its company.

This online casino adopted the use of SSL Secure to encrypt all data going in and out of its platform. You can see the logo of this encryption at the bottom of its homepage, which is also where its Curacao license can be found. This played a significant role in helping King Hills become a high-rated casino for jackpot games.

Mystake - Most Reputable Non-GamStop Casino

Undoubtedly, MyStake Casino is the most reputable non-GamStop casino on this list, and several things came into play to ensure it went this way. Taking away its status as a non-GamStop casino, this online platform can stand toe to toe with casinos that have been around for far longer than it is. Tons of bonuses and promotions are offered to both new and loyal players of the platform, and there are thousands of casino games waiting in its library to keep them in the casino.

Bonuses

Lots of bonuses and promotions are offered to players, with a multiple choice of welcome bonuses available for e-wallets and crypto enthusiasts. Players can enjoy bonuses that cover mini-games, esports, table games, online slots, virtual sports, and even its sportsbook. No player is left out of the bonuses and promotions, plus, tournaments are held every week.

Games Library & Software Providers

MyStake Casino hosts over 4500 casino games in its library, so players can easily find popular games like online slots, poker, baccarat, blackjack, roulette, mega ball, mega wheel, craps, monopoly, sic bo and so much more. Each of these games is available in different variants, and bonuses apply to most of them. Just make sure you read the wagering requirements. It has a sportsbook with odds covering over 20 popular sports including football, basketball, volleyball and more. You can already find odds of Euro 2024 which is starting soon.

Players don't have to worry about the games in its library, considering the platform partnered with reputable software providers including BetSoft, Big Time Gaming, Blueprint, ELK Studios, Evolution Gaming, iSoftBet, Microgaming, NetEnt, Play’N Go, Pragmatic Play, Quickspin, Red Tiger, Thunderkick, and Yggdrasil. Most of these providers obtained a different gambling license from authorities like the Malta Gaming Authority and the United Kingdom Gambling Commission, so players will have to worry less about fairness when playing the games at MyStake Casino.

Payment Methods

MyStake Casino is often regarded as a crypto casino, as it crypto-oriented. It accepts popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether and Maestro. It also accepts e-wallets like Neteller, Skrill, Paysafecard, Safetypay, Webmoney and Qiwi. It also accepts Bank Transfers, Visa and MasterCard.

Licensing

MyStake Casino obtained its license from the Curacao Gaming Authority, and its customer support has received amazingly positive reviews, which is something you don't get every time. So, if a complaint shows up, you can rely on customer support to fix it as soon as possible.

Goldenbet - UK Casino Not On GamStop with the Highest Limits

GoldenBet Casino is another reputable online casino that's gained a significant amount of fame amongst players in the UK as well as other regions across the world. It is recognized as a non-GamStop casino with one of the highest limits you can find on the internet, and UK gamblers enjoy gambling on it. This gambling platform also has other perks for all kinds of gamblers.

Bonuses & Promotions

For its bonuses and promotions, GoldenBet Casino offers alluring welcome bonuses for its casino games, esports competition, and sportsbook. Players stand a chance to win up to €1500 for casino games, and €500 for sportsbook or esports. This is a welcome package for the first three deposits made by new players.

They also stand a chance to win cashback deals, free spins or free bets at this online platform. Claiming them is quite easy as these bonuses don't require you to type in a bonus code to claim them unlike other online casinos, which makes it less stressful.

Library Games & Software Providers

GoldenBet Casino offers over 3000 casino games from its large library, which covers games like online slots, baccarat, game shows, blackjack, roulette, poker, and other classics of the table games. For its online slots, you'll find popular titles like Zombie Carnival, Derby Wheel, Hot Life, Tropical Bonanza, Fisher King, Buffalo Toro, El Cowboy Megaways, Megahops Megaways, and many more. The table games are also available in different variants in its live dealer section.

For the sports punters, a large sportsbook covering over 20 sports betting markets is lying in wait on the platform. You can easily bet on your favourite sports, teams, players, and outcome of a single sporting event or multiple at the same time.

GoldenBet works with prominent software providers like Pragmatic Play, Quickspin, BetSoft, iSoftBet, Evolution, Iron Dog Studio, Play’N Go, Netent, Microgaming, Red Tiger, Big Time Gaming, ELK Studios, Thunderkick, Blueprint, and Yggdrasil. So, players won't have to worry about the quality and fairness of its games.

Payment Methods

GoldenBet Casino is also crypto-oriented as it offers several cryptocurrencies as payment methods in its banking section. They include Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Dash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Tether and Monero. It also accepts Visa, MasterCard, MiFinity, Neteller and Skrill.

Licensing

This is an online casino that is owned and operated by the same company as MyStake Casino, so it should be of no surprise that its gaming license comes from the Curacao Gaming Authority, which ensures that all casinos are secure, safe and fair. This is the same for GoldenBet Casino, a casino with a high limit.

Freshbet - No Verification Non-GamStop Site

Another online casino making this list is FreshBet Casino which has found its way into the hearts of the United Kingdom. It is one of those rare casinos that require little or no verification of documents from its players, so they love it significantly better than other online casinos.

Bonuses

This online casino offers various forms of welcome bonuses to its players. However, new players are eligible for 100% of up to €1500 for first, second and third deposits. There are bonuses for crypto enthusiasts and esports competitions.

For its loyal players, FreshBet has a lot lined up for them from free bets to free spins, and they will need to climb up the ladder to unlock better and improved rewards and prizes.

Games Library

FreshBet offers over 3300 games in its casino library threatening to keep players entertained on its platform for an indefinite period. Its catalogue of games includes popular online slots which include titles like Razor Shark, Wolf Gold, Atlantis Megaways, Moriarty Megaways, Primal Megaways, and many more. There are also table games like Caribbean Beach Poker, Pontoon, Keno, Craps, Hi-Lo, Baccarat, European and American Roulette, Single and Multihand Blackjack, Sic Bo, Dragon Tiger, and many others in its live dealers section. To top it off, it hosts a large sportsbook for all sports punters, covering over 20 sports including football, basketball, tennis, rugby, volleyball and many more. If you're a video game lover, you can be on Esports tournaments like League of Legends, Starcraft, Dota 2 and Counter-Strike.

The games in its library were provided by leading software providers in the industry. They include Thunderkick, Blueprint, BetSoft, Evolution, iSoftBet, Iron Dog Studio, Habanero, Endorphina, NYX, GameArt, 1×2 Gaming, Belatra, ELK Studios, Amatic, Quickspin, Pragmatic Play, Ezugi and Asia Gaming.

Payment Methods

In its banking section, FreshBet accepts both cryptocurrencies and e-wallets. So you should expect to see payments like Visa, MasterCard, Dash, Skrill, PayOp, Astropay, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, XRP and Tether.

Licensing

FreshBet Casino is owned and operated by Ryker B.V., a company registered in Curacao. It obtained its gaming license from the Curacao Gaming Authority like the rest on this list, so you can be certain about its fairness and security against theft and hack attacks.

Velobet - Best UK Slots Not On GamStop

VeloBet is one of the best online casinos not on GamStop, and this is because it has so many perks to offer to players across the globe. It is a new casino that was launched in 2023, and it is quickly the haven for the best slot titles you can find on the internet, with most of them having good RTPs.

Bonuses

Like every other casino, VeloBet offers impressive bonuses and promotions to both new and old players. It's quite similar to previous casinos mentioned in this list, as Velobet gives up to 150% on the first deposit bonus and a 170% crypto deposit bonus. A 10% crypto cashback bonus, a 150% sports welcome bonus, and a 3+1 free bet bonus can be scored on this platform.

Games Library & Software Providers

In its large library, this platform has over 3000 casino games in its library, with promises of it being updated regularly. Its library includes popular games like online slots, poker, baccarat, blackjack, bonus buy, jackpots, video bingo, roulette, craps and many more.

Online slots take a major portion of this library, so players can enjoy slots in different themes like Big Win 777, Fireworks Megaways, Aquatic Treasures, ImmorTails of Egypt, Cash Box, Origins, and many more. The table games are also available in different variants, and you can play against real-time dealers and players.

Velobet Casino works with several software providers including Microgaming, NetEnt, Pragmatic Play, Yggdrasil, Play'n'Go, Big Time Gaming, Betsoft, Red Tiger Gaming, Red Rake Gaming, Wazdan, Booming Games, Habanero, ELK Studios and many more.

Payment Methods

To cater to players across several regions, Velobet became flexible in its banking section as it accepts multiple e-wallets and cryptocurrencies as its payment methods. They include Visa, MasterCard, Bank Transfer, ecoPayz, Astropay, Para247, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, Ripple, Dash, Monero and more.

Licensing

Velobet operates under the rules of the Curacao Gaming Authority, as it is also owned by Santeda International B.V. While the Curacao Gaming Authority may not be as reputable as the UKGC and MGA, it still assures players about the fairness and security of the online casinos under its rules and regulations.

Jokabet - Fastest Paying Non-GamStop Casino

Jokabet is a reputable online casino that has been making waves since its entry into the world of online casinos. In this list of legit casinos not on GamStop, Jokabet is regarded as a fast-paying online casino due to its multiple payment methods. Despite being launched in 2023, it has been able to capture the hearts of many due to its bonuses and fast payouts.

Bonuses

Jokabet Casino has numerous bonuses and promotions available to both new and loyal players. But the highlight of its bonuses is the generous welcome bonuses it offers to new players to encourage them to spend more time on its platform. A 100% bonus is up for grabs when a new player makes a £20 first deposit or more, with the maximum being £150. On the second deposit, it drops to 55% while the third deposit returns to 100%.

There is a daily cashback bonus up for grabs, and a special VIP cashback, which is reserved for VIP members. A section is reserved for missions, and players can engage in tasks enlisted to earn points, which can lead to various rewards.

Game Library & Providers

This online casino has over 6000 games in its library, with most of them coming from reputable software providers. Here, you can find tons of different slot titles like The Book of Vlad, Great Rhino Deluxe, Mount Magmas, Aztec Chief, Tiki Reward, Vampire Senpai, The Grand and Lion Gems: Hold & Win. There are also table games like scratch cards, blackjack, baccarat, poker, and more. You can also find them in its live dealer section to play against real-time players and dealers.

It partnered with over 100 game suppliers to create its massive library. Some of them include BGaming, NetEnt, Evolution, QuickSpin, Yggdrasil, Play'n'Go, Spribe, Playtech, Pragmatic Play, BetSoft, Endorphina, Relax Gaming, Reel Play, No Limit City, Spinomenal, and many more.

Payment Methods

The payment methods accepted by Jokabet include Astropay, Binance, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, eZeeWallet, Jeton, Litecoin, MasterCard, MiFinity, Neteller, Ripple, Skrill, Tether, Tron, and Visa.

Licensing

The gambling license for Jokabet is quite cloudy as it can't be found on its homepage. At the bottom of its homepage, however, you'll find a link to its Fairness & RNG testing methods. Its reliability is uncertain. The only positive point about this is that the online casino implemented the use of encryption technology to ensure the security of the personal data of its players. However, the decision to gamble at this online casino will still be left to the players. Despite being named a fast-paying online casino, it could take your money just as quickly.

Nine Win - Same Day Withdrawals

Nine Win Casino is one of the latest additions to the casino industry as it was launched in 2024. But despite this, it has been able to gain traction amongst gamblers, especially in the UK, where it gained a reputation for speedy withdrawals. Let's take a look at some of its features.

Bonuses and Promotions

Like every other online casino, Nine Win gives new players a welcoming bonus of up to €450 plus 250 free spins for casino games or up to €450 for sportsbooks, depending on your preference. This bonus can be claimed on a new player's first three deposits, which have to be at least €15 or more to qualify for the bonus. If you're the type that enjoys casino games, then you'll be given a 100% match of up to €150 including 150 free spins on your first deposit, 55% for your second, and a 100% match of up to €150.

Games Libary & Providers

Nine Win Casino has an extensive library of over 5000 casino games, with slot titles being dominant as you would expect. But there are also table games like Roulette, Singe Deck, Baccarat, Blackjack, Poker, Three Card Rummy, Sic Bo, Jacks or Better, Andar Bahar, Dragon Tiger, In Between or Oasis Poker, Teen Patti, and many more. You can also find them in its live casino section to play against real-time players and dealers.

If you're not a fan of casino games, there is a massive sportsbook that covers betting odds for over 20 different sports, including American Football, Basketball, Football, Tennis, Rugby and more. Gamblers can also opt into its Esports category to bet on gaming competitions like Counter-Strike, Valorant, League of Legends, Dota 2 and more.

To garner a library as large as that, Nine Win Casino had to work with several reputable software providers like Evoplay, Net Game, QuickSpin, Fugaso, Wazdan, Zilion Games, Yggdrasil, Playson, and many more.

Payment Methods

Nine Win Casino accepts various payment solutions including Apple Pay, Astropay, Neteller, Payop, Skrill, Visa, MasterCard, eZeeWallet, Google Pay, Jeton, and Bitcoin.

Licensing

Nine Win Casino is owned and operated by Pointissimo B.V., a company following the rules and regulations of the Curacao Gaming Authority. This ensures that Nine Win can create a safe and secure gambling environment for its players while being fair at the same time. So, players can rest assured when it comes to this casino.

Why Do We Need Casinos Not On GamStop?

There are several reasons many UK gamblers opt for online casinos not on GamStop. But the biggest reason is written in the title: GamStop. All online casinos operating in the United Kingdom are listed in the self-exclusion program, which means that they will have to adhere to the rules and regulations laid out by the program to control gambling addiction in players.

However, this brought about a restriction on gamblers from the UK as they can now only gamble for a limited time. This is where casinos not on GamStop came in a while advertising its less stringent rules on features like bonuses and promotions, game selection, privacy and self-exclusion. They quickly became a knight in shining armour to the UK gamblers, but there are other reasons why they needed these casinos below are a few of them.

Outside The Reaches Of GamStop

Bypassing GamStop is, arguably, the most important reason why UK gamblers seek the use of these online casinos, which are outside the reach of the self-exclusion program.

While these online casinos have a self-exclusion program of their own, it is not as strict as GamStop UK. Once a player is registered into the program, you would have no choice but to wait until the period set concludes.

Wide Variety of Casino Games

In the aforementioned list, most of these online casinos not on GamStop have over 3000 casino games in their libraries. The average online casino in the GamStop program can't compare to these offshore casinos in terms of games, as they are restricted from having a massive library due to the rules and regulations of the self-exclusion program.

With these casinos, players will have access to a wide variety of casino games with just a few taps with their fingers. Most of them have thousands of online slots and hundreds of table games like baccarat, blackjack, poker, and craps, with each of them available in different variants.

Multiple Payment Methods & Fast Transactions

Most of these casinos not on GamStop have always been the types to lure in players from anywhere around the globe. Due to this, they have to tailor to most needs of their potential players. Some of these needs are having their preferred choice of payment.

These online casinos provide a wide variety of payment solutions to curate for the players not only in the UK but also across the globe. Most of them adopted the use of cryptocurrencies, e-wallets, and even traditional banks to satiate the needs of their players.

Due to their wide variety of payment solutions, these casino transactions are usually faster than the average casinos on the GamStop program. Speedy transactions are one of the advantages of playing games at non-GamStop casinos.

Little/No Verification Needed

Another reason people love gambling at non-GamStop casinos is due to the little or no verification needs of these platforms. Some of these casinos don't need a player to undergo any form of verification or submit documents to have access to their funds. However, this only applies to a few of them, not all. So, you need to research to ensure that a platform is one of the no-verification casinos not on GamStop.

Pros And Cons of Using Non-GamStop Casinos

Just as you would expect for everything, there are pros and cons for using non-GamStop Casinos, and it should be part of the most important factors you consider before picking a specific platform. What are the pros and cons of using non-GamStop casinos? Let's find out.

Pros of Using Non-GamStop Casinos UK

No Limits On Deposits and Betting Amounts

One of the main advantages of playing at casinos not on GamStop is having no limits on deposits and betting amounts. One of the rules casinos on the self-exclusion have to follow is to place restrictions on the betting amounts of players in the UK.

However, this is not the case for non-GamStop casinos as they are free from the strict rules of the self-exclusion program. They can bet as much as they like and deposit as much as they want.

Variety of Games & Providers

Casinos on the GamStop program are only allowed to have a limited number of casino games in their library, and they can only partner with a few software providers too, which leads to a limited number of games on their platform.

However, this isn't the case for casinos not on GamStop, as they face no such restriction. They usually host thousands of casino games in their library, they could be numbers up to 5000 or more. They also work with a large number of software providers in the industry. This means players will have access to a wide range of slots, table games, live dealer options and specialty games that may elude platforms in the self-exclusion programs.

Bonuses & Promotions

Non-GamStop casinos are more generous in bonuses and promotions than their regulated counterparts. These casinos always have alluring offers like welcome bonuses, ongoing promotions, and loyalty programs to lure and retain players.

Flexible Payment Methods

Casinos not on GamStop are allowed to provide a wide range of payment solutions, which also include cryptocurrencies that are not accepted in regulated markets.

Cons Of Using Non-GamStop Casinos UK

Limited Player Protection

Not all non-GamStop casinos prioritize player protection, and measures are not put in place for that. Protection measures like age verification and anti-money laundering protocols should be found at all online casinos, but this is not the case for some casinos not on GamStop. Lack of this can leave players open to financial and security risks.

Unreliable Support From Regulating Body

Unlike the regulated market, players gambling on casinos not on GamStop will have no regulatory body stepping in for them to fix any issues that may arise with their platform. So, if players have issues to complain about and the customer support of the casino doesn't fix them, there won't be any straws to hold on to for support or a solution to the problem.

FAQ

Are Non-GamStop Casinos Safe?

Yes, as most of them are licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority, which is a reputable Gambling Commission.

What are Casinos Not on GamStop?

These are online casinos that are not regulated and licensed by the UK Gambling Commission and GamStop. They are casinos that do not follow the customs of the GamStop program.

What are the advantages of non-GamStop casinos?

They offer better bonuses, promotions, a wide range of games, multiple payment methods, and freedom from GamStop restrictions.

Conclusion

There are hundreds of casinos not on GamStop in the UK, but these are the best of each category. If you're on the lookout for the best casinos not on GamStop, you should narrow down your research to the aforementioned nine casinos, then follow up with a thorough regarding customer reviews and customer support systems. However, these are the best non-GamStop casinos you can find on the internet. Gamble responsibly.